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Where to watch Brighton and Hove Albion today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton
Premier League
Carabao Cup
FA Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton in the Premier League and all major competitions

The Brighton & Hove Albion story is one of vision, ambition and incredibly smart recruitment.

Tony Bloom, the man at the heart of Brighton's transformation, took over the club in 2009. Ever since, the data-driven investor has overseen a radical rise that has seen them promoted to the top of the English soccer pyramid.

On the pitch they are a favorite among neutral fans and are quickly gaining followers all over the world, particularly here in the United States. If you are intrigued by their story and want to see what comes next for the Seagulls, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion for free

While the Premier League's primary broadcaster here in the United States, Peacock, doesn't offer trials of their services, others that carry USA Network - where regular Premier League soccer is also broadcast - do.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials meaning you can watch the next Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game free of charge before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion worldwide

With a growing number of Brighton & Hove Albion supporters all over the world, here is where you will generally find their next English Premier League game broadcast where you are.

For a specific upcoming Brighton soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
Great BritainTNT Sports | Sky Sports
CanadaFubo
IrelandTNT Sports | Sky Sports
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
MENAbeIN Sports
LATAMDisney+
Central AfricaSuperSport

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion worldwide

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Brighton & Hove tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Brighton & Hove Albion tickets from €80Buy Now

Where to watch Brighton & Hove Albion worldwide

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Brighton & Hove Albion kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Brighton & Hove Albion kits at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Edgar Everest, an official of the Sussex Football Association, founded Brighton United in 1897. Then, in the wake of the collapse of the club in 1900, Brighton & Hove Rangers were formed, before suffering the same fate a year later. Finally, the manager of Brighton United, John Jackson, formed a club at the Seven Stars pub in Ship Street in 1901 called Brighton & Hove United, before changing its name to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Legendary English sports bettor Tony Bloom is the majority shareholder and the current chairman of Brighton. He bought the club in 2009.

Brighton & Hove Albion play all their home games at The Amex (American Express Stadium). The Seagulls have been playing their games at this venue, also known as the Falmer Stadium, since 2011.

The capacity of The Amex is 31,876 and has undergone several renovations since it opened in 2011 with an initial capacity of 22,374 seats.

Brighton have won just a solitary title throughout their history, the 1910 FA Community Shield (or Charity Shield as it was known as the time).

Brighton are yet to lift an English top flight title, and only got promoted to the first division in the Premier League era ahead of the 2016-17 season, 34 years after they last played in the top flight.

Ernie Wilson, who spent 14 years at the club between 1922 and 1936, is Brighton's record-appearance maker of all-time, featuring in 566 games.

English striker Tommy Cook, who is Brighton's first-ever player to play for England, is the club's leading goalscorer of all-time, finding the back of the net 123 times in 209 games. He also played county cricket for Sussex for 15 years.

Alexis Mac Allister, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Tommy Cook, and Bobby Zamora are some of the most famous names to have donned the Brighton jersey.

Roberto De Zerbi, Sami Hyppia, Liam Brady, and Gus Poyet are among the most famous Brighton managers ever.

Brighton & Hove Albion are famously known as The Seagulls. The club is located at the south coast of UK, where there are a lot of beachfronts and seagulls, which is where the nickname originates from.

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