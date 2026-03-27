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Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Everton today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton

Everything you need to know about how to watch Everton in the Premier League and all major competitions

Everton Football Club, a professional soccer club based in Liverpool, England, holds a significant place in English soccer history. Founded in 1878, it stands as one of the oldest clubs in the sport, with a rich heritage that includes fifteen major trophies including nine Football League titles and five FA Cups.

Currently competing in the English Premier League, the top tier of English soccer, Everton has maintained a presence in the top flight for a remarkable 122 seasons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Everton’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Everton TV schedule

Where to watch Everton for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Everton with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Everton soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Stream UNIVERSO live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Everton worldwide

CountryBroadcaster
United KingdomSky Go UK, NOW, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
MexicoMax Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
InternationalVarious international streaming services via VPN

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Everton soccer game using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Everton tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Everton tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Everton tickets from €94Buy Now

Where to buy Everton kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Everton kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Everton kits at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Everton was originally founded as St. Domingo F.C. in 1878, after the local chapel. In 1879, it was renamed to Everton. They played their games at Stanley Park, before moving to Anfield, where they played their home games for a decade.

British-Iranian businessman Farhad Mohsiri owns a majority stake in the club, owning 94.1% of the shares.

Everton's stadium is known as Goodison Park, which has been their home stadium since 1892. The venue has undergone several renovations in the past, but will be replaced by the under-construction Everton Stadium, from the 2025-26 season onwards.

Goodison Park has a total capacity of 39,572, having gone through several rebuilds and renovations.

Everton have won a total of 24 trophies since 1892, including nine league titles and five FA Cups.

Everton have won the English league title nine times, but never in the Premier League era. Their last title came at the end of the 1986-87 campaign.

Former Welsh goalkeeper Neville Southall leads the list for most appearances for Everton, playing 751 games for the Merseyside outfit.

Everton have every reason to be proud of the legendary Dixie Dean, with the attacker netting an impressive 383 times during his spell with the club to become their all-time top goalscorer.

Romelu Lukaku, Tim Howard, Wayne Rooney, Mikel Arteta, and Alan Ball are among the most prominent players to have played for Everton, with the club also managing to once sign Gary Lineker and Marco Materazzi.

Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, Frank Lampard, David Moyes, and Ronald Koeman are some of the most renowned managers to have been in charge of Everton.

Everton are famously nicknamed The Toffees. It all started because there were two toffee shops located in the Everton village at the time of the club's inception.

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