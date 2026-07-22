Where to watch Ipswich Town today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Ipswich Town July TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the United States continues across the platforms of NBCUniversal. For the 2026/27 season, American viewers can catch all 380 Premier League matches live across Peacock, USA Network, and the NBC broadcast network.

Peacock remains the primary streaming hub, offering over 175 exclusive live matches along with simulcasts of every NBC broadcast game and full match replays. Meanwhile, linear television coverage is anchored by USA Network and NBC, with Spanish-language broadcasts available on Telemundo and Universo.

Best Premier League TV & Streaming Deals in the U.S.

Best Premier League TV & Streaming Deals in the U.S.

Below is a quick snapshot of the primary options to watch NBCUniversal's Premier League coverage in the United States:

Peacock Premium ($7.99/mo): The essential service for Premier League fans. Delivers exclusive live matches, full match replays available from 9 PM ET on matchday, and studio shows like Premier League Live and Goal Zone .

Fubo (Pro Plan): Ideal for cord-cutters wanting linear channels. Includes NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo, along with 4K support for select marquee fixtures.

Sling TV (Sling Blue): A budget-friendly option for cable cutters that includes USA Network and local NBC affiliates in select markets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Ipswich Town matches today?

Depending on which network has selected the Tractor Boys for broadcast on matchday, U.S. fans can stream matches live via:

Peacock Premium: For non-televised digital exclusive games and NBC simulcasts.

Fubo, YouTube TV, or Sling TV: To stream live broadcasts airing on USA Network or NBC .

Telemundo Deportes App: For Spanish-language streams of select televised matches.

Where can I watch Ipswich Town in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

FA Cup: ESPN+ holds the exclusive U.S. broadcast rights for the Emirates FA Cup, streaming matches live from the First Round Proper through to the Final at Wembley Stadium.

Carabao Cup (EFL Cup): Broadcast and streaming rights in the United States are carried across Paramount+ and select CBS Sports Network channels.

Where can I watch Ipswich Town in European competitions?

If Ipswich Town qualifies for European competition (UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League), English-language broadcasts in the U.S. are streamed exclusively on Paramount+, with select marquee games airing on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Spanish-language coverage is available via TUDN and ViX.

How do I listen to Ipswich Town games on the radio?

The most reliable way to listen to live audio commentary without international geo-blocking restrictions is directly through the official Ipswich Town App or the match center at itfc.co.uk (via TownTV).

If you are looking for neutral national commentary in the U.S., select Premier League fixtures are syndicated via SiriusXM FC (Channel 157).

Where can I watch Ipswich Town highlights?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Tractor Boys is simple. Depending on your preference for quick summaries or extended replays, here are the main options available in the U.S.:

Platform What is it? When is it available? How much? NBC Sports YouTube Quick 2–3 minute match highlights 15–30 mins after full-time Free Peacock Full match replays & extended highlights Available from 9 PM ET on matchday Premium Subscription Ipswich Town Official YouTube Pitch-side angles, behind-the-scenes & highlights 24–48 hours post-match Free TownTV / Official App Extended match highlights & full replays Next day Subscription / Free (Registration required)

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