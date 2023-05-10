The Coral sign up offer lets you claim a £20 free bet from just a £5 qualifying stake without the need for a bonus code.

Coral Sign Up Offer - May 2023

Claim your Coral sign up offer

If you already have an account with Coral, feel free to check out our expert’s guide to the best free bets offers via our analysis of the UK’s best betting sites.

How to claim the Coral Sign Up Offer

Coral have a simple sign-up process that new customers need to go through to claim their welcome bonus, with you not even needing a bonus code to do so.

To claim your £20 in free bets with Coral, simply follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Head to Coral’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Join’ button in the top right of their homepage Enter your email and choose your username and passowrd Next, enter your personal information such as full name, home address and phone number No bonus code is required to claim Coral’s welcome offer Hit ‘Join’ to complete the account creation process Make a £5 deposit Place a £5 bet on any market priced 1/2 or higher Once settled, you’ll be able to claim your £20 free bet Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire if not used within 7 days

Coral’s performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 14th Market Selection 18th Customer Service 9th Banking 4th Betting Experience 5th Welcome Bonus 2nd Existing Customer Offers 4th Overall 3rd

The UK Bookmaker Awards are a yearly event held to celebrate industry-leading bookmakers and their successes in a number of different categories.

Coral’s performance in these awards was exceptional, with their sportsbook ranking in the top 10 for five different categories, with four of these resulting in top 5 finishes.

They put up very strong performances in the ‘Welcome Bonus’ and ‘Existing Customer Offers’ categories, with their performance overall seeing them ranked 3rd amongst competitors.

How does Coral’s Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. Parimatch Bet £10 Get £10 100% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports market (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 3x£10 sports free bets for set markets, which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 16:00 UK time on 21/02/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL Key Terms and Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Coral’s sign up offer of bet £5 get £20 is reasonably strong across the board when compared to competing bookmakers.

The bonus amount of £20 is fairly good, with it bettering the amount on offer with the likes of Mr Play and Boylesports, whilst equaling the amount offered by Ladbrokes and Skybet.

However, it must be said that a number of competitors, such as bet365, William Hill and Unibet, offer bonus amounts that are superior to the £20 offered by Coral.

The strongest part of Coral’s sign up offer is the qualifying stake, which sits at just £5, a very low amount that can only be matched by Ladbrokes and BetVictor.

Only one of their competitors allow you to place a lower qualifying stake when claiming your welcome bonus, with this coming in the form of Skybet.

Most other bookmakers need you to wager at least £10 to claim their sign-up offer, whilst some even require you to bet £20, four times the amount you need to wager with Coral.

The minimum odds for your qualifying stake are also generous at just 1/2 (1.5), a price that is on-par with almost all their competitors.

Only some bookmakers, such as bet365, allow you to place your qualifying bet on a market with lower odds.

Your free bet comes as a single £20 free bet token, something that can be seen as a positive or negative depending on how you like to use your free bets.

New players have seven days to use their free bet with Coral, a length of time that is standard amongst competing UK bookmakers.

Coral came 2nd in the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category in the 2022 UK Bookmaker awards, and it’s easy to see why given the qualifying stake and minimum odds that comes with their sign up offer.

Key Terms and Conditions of Coral’s Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Coral £20 £5 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply

Coral’s offer proves to be very easy to claim, with you also not even needing to deposit or stake a large sum to claim your free bets.

No promo code is required at sign up in order to claim your welcome bonus, with you just needing to create an account, make a deposit and wager £5 on any market with odds of at least 1/2.

You won’t need your qualifying bet to win for you to be able to claim your bonus either, with you just needing to wait for it to settle before having your free bet credited to you.

Your free bets will come in the form of one £20 free bet token, with you being able to use this on whichever market you please.

You’ll be required to use your free bet within seven days of it being issued to your account, with your free bet expiring should you not use it within this time period.

Coral Offers for Existing Players

Coral’s promotions for existing customers prove to be strong across the board, with both new and current bettors able to claim loads in free bets and cash every week.

Football Super Series

Coral allows players to claim up to £50 in cash each week with their Football Super Series offer, with you just needing to correctly predict four stats regarding a specific match to win.

The match that you’ll need to make your predictions on will be stated in the offer, with Coral usually selecting a Premier League game taking place that weekend.

You’ll need to input your predictions for these four pre-selected stats, with you getting £50 if you predict all four correctly.

Players that manage three correct predictions will get a £2 free bet, whilst those that make two correct predictions will receive a £1 free bet.

Some of the stats you’ll need to make predictions on will be: who will win the match, when will the first goal be scored and how many corners will there be etc.

Football Bet Bundle

Players with Coral are able to claim free bets every week by simply placing a qualifying wager, with the more you wager, the more you’re able to claim in free bets.

You’re allowed to claim either £5 or £10 in free bets, with you needing to wager £2 or £5 to claim these free bets respectively.

Your free bets will come in the form of five tokens, with you either receiving 5 x £1 free bet tokens or 5 x £2 free bet tokens depending on which option you’ve chosen.

These free bets will only be valid for select markets, with the markets you’re allowed to use them on being stated in the terms and conditions of the offer.

Coral Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Very generous qualifying stake Free bets only valid for 7 days Strong minimum odds for qualifying bet Bet Builder markets aren’t the strongest



Existing offers selection could be better

The market options available to players that Coral offer is very diverse, meaning that you’ll have a whole host of options to choose from when deciding how to use your £20 free bet.

The qualifying stake needed to claim your welcome bonus is one of the lowest you’ll find, with you just needing to wager £5 after signing up to claim your free bet.

The £20 bonus amount, whilst good, is bettered by a number of competitors, with a number of other bookmakers allowing you to claim more than the £20 offered by Coral.

Your bonus comes in the form of one £20 free bet token, making it very easy to use your bonus as this only requires you to place one bet when using it.

The minimum odds needed for your qualifying bet are also great at 1/2 (1.5), with only a very small number of competing bookmakers allowing you to place your qualifying bet on odds lower than this.

Overall, Coral’s sign up offer is very easy to claim, with you then just needing to place one bet when it comes to using it.

It’s easy to see why they ranked 2nd in the UK Bookmaker Awards for the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category given this, with the simplicity and qualifying stake of their sign up offer being very strong.

Personal Experience with Coral

As someone who’s been betting for the best part of 10 years, I’m very well versed in the sports betting industry.

My experience using bookmakers throughout this time makes me an ideal person to review bookmakers and the sign up offers they have available.

In my experience, Coral proves to be a strong bookmaker across the board, with their sign up offer being very easy to claim.

The £20 bonus amount is par-for-the-course for a UK bookmaker, however it must be said that a number of other bookmakers will allow you to claim more.

The qualifying stake needed to claim their welcome offer is where Coral really excel, as you need to bet just £5 to get your £20 free bet, with you only needing to bet this on a market with odds of 1/2 or more.

You’re able to claim additional free bets and cash with their existing customer offers, with you having a huge range of football markets to use these on.

Coral’s football markets are very strong, giving users everything they need to bet on football no matter the league or competition.

They managed to finish third overall in the most recent UK Bookmaker Awards, a deserved result given how strong Coral proves to be in a number of key areas.

I first signed up with Coral due to their generous sign up offer as well as the football markets they have available, with these being two hugely important areas in which they excel.

Coral Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I claim my £20 free bet with Coral?

Coral’s sign up offer is one of the best around in terms of how simple the claiming process is, with you just needing to create an account and then make your first deposit.

Once done, you then just need to place a £5 bet on any market with odds of at least 1/2 (1.5), with you then receiving your £20 free bet once this has settled.

What existing customer offers do Coral have?

Coral run a small number of offers that existing players can take advantage of each week, with these allowing you to claim either free bets or cash.

Their ‘bet bundles’ offer allows you to claim up to £10 in free bets by placing a £5 bet on football.

In addition to this, you’re also able to win up to £50 cash by correctly guessing the outcome of certain events on a preselected football match via their ‘Football Super Series’ offer.

A range of odds boosts will also be offered throughout the week on various football matches, allowing you to get enhanced prices on a number of different games.

Do I need a bonus code to claim Coral’s sign up offer?

No. New players won’t be required to enter a bonus code during sign up with Coral in order to claim their £20 free bet sign up offer.

All you’re required to do is sign up, deposit and place a £5 bet to claim your £20 free bet token, with you being rewarded no matter if your qualifying bet wins or loses.

Can I withdraw my Coral welcome bonus?

No. You won’t be able to withdraw your £20 free bet with Coral for real cash, with you needing to place this free bet on any of the markets they offer within seven days.

Once done, you’ll be able to then withdraw the winnings won from using this free bet, however the free bet amount of £20 won’t be included in the total payout for any winning bet it’s used on.

How long do Coral free bets last for?

You’ll have 14 days to claim your sign up offer with Coral once your account has been created, with your £20 free bet then needing to be used within seven days of it being issued to your account.