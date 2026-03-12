Goal.com
Where to watch Nottingham Forest today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Nottingham Forest game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Nottingham Forest TV schedule

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
Where to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

For Nottingham Forest supporters in the United States, keeping up with the Reds requires a multi-platform approach as the club fights for every point in the top flight. The primary destination for their domestic matches is NBC Sports, where you can watch live stream English Premier League soccer through a combination of broadcast and streaming services. While marquee games are frequently featured on the main NBC network, many high-stakes fixtures are exclusive to the USA Network channel, making it a staple for anyone following the action at the City Ground.

For those looking to avoid traditional cable, Peacock is an essential addition to your viewing rotation. The platform streams every match that isn't on linear TV, as well as provides full replays for every single fixture of the season. If you are unsure if the service is right for you, checking out a Peacock review can help clarify the different tiers and pricing models. Additionally, Spanish-language viewers can catch Forest’s Premier League outings on Telemundo and Universo, or stream them via ViX, ensuring a variety of ways to follow Nottingham Forest throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

Where to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest in the Europa League

To follow Nottingham Forest’s European campaign in the United States, Paramount+ is the exclusive English-language home for every match. Whether you are tuning in for the group stages or high-stakes knockout rounds, you can watch live stream Europa League soccer via the streaming service on most smart devices. For Spanish-language coverage, fans can turn to ViX or TUDN to catch all the action from the City Ground and beyond.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are usually where you are able to watch Nottingham Forest in Premier League action.

For a specific upcoming Nottingham Forest soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
Great BritainTNT Sports | Sky Sports
CanadaFubo
IrelandTNT Sports | Sky Sports
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
MENAbeIN Sports
LATAMDisney+
Central AfricaSuperSport

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Nottingham Forest soccer game on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Nottingham Forest tickets

 For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Nottingham Forest tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Nottingham Forest kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Nottingham Forest kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Frequently asked questions

A group of Nottingham-based shinty players met at the Clinton Arms on Shakespeare Street in 1865, where a certain JS Scrimshaw's proposal to play association football instead led to the founding of the Nottingham Forest Football Club.

Greek businessman and investor Evangelos Marinakis is the owner and majority shareholder of Nottingham Forest. Marinakis completed the takeover in May 2017.

Nottingham Forest's stadium is called City Ground, located on the banks of River Trent. Forest have played their home games at this ground since 1898, after playing at Forest Recreation Ground, Castle Ground, Trent Bridge, Parkside Ground, Gregory Ground and Town Ground.

Nottingham Forest' stadium City Ground has a capacity of 30,455, with planning already underway to expand its capacity to 38,000.

Nottingham Forest have won 11 major honours throughout their history, which includes one league title, two FA Cups, as well as back-to-back European Cup successes.

Nottingham Forest have won just one English top flight title, when they went all the way in the 1977-78 season.

Former English centre-back Bob McKinlay holds the record of making the most appearances for Nottingham Forest, featuring in 692 games for the club. McKinlay spent his entire playing career between 1951 and 1969 at the City Ground.

Grenville Morris, nicknamed "The Prince of the Inside Lefts" was a Welsh goal machine at the turn of the 20th century who is Nottingham Forest's record goalscorer of all-time. Morris netted 217 goals in 459 games, a record likely to be untouched for a very long time to go.

Keylor Navas, Stuart Pearce, Des Walker, Peter Shilton, John McGovern, Trevor Francis, Roy Keane, and Stan Collymore are some of the most iconic players to have played for Nottingham Forest.

Brian Clough, Billy Walker, and Stuart Pearce are some of the biggest names to have managed Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest have three nicknames: The Reds (based on the colour of the jersey), The Garibaldis (named after the Italian general who used red shirts during his campaigns in Italy), and The Tricky Trees (due to the club's history of playing their games near Sherwood Forest before moving to City Ground).

