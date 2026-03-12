Where to watch Aston Villa today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Aston Villa matches on TV

Following Aston Villa’s transformation into a consistent European contender, fans in the United States have several streamlined options to catch every goal. The primary destination for their domestic campaign is NBC Sports, where supporters can watch live stream English Premier League soccer across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. While major matchups are often televised on linear channels, Peacock remains the essential home for exclusive non-televised fixtures and full match replays. If you are considering adding the service to your rotation, reading an in-depth Peacock review will provide all the necessary details on pricing, device compatibility, and additional sports content.

Beyond the Premier League, Villa’s resurgence has made them a regular fixture in continental tournaments. For those wanting to follow the club’s journey through the knockout stages of European competition, you can watch live stream Europa League soccer on Paramount+. As the exclusive English-language home for UEFA competitions in the US, Paramount+ carries every minute of Villa’s European action, ensuring fans never miss a high-stakes Thursday night clash.

