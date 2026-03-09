Where to watch Newcastle United today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

There are few soccer clubs in the world that can match the passion, energy and intensity of Newcastle United. For American fans, Newcastle represent everything they love about the English game and if you want to watch them in their next fixture, GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Newcastle United TV schedule

Where to watch Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League

For an American audience, following the Magpies' return to the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition is straightforward, provided you have the right streaming setup. The most direct way to watch is through Paramount+, which serves as the exclusive live home for every single Champions League match in the United States. To ensure you're getting the best experience, you can read our detailed Paramount+ review to explore pricing plans and features, or consult our guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer for a step-by-step setup on your smart TV or mobile device.

While Paramount+ streams every game, select high-profile fixtures are often featured on the linear CBS Sports Network or the main CBS flagship channel. If you prefer a traditional television broadcast, you can check our specific instructions on how to live stream and watch the CBS channel to find the correct local listings. For those who enjoy the expert analysis and pre-match buildup featuring the fan-favorite team of Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, we have a full UEFA Champions League schedule on Paramount+ that details all commentator and analyst assignments for the Round of 16.

For Spanish-speaking fans in the US, today's Newcastle match is widely accessible across several platforms. The game will be broadcast live on TUDN and UniMás, with a digital stream available via ViX. You can find all the information needed to access these broadcasts in our dedicated guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel. Furthermore, as excitement builds for the summer, fans can also learn how to watch and live stream Telemundo, which remains a key destination for high-level soccer coverage in Spanish. Whether you are rooting for an Eddie Howe masterclass at a rocking St. James' Park or watching the latest stars from La Masia, these platforms ensure every minute of the action is available at your fingertips.

Where to watch Newcastle United for free

USA Network regularly broadcast English Premier League soccer. The channel is available on a number of streaming platforms that offer new customers a free trial of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV are two such streaming platforms. They each offer a five day free trial, which means you can watch the next Newcastle United Premier League game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Paramount+, the home of the UEFA Champions League here in the United States, also offer a seven day free trial.

Where to watch Newcastle United worldwide

Newcastle have a growing fanbase all over the world. If you want to watch them in their next live Premier League, check out the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Newcastle United soccer game, please check your local listings.

