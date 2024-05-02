Betano Exclusive Promo Code & Sign-Up Offer: May 2024

Sign-up with our exclusive Betano Promo Code and claim £10 in free bets plus the chance to win Euro 2024 tickets in May 2024.

Betano Exclusive Promo Code May 2024: Claim £10 in Free Bets & Euro 2024 Tickets

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

How to Claim your Exclusive Betano Promo Code Offer

Betano have arrived in the UK and we are bringing all brand new customers an exclusive sign up offer that allows them to claim a £10 free bet, as well as the chance to win tickets to any of England’s Euro 2024 group stage games.

In order to claim Betano’s welcome offer and be in with a chance of winning Euro 2024 tickets, follow the instructions below:

Head over to Betano via the link above Begin the sign-up process Input personal information such as email, address and phone number Choose your Username and Password Finalise the account creation process Deposit £10 Place the £10 on any market with odds of 2.0 (1/1) or higher Once placed/settled the £10 will be placed in player accounts Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after five days

How does the Betano Promo Code Offer compare with Competitors

The Betano sign up offer is good in a number of key areas, with one of these being the fact users only need to stake £10 initially to be eligible to claim their welcome bonus.

The bonus amount of £10 is good, however this is bettered by a number of competitor operators across the UK, although given how new Betano are to the UK betting scene, we’re confident their offer will increase in due course.

The best part about Betano’s offer is the fact that players are in with a chance of winning tickets to Euro 2024, with two hospitality tickets on offer for each of England’s group stage games.

This isn’t offered by practically any other UK bookmaker’s welcome offer, setting Betano apart from the rest in that regard.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Betano Bet £10 Get £10 + Tickets to Euro 2024 100% No Code 2. Virgin Bet Bet £10 get £20 200% No Code 3. bet365 Bet £10 get £30 300% 365GOAL 4. Unibet £40 back as Free Bet 100% No Code

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 (odds 2.00+) within 3 days of sign up. No cash-out. Get a £10 Free Bet (odds 2.0+) plus one entry to win 2 x hospitality tickets to England Euro 2024 fixtures. Free Bet expires in 5 days. Offer valid between 12:00 on 01.05.2024 and 12:00 on 15.05.2024. Cards and Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.

Key Terms and Conditions for the Betano Promo Code Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake Betano £10 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 (odds 2.00+) within 3 days of sign up. No cash-out. Get a £10 Free Bet (odds 2.0+) plus one entry to win 2 x hospitality tickets to England Euro 2024 fixtures. Free Bet expires in 5 days. Offer valid between 12:00 on 01.05.2024 and 12:00 on 15.05.2024. Cards and Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs

The Betano sign-up offer is very easy to claim, with users only needing to follow a few simple steps in order to sign-up and get their hands on a £10 free bet.

In order to claim their welcome offer, simply sign-up with Betano via the offer in this piece and make a £10 deposit.

Once done, you just need to place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 2.0 (1/1) or higher within three days of creating your account.

After this is done, you’ll then be accredited with a £10 free bet to use on any market with odds of 2.0 or higher, with you needing to use this free bet within five days of it being accredited to your account.

You’ll be unable to withdraw this free bet for real cash during this time.

In addition to this, you’ll also be given one entry into a draw to win two hospitality tickets to any England Euro 2024 group stage fixture.

H2 - What can I use my Betano free bets on this week?

The European action continues this evening following the culmination of the semi-final first legs of the Champions League on Wednesday as we’re treated to games from both the Europa League and Conference League.

The only English side left in European competition are Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s side up against Olympiakos at home this evening.

They’ll have their eye on the other semi final taking place between Fiorentina and Club Brugge, with the Italian outfit at home for the first leg.

The Europa League’s biggest game sees Bayer Leverkusen take on Roma in Italy, with the German outfit heading into the game with their season-long unbeaten run still intact.

We also have some Premier League action to attend to this evening as Chelsea welcome rivals Spurs to Stamford Bridge.

The PL action doesn’t stop there as Friday sees Luton taking on Everton at Kenilworth Road, with the first game taking place on Saturday seeing Arsenal host Bournemouth.

The biggest game of the day then comes at 5.30 at Man City host Wolves at the Etihad, whilst the most important game of the entire weekend comes from Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool host Spurs.

Betano Sign-Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Unique addition to welcome offer Lower Bonus Amount Strong wager amount Small Expiry Window

Betano’s welcome offer is strong in a number of key areas, with the fact you only need to stake £10 to claim your free bets being one of these.

This is one of the lower qualifying stake amounts you’ll come across amongst UK bookies, with only the likes of Coral and Ladbrokes allowing you to claim free bets from a lower qualifying stake.

The area of their offer that excels the most is the addition of the chance to win tickets to Euro 2024.

This process is very unique to Betano, with no other bookmaker allowing users to win a prize such as this via their welcome offer, a factor that makes the Betano welcome offer well worth taking advantage of.

It must be said that whilst the offer amount is good, it is bettered by a number of other bookmakers, something Betano will undoubtedly look to improve once they become a more established name in the UK betting industry.

Personal Experience with Betano

Having been in and around betting sites for a number of years now, I have only ever heard great things about Betano, and I was extremely pleased to hear of them coming to the UK.

As such I hastened to sign up with them the moment they went live, using this exact offer.

The £10 in free bets was a handy little bonus to kick off my time with them using it on their football betting markets, as it opened some newer avenues to explore that I previously may not have done with my own money.

In addition, the fact you can also win tickets to any England Euro 2024 game is also an excellent addition to their offer, with this setting Betano’s offer apart from the competition given no other bookmaker offers this as part of their sign-up promo.

On the whole I would seriously recommend Betano to any and all players, with their sign up offer only serving to sweeten the deal.

Betano Promo Code FAQs

Which games are the Betano tickets for?

The tickets that players can win from the Betano sign up offer are for one of England’s group games in this summer's European Championships.

This will be either for the Three Lions’ contests against Serbia, Denmark or Slovenia, with two hospitality tickets on offer for each.

What is the Betano Sign Up Offer?

Betano will allow new players to claim £10 in free bets from a £10 qualifying bet.

But players will also win the chance to get free tickets to one of England’s Euro 2024 games this summer.

When did Betano go live in the UK?

Betano first launched in the UK on May 1st, with users in the country now able to sign-up and bet with them from this date onwards.