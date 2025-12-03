Where to watch Chelsea today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

Club World Cup champions Chelsea conquered the United States last season when they lifted the trophy. The Blues from London are a formidable force under Enzo Maresca, always challenging for silverware.

The club is home to exciting young superstars like Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. The young squad are trying to emulate the feats of the great Chelsea teams of the past.

Supporters in the USA can watch most Chelsea Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo LATAM ESPN Germany Sky Deutschland UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Star Sports MENA beIN Sports Oceania Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

Where to watch Chelsea with Spanish commentary

A select few Chelsea games in Spanish commentary are available on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with access to Telemundo and Universo.

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Chelsea tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Chelsea kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.