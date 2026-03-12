Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Aston Villa v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Aston Villa today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

GOAL brings forward to you all the latest information regarding Villa's upcoming fixtures and the broadcast in the USA.

Upcoming Aston Villa matches on TV

Manchester United vs Aston Villa
USA Network

Watch live on

USA Network
DirecTV Stream
Sling TV
Telemundo
Lille vs Aston Villa
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX

Stream Aston Villa in Europa League action today!Get Paramount+

Following Aston Villa’s transformation into a consistent European contender, fans in the United States have several streamlined options to catch every goal. The primary destination for their domestic campaign is NBC Sports, where supporters can watch live stream English Premier League soccer across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. While major matchups are often televised on linear channels, Peacock remains the essential home for exclusive non-televised fixtures and full match replays. If you are considering adding the service to your rotation, reading an in-depth Peacock review will provide all the necessary details on pricing, device compatibility, and additional sports content.

Beyond the Premier League, Villa’s resurgence has made them a regular fixture in continental tournaments. For those wanting to follow the club’s journey through the knockout stages of European competition, you can watch live stream Europa League soccer on Paramount+. As the exclusive English-language home for UEFA competitions in the US, Paramount+ carries every minute of Villa’s European action, ensuring fans never miss a high-stakes Thursday night clash. 

Stream Aston Villa in English Premier League action on Peacock today!Sign up here

Where to buy Aston Villa tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Aston Villa tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Aston Villa tickets from £66Book tickets

Where to buy Aston Villa kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Aston Villa kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Aston Villa jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

Frequently asked questions

Fifteen players from the Aston Villa Wesleyan Chapel cricket team formed the Aston Villa Football Club in the 1870s.

Aston Villa are owned by V Sports, a joint venture between billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wesley Edens. Atairos, an investment company based in the UK, became a minority partner of V Sports in April 2024.

Aston Villa play all their home games at the Villa Park since 1897.

Villa Park has a capacity of over 42,000 and has hosted more FA Cup semi-final games than any other stadium in history.

Aston Villa have won 22 titles throughout their history, including seven English top-flight titles, one European Cup (now known as the Champions League), and seven FA Cups.

Aston Villa have won seven top-flight titles, but have failed to clinch a league trophy in the Premier League era. They last won the first division in the 1980-81 season.

Former Scottish left-back Charlie Aitken has made the most appearances for Aston Villa, featuring in 660 games for the club from 1961 to 1975.

One of the greatest players to ever play for Aston Villa, Billy Walker is the club's record goalscorer of all-time with 244 goals to his name.

Jack Grealish, Dwight Yorke, Emiliano Martinez, Gordon Cowans, and Gareth Barry are among the most respectable players in Aston Villa history, with the club also luring legends like Peter Schmeichel and Paul McGrath.

Steven Gerrard, Steve Bruce, Gerard Houllier and Unai Emery are among the big names to have led Aston Villa during its illustrious history.

Aston Villa are famously known as The Villans. The name 'Villa' is derived from the Villa Cross Wesleyan Church, whose former cricket club passed on the name to the club.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting