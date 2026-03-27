Where to watch Brentford today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Nicknamed The Bees, Brentford were founded on October 10, 1889, by the members of Brentford Rowing Club in West London. They joined the Football League in 1920 and gained promotions to the First Division in 1933 and 1935. By 1954, however, they were demoted to the Third Division.

However, it was during the 2010s when they found back the lost ground under owner Matthew Benham. Finally, in 2021, they returned to the Premier League. Their first top-tier appearance since 1947. Since their promotion, they have surprised everybody with how rugged and competitive they have been, regardless of the standard of opposition, regularly picking up big wins against the best teams in the country.

For everything you need to know about where to watch their next game, GOAL has created this special article for you!

Live broadcast of Brentford matches

Where to watch Brentford documentaries

While there is no proper documentary made on Brentford, the club launched a film series back in 2023 by the name of 'Thousand of Stories'. It can be accessed through the club's official website.

Where to watch Brentford worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Brentford's Premier League's matches through NBC Sports and USA Network. The channels can be accessed through Peacock. Their knockout matches of the Carabao Cup can be witnessed live through CBS Sports and CBS Sports Golazo via Paramount+.

For those who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has prepared a list of regions and broadcasters. Please find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster UK Sky sports, TNT Sports Canada Fubo (Premier League) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League) Indian Subcontinent JioStar (Premier League), FanCode (Carabao Cup) USA NBC Sports. Peacock, Paramount+ (Carabao Cup)

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Where to watch Brentford with Spanish commentary

If you want to watch Brentford's Premier League mtches using Spanish commentary, you can tune into Telemundo Deportes and Universo, which can be streamed through Peacock. Brentford's Carabao Cup's select matches will have Spanish commentary and will be available on CBS Sports through Paramount+.

Where to buy Brentford tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Brentford tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Brentford kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Brentford kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.