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Fulham v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Fulham today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Fulham
Premier League
FA Cup
Carabao Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham in the English Premier League and all major competitions

Nestled along London's River Thames at the iconic Craven Cottage stadium, Fulham are one of the oldest, most beloved institutions in English soccer.

The club is famous for many memorable talents of the game. Johnny Haynes, England captain throughout the 1950s and 1960s, stands out as the greatest legend in their history, while other icons of yesteryear wear the white shirt include George Best and England World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore. In more recent times, American fans will remember Fulham as a home for US soccer legends like Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Carlos Bocanegra.

Today, Fulham continue to thrive in the English Premier League and if you want to watch them in action in their next game, GOAL has everything you need to know.

Upcoming Fulham TV schedule

Where to watch Fulham for free

Many English Premier League soccer games are shown live on USA Network, which is accessible via online streaming platforms who offer new customers free trials of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV both carry USA Network, among many other channels to show regular live soccer, and have a five day free trial.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Fulham worldwide

The broadcasters listed in the table below are usually where you are able to watch Fulham in Premier League action.

For a specific upcoming Fulham soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
Great BritainTNT Sports | Sky Sports
CanadaFubo
IrelandTNT Sports | Sky Sports
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
MENAbeIN Sports
LATAMDisney+
Central AfricaSuperSport

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Fulham soccer game on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Fulham tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Fulham tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Fulham tickets from €50Buy Now

Where to buy Fulham kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Fulham kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Fulham kits at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Fulham were founded in 1879 when a school teacher and a churchwarden formed a team for local boys, named the Fulham St. Andrew's Church Sunday School F.C. Primarily, they played cricket, but in January 1889, the club's name was shortened to Fulham Football Club. Fulham are the oldest football club from London.

Fulham are owned by Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan, who also owns his own NFL franchise called Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fulham's stadium is known as Craven Cottage, which has been their home ground since 1896.

Fulham's stadium Craven Cottage has a capacity of 24,500 and has undergone several renovations over the years.

Fulham have not won a single trophy throughout their history. They finished runners-up in the 2010 Europa League final, as well as the FA Cup in 1974-75.

Fulham are yet to lift a Premier League / English top flight title.

Johnny Haynes, nicknamed "The Maestro" and hailed as Fulham's greatest player ever, has made the most appearances for Fulham, featuring in 658 games for the club from 1952 to 1970.

Former Welsh international forward Gordon Davies is Fulham's leading goalscorer of all-time, scoring 178 goals in close to 450 appearances in 11 seasons, spread across two different stints.

Bobby Moore, Louis Saha, Edwin van der Sar, Clint Dempsey, Dimitar Berbatov, George Best, and Sir Bobby Robson are the most famous players to have put on a Fulham shirt.

Claudio Ranieri, Mark Hughes, Roy Hodgson, and Kevin Keegan are some of Fulham's most famous managers ever.

Fulham are nicknamed The Cottagers, stemming from the club's home ground Craven Cottage.

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