Where to watch Nottingham Forest today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Nottingham Forest TV schedule

Where to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

For Nottingham Forest supporters in the United States, keeping up with the Reds requires a multi-platform approach as the club fights for every point in the top flight. The primary destination for their domestic matches is NBC Sports, where you can watch live stream English Premier League soccer through a combination of broadcast and streaming services. While marquee games are frequently featured on the main NBC network, many high-stakes fixtures are exclusive to the USA Network channel, making it a staple for anyone following the action at the City Ground.

For those looking to avoid traditional cable, Peacock is an essential addition to your viewing rotation. The platform streams every match that isn't on linear TV, as well as provides full replays for every single fixture of the season. If you are unsure if the service is right for you, checking out a Peacock review can help clarify the different tiers and pricing models. Additionally, Spanish-language viewers can catch Forest’s Premier League outings on Telemundo and Universo, or stream them via ViX, ensuring a variety of ways to follow Nottingham Forest throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

Where to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest in the Europa League

To follow Nottingham Forest’s European campaign in the United States, Paramount+ is the exclusive English-language home for every match. Whether you are tuning in for the group stages or high-stakes knockout rounds, you can watch live stream Europa League soccer via the streaming service on most smart devices. For Spanish-language coverage, fans can turn to ViX or TUDN to catch all the action from the City Ground and beyond.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are usually where you are able to watch Nottingham Forest in Premier League action.

For a specific upcoming Nottingham Forest soccer game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Nottingham Forest soccer game on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to buy Nottingham Forest tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Nottingham Forest tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Nottingham Forest kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Nottingham Forest kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.