Using the easyBet Predictions Bonus Code - How to Claim the easyBet Predictions Sign Up Offer

easyBet is ready to welcome new customers with a £30 free bet, and you can claim your bonus on the website or mobile site in minutes.

The easyBet Prediction sign up offer is reserved for new players. If you don’t already hold an account with this bookmaker, it’s a great time to join. The £30 in bet bonuses will be ready to use in plenty of time for a busy football schedule.

Follow the steps below to register and use the easyBet sign up offer to claim a £30 free bet. You can join using your laptop or mobile device.

Click any link to easyBet on this page or site Select the Join Now button at the top of your screen Complete the registration form and add your information Create a username and password Enter code YES30 during sign-up Deposit £20 or more and bet on sports via their Predictions section £30 in bonuses will appear in your easyBet balance Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

This Week’s World Cup Action to Use easyBet Free Bets on

The World Cup’s Round of 16 has already delivered plenty of excitement, with several thrilling, intense matches taking place throughout the opening days of the knockout stage.

Morocco eliminated hosts Canada on Saturday with a convincing 3-0 victory as they continued their impressive form in recent international competitions, with Morocco now reaching their second successive World Cup quarter-final.

Later that same day Morocco discovered they would meet France later this week after they defeated a determined Paraguay side 1-0 following a penalty from their key player Kylian Mbappe.

Colombia also secured their spot in the next stage during the early hours of Sunday morning as they overcame Ghana 1-0 in a controlled performance from the Colombians, continuing their impressive 2026 tournament campaign.

Brazil were knocked out by Norway on Sunday evening after suffering a 2-1 defeat thanks to two goals from star forward Erling Haaland, leaving the Brazilians with another disappointing record against European opposition at the World Cup.

Since 2002 every tournament has ended with them losing to a European nation in the knockout rounds, with their previous three campaigns seeing defeats against Croatia, Belgium and Haaland’s Norway.

Monday morning featured England and Mexico producing what many believe is the standout game of the World Cup so far, with the Three Lions securing a 3-2 victory inside the famous Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

It was an encounter packed with disputed calls, with both teams receiving a penalty and England forced to finish the final 30 minutes with 10 players after Jarrel Quansah was dismissed for a reckless tackle.

Spain became the next nation to reach the quarter-finals as they defeated Portugal 1-0 courtesy of a late strike from Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

The match also marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance for his country, as the forward stepped away from international football afterwards and finished his career without winning a World Cup.

The USA became the final host nation eliminated from the competition in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling 4-1 against Belgium in Seattle.

Argentina reached the quarter-finals for a second consecutive tournament after completing the greatest comeback seen so far.

They were trailing Egypt 2-0 with fewer than 15 minutes remaining, before Messi and his teammates scored three times within 13 minutes to move into a 3-2 advantage, with the Albiceleste then holding firm to progress into the QF’s.

The final match of the day featured Switzerland against Colombia, with the former advancing after winning a penalty shootout following a disappointing 0-0 stalemate.

France versus Morocco then begins on Thursday, while Friday sees Spain facing a Belgium side that few expected to progress this far.

Saturday night brings Norway versus England in the Miami heat, with Sunday morning featuring Argentina’s meeting with Switzerland.

easyBet Offer of the Week - Monthly Mutli-Rebate

easyBet’s Monthly Multi-Rebate offer is a promotion designed to give multiple bet players a way to recover part of their losses each month. Instead of rewarding only winning bets, the offer focuses on net losses from qualifying multiple bets, returning 10% of those losses as free multiple bet credit.

With a maximum rebate of £/€100 available every month, the promotion provides regular value for customers who enjoy building accumulator-style bets.

The concept behind the offer is simple. Eligible easyBet customers must first opt in through the promotions page before placing any qualifying bets. Once activated, customers can place multiple bets containing two or more legs, provided the combined odds reach a minimum of 2.0.

A wide range of multiple bet types qualify, including doubles, trebles, and larger multiples such as Lucky 15 bets. However, Bet Builder wagers are excluded, so customers need to make sure their bets meet the specific criteria before expecting them to contribute towards the rebate calculation.

One of the main advantages of the Monthly Multi-Rebate is that it applies throughout an entire calendar month rather than being tied to a single event or short promotional period. The qualification window begins on the first day of each month at 00:00 GMT and ends on the final day at 23:59 GMT.

This gives customers plenty of opportunities to build qualifying multiples across different sports and competitions. Any bets placed before opting in or settled outside the promotional period will not count towards the rebate.

The rebate amount is calculated using a customer’s total net losses from eligible multiple bets during the month. If a player experiences losses on qualifying bets, easyBet will calculate 10% of those losses and credit the reward on the first day of the following month.

The maximum amount available is £/€100 per customer, helping provide a useful return while keeping the promotion controlled. If the rebate value exceeds £/€50, it will be split into separate free bet tokens, with each token capped at £/€50.

There are some important conditions attached to the reward. The rebate is paid as free multiple bet tokens, meaning the funds cannot be withdrawn directly and can only be used on qualifying multiple wagers. Customers must use the full value of each token when placing a bet, and the free bet stake itself is not returned when a winning bet is settled.

Any unused free bet tokens will expire after seven days, so players need to use them within the available timeframe.

The promotion is limited to eligible customers aged 18 or over who have an active easyBet account and meet the platform’s requirements. It is also restricted to one offer per individual, household, email address, payment account, or shared computer.

Overall, easyBet’s Monthly Multi-Rebate is a useful promotion for regular multiple bet customers. While it does not remove the risks associated with betting, the chance to receive 10% back on monthly net losses can add extra value for players who frequently place qualifying multiples.

The straightforward structure, monthly payment schedule, and broad range of eligible multiple bets make it an appealing offer for accumulator fans.

Analysing the easyBet Predictions Bonus Code Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

easyBet isn’t one of the biggest names in the sports betting landscape, and it’s no surprise to learn their welcome bonus trails many of the top names for generosity.

You can join easyBet today, deposit £20 and gamble on football to secure the £30 in free bets. That means, for a £20 spend, you’ll enjoy £30 worth of gambling. That’s enough to get accustomed to their Predictions platform, test the markets and browse the fixtures.

£30 of bet credits and a 150% bonus is great, and it’s worth claiming your share. There’s no limit on the number of sportsbooks you can join and bonuses you can collect. Many professional gamblers hold accounts at several UK bookmakers, claiming free bets and increasing access to the market’s top price.

The table below shows how easyBet compares to some other tried and tested sportsbooks. As you can see, easyBet has a solid offer of a 150% bonus, but Boylesports offers a 300% bonus for new players, while Unibet and Betano give 400% in bonuses.

You can join and claim any of the deals posted below. Regardless of which offer or offers you claim, it’s essential to read the small print before joining. The T&Cs will increase your chances of making a profit using the promo.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. easyBet Bet £20, get £30 15 0% YES30 2. Boylesports Bet £10, get £40 4 00% No Code 3. Unibet Bet £10, get £30 3 00% No Code 4. Betano Bet £10, get £30 3 00% No Code

easyBet Predictions sign up offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons £30 free bet for new customers £20 stake required Use your bonuses on range of predictions markets Free bets expire

The easyBet Predictions sign up offer is a great reason to join easyBet and test an exciting Predictions platform. It allows you to sample their Predictions site without posing a huge financial risk.

You can use the £30 bonus to wager on upcoming games from the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, World Cup, and more. Wager on the match-winner, first scorer, totals, handicaps and others. Wager on your favourite team or add three or more to your bet slip, creating a big-price accumulator.

When reading the terms and conditions attached to the easyBet Predictions sign up offer, it’s clear that they've kept things simple. They offer a generous free bet to players and don’t make you jump through hoops to secure your share.

Users must remember to enter code YES30 during sign-up to claim their welcome offer and make sure you're eligible to receive your £30 in free bets.

The welcome bonus is attractive, but it does have a few flaws. The £20 stake required to release the bet credits is double what most other operators ask. The free bets also expire, meaning you could lose the promo if you don’t use it before the deadline.

What can I bet on with easyBet Predictions?

easyBet are one of the newest operators to launch in the UK, thus they can be forgiven for having just seven markets covered. with these all listed here:

Soccer

Cricket

Tennis

MMA

Politics

Golf

Baseball

Our Experience with easyBet Predictions

easyBet isn’t among the biggest names in a fiercely competitive online sports gambling arena. The company is determined to remedy that by securing a larger slice of a lucrative pie. Will they succeed?

Giving new players a £30 free bet is a great approach and is likely to catch the attention of gamblers. Deposit £20 and enjoy £30 in credit. You can use the bonus to spot the value, bet on winners and make a profit.

The £30 free bet is appealing, but the £20 deposit and bet required isn’t great. Most football betting apps offer between £10 and £40 in free bets off a £10 stake. That has become the norm in the industry, and it works for both bettors and bookies.

Away from the welcome bonus, easyBet deserves credit for its streamlined and straightforward betting platform. You can gamble on football and sports at home using your laptop or on the move through the modern mobile site. There’s nothing fancy or complicated here. Just no-nonsense, honest and modern sports betting.

easyBet Predictions Payment Methods

easyBet runs several secure and reliable payment methods. Customers can deposit funds instantly and withdraw profits quickly. The tables below contain examples of what’s available at easyBet today.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £10 £10,000 Instant Google Pay Free £10 £10,000 Instant Apple Pay Free £10 £10,000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Mastercard Free £10 Varies 1-3 days Skrill Free £10 Varies 24 hours Neteller Free £10 Varies 24 hours

easyBet Predictions Bonus Code Sign Up Offer Summary

Click any link on this page or site to easyBet and hit the Join Now button to begin. You’ll then enjoy a simple registration process that ensures you spend more time gambling and enjoying your bonus, and less time registering.

Entering code YES30 during sign-up is a must as this means you'll then be eligible to claim their welcome offer later down the line.

When you place a £20 stake on any predictions market with odds of 2.0 or higher, you can then claim the bet credits. What can you use them on? easyBet customers enjoy incredible football betting coverage, including competitive odds on the top fixtures.

If you wish to try easyBet today, you’ll have your bet tokens in plenty of time for kick-off in the next game broadcast live on TV.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £20, get £30 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Minimum Deposit £20 New Customer Offers 3/5 Payment Methods 5/5

easyBet Predictions Bonus Code Sign Up Offer FAQs

Which football leagues can I bet on at easyBet?

easyBet offers pre-match and in-play betting on the biggest and best football leagues, including the UEFA Champions League.

How do I claim my free bet?

Create an account at easyBet, deposit £30 and gamble on a predictions market with odds of evens or higher. When your first bet results, you’ll receive the bonuses.

How do I withdraw my winnings?

If you’ve landed a winner and made a profit, you can securely withdraw the funds to your chosen payment method, such as your debit card.

What if my bet has odds of less than 2.0?

If your pick has shorter odds than 2.0 it won’t qualify towards claiming the welcome bonus.

What is the easyBet Predictions Bonus Code?

The easyBet bonus code is YES30, please remember to enter this during sign-up to make sure you're eligible to claim their welcome offer.

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