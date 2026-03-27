Where to watch Everton today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Everton Football Club, a professional soccer club based in Liverpool, England, holds a significant place in English soccer history. Founded in 1878, it stands as one of the oldest clubs in the sport, with a rich heritage that includes fifteen major trophies including nine Football League titles and five FA Cups.

Currently competing in the English Premier League, the top tier of English soccer, Everton has maintained a presence in the top flight for a remarkable 122 seasons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Everton’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Everton TV schedule

Where to watch Everton for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Where to watch Everton with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Everton soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch Everton worldwide

Country Broadcaster United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Mexico Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports Australia Stan Sport International Various international streaming services via VPN

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Everton soccer game using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Everton tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Everton tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Everton kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Everton kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.