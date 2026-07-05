Frank Monkhouse

Betting Writer

A former professional boxer at the world-famous TKO Gym in London. Following a career-ending injury in 2014 I returned to my other passion, writing sportsbook content.

During my career as a freelance sports and betting writer I have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including TalkSPORT, Betfred, the Racing Post, Coral and Whop.

My articles lean heavily on the stats and my experience in sports and betting to help readers find winners. I create in-depth previews, expert reviews and professional promotional text. Keep your eyes peeled for my football previews and picks at Goal.