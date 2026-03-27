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Where to watch Brentford today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Brentford
Premier League
Carabao Cup
TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford in the Premier League and all major competitions

Nicknamed The Bees, Brentford were founded on October 10, 1889, by the members of Brentford Rowing Club in West London. They joined the Football League in 1920 and gained promotions to the First Division in 1933 and 1935. By 1954, however, they were demoted to the Third Division.

However, it was during the 2010s when they found back the lost ground under owner Matthew Benham. Finally, in 2021, they returned to the Premier League. Their first top-tier appearance since 1947. Since their promotion, they have surprised everybody with how rugged and competitive they have been, regardless of the standard of opposition, regularly picking up big wins against the best teams in the country.

For everything you need to know about where to watch their next game, GOAL has created this special article for you!

Live broadcast of Brentford matches

Where to watch Brentford documentaries

While there is no proper documentary made on Brentford, the club launched a film series back in 2023 by the name of 'Thousand of Stories'. It can be accessed through the club's official website.

Where to watch Brentford worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Brentford's Premier League's matches through NBC Sports and USA Network. The channels can be accessed through Peacock. Their knockout matches of the Carabao Cup can be witnessed live through CBS Sports and CBS Sports Golazo via Paramount+.

Watch Brentford's matches with PeacockFind the best deals

For those who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has prepared a list of regions and broadcasters. Please find them below:

Country / RegionBroadcaster
UKSky sports, TNT Sports
CanadaFubo (Premier League)
AustraliaOptus Sport (Premier League)
Indian SubcontinentJioStar (Premier League), FanCode (Carabao Cup)
USANBC Sports. Peacock, Paramount+ (Carabao Cup)

 In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to watch Brentford with Spanish commentary

If you want to watch Brentford's Premier League mtches using Spanish commentary, you can tune into Telemundo Deportes and Universo, which can be streamed through Peacock. Brentford's Carabao Cup's select matches will have Spanish commentary and will be available on CBS Sports through Paramount+.

Where to buy Brentford tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Brentford tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Brentford tickets from €87Buy Now

Where to buy Brentford kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Brentford kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Brentford kits at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Brentford were founded in October 1889, in West London’s Hounslow area. Initially, the local sportsmen formed the club to provide a permanent football or rugby team for the town. As fate would have it, 13 votes split 8-5 in favour of association football gave birth to the Brentford Football Club.

Matthew Benham, a British businessman and lifelong supporter of Brentford, is the owner of the club.

Brentford’s home ground is the Gtech Community Stadium, located in Brentford, West London. It was completed and opened in September 2020, replacing the club’s old Griffin Park ground. The stadium is a multi-purpose venue, hosting both football and rugby matches.

The Gtech Community Stadium has a capacity of 17,250 seats.

Brentford are yet to win any major honours as a top-flight side.

Brentford haven't lifted an English top-flight title so far, with their best campaign being a fifth-place finish in the 1935-36 season.

Brentford legend Ken Coote is the club's all-time leading appearance maker with 559 appearances to his name, which came between 1949 and 1963.

With 163 goals in 282 games in all competitions, Jim Towers is Brentford's all-time top goalscorer. Towers spent seven seasons at the club between 1954 and 1961.

David Raya, Christian Eriksen, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Tony Craig, and Ken Coote are among the biggest names to have played for Brentford.

Steve Perryman, Thomas Frank, and Harry Curtis are some of the most famous managers to have been in charge of Brentford.

Their nickname was a happy accident. When a group of Borough Road College students cheered for Brentford players with the chant "Buck up, Bs," a journalist misheard it as "bees." This mistake eventually became the team's iconic nickname, The Bees.

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