The LiveScore Bet bonus code allows new bettors to claim a £20 free bet from a £10 stake with their welcome offer.

LiveScore Bet Bonus Code - April 2023

If you already have an account with LiveScore Bet, feel free to check out our expert's guide to the best free bets offers via our analysis of the UK's best betting sites.

How to use your LiveScore Bet bonus code

Signing up with LiveScore Bet is a very simple process, with you only needing to enter a few personal details and choose your username and password to get started.

You aren’t required to enter a bonus code at sign up either, making it even easier to get involved and claim your £20 in free bets.

To claim LiveScore Bet’s welcome offer, simply follow these steps: Head to LiveScore Bet’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Join Now’ button in the top right of their homepage Enter your personal information such as email address, full name and date of birth Enter your phone number, home address, username and password No bonus code is required to claim the LiveScore Bet welcome offer Finish the account creation process Make a £10 deposit Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher You’ll be given £20 in free bets once this bet has been placed Free bets will be issued in the form of two x £10 free bet tokens Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expire after seven days

How does the LiveScore Bet Welcome Offer compare with competitors

LiveScore Bet’s offer is pretty strong all things considered, with you able to claim £20 in free bets from a £10 stake.

The £20 bonus amount on offer is matched by a number of competitors, however it must be said that it is bettered by a handful of other bookmakers.

The likes of bet365, William Hill, BetFred, Parimatch, Unibet and BetVictor all allow you to claim more with their welcome offers.

The £10 qualifying stake you need to place to claim your welcome bonus is pretty good, with just a few other sportsbooks allowing you to place less than £10 to claim their sign up offer.

You’ll need to place your qualifying stake on a market with odds of at least 1/2 (1.5), a requirement that is standard for almost all of their competitors.

Only a few bookmakers, such as bet365, SkyBet and Coral require you to wager less than the £10 you need to bet with LiveScore Bet to claim your welcome bonus.

You’ll be able to claim your free bets once your qualifying bet has settled, with these coming in the form of two £10 free bet tokens.

LiveScore Bet gives you seven days after your qualifying bet has settled to claim your free bets, with you then having seven days to use them.

This is a pretty standard time frame for welcome bonus, however some bookmakers have been known to allow users between 14 and 28 days to use free bets.

Key Terms and Conditions of the LiveScore Bet Bonus Code

LiveScore Bet’s sign up process shouldn’t take you long to navigate through, with you being able to create your account in mere minutes given you don’t need to enter a bonus code.

Once your account has been set up, you’ll just need to deposit £10+ and place your first bet on any market that’s priced at 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

After this bet has settled, you’ll have seven days to claim your two £10 free bets, with you then having seven days to use them once they’ve been claimed.

You’ll be able to use these free bets on whichever market you please, with the free bet amount not being included in the final payout for any winnings bets they’re used on.

LiveScore Bet Offers for Existing Players

LiveScore Bet runs a handful of offers that are available to both new and existing customers, with you able to claim both free bets and cash every week from these offers.

LiveScore Bet Squads

Players are able to win cash each week thanks to LiveScore Bet’s ‘Squads’ promotion, with you just needing to log in each day and head to the ‘Squads’ offer to get started.

Each day, you just need to head to the ‘Squads’ promotion for you to receive the name of one player, which you need to do once a day for five days from Monday to Friday.

By the end of the week, you’ll have a full squad of five players, with you then able to win cash depending on how many goals these players score in their respective games that weekend.

Once your full squad has been selected, you then need to spin a wheel, with this determining how much cash you’ll win for every goal that each of your players score.

You may get a multiplier applied to the amount of cash you receive per goal when spinning your wheel, allowing you to win even more for each goal scored.

£10 Free Accumulator Bet

LiveScore Bet allows players to claim a £10 free bet to use on an accumulator when placing two £10 accumulator bets throughout the week.

Just opt in to this promotion via their offers page and place two £10 4+ leg accumulator bets with odds of at least 5/1 (6.0).

Once done, you’ll then be awarded a £10 free bet to use on any 4+ leg football accumulator of your choice.

LiveScore Bet Bonus Code Review

Pros Cons Good existing customer offers Bonus amount could be higher Free bets issued as multiple tokens Only given seven days to use free bets Fairly strong qualifying stake





LiveScore Bet’s new customer offer is pretty good all things considered, with you being able to claim your free bets very easily thanks to their simple sign up process.

The qualifying stake needed to claim your bonus is pretty good, with only a few bookmakers requiring you to wager less than the £10 you need to bet with LiveScore Bet to claim your welcome bonus.

In addition, the £20 bonus amount is also quite good, with this better the amounts offered by bookmakers such as Mr. Play, whilst matching the amounts offered by the likes of Coral and Ladbrokes.

However, they are bettered by a number of competitors in this area, with you able to get more than £20 in free bets with all of bet365, William Hill, Parimatch, SpreadEx and Sky Bet amongst others.

You’ll need to place your qualifying bet on a market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher, minimum odds that are pretty generous, with only a few bookmakers offering lower minimum odds for their welcome offer.

The fact your free bets are separated into two x £10 free bet tokens is good, as this gives you the chance to spread your bonus amongst a number of bets instead of being forced to use it on one singular bet.

Their existing customer offers allow you to claim both free bets and cash each week, whilst their football markets are pretty strong across the board.

Personal Experience with LiveScore Bet

As someone who has used LiveScore Bet for a few years now, I feel very familiar with their sportsbook and all it has to offer to both new and existing users.

LiveScore Bet may not be the name that first comes to mind when you think of UK bookmakers, however this shouldn’t take away from what their sportsbook has to offer.

Their welcome offer is pretty good, with you able to claim £20 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake, with the amount offered matching the bonus amounts offered by sites such as Ladbrokes, Coral and Virgin Bet.

The qualifying stake needed is fairly strong, with the majority of bookmakers also requiring you to bet £10, however there are some competitors who require you to stake less to claim their welcome offers.

Their offers for existing customer offers are good, with these allowing players to claim both cash and free bets every week by betting on football.

LiveScore Bet offers a diverse range of football markets, offering users a whole host of options when it comes to using their free bets accrued from their welcome bonus.

Overall, LiveScore Bet proves to be a strong bookmaker across the board, with their sportsbook being one that’s definitely worth signing up with if you haven’t already.

I was first drawn to LiveScore Bet due to their welcome offer and how easy it was to claim, as well as the range of football markets they have on show.

LiveScore Bet Bonus Code FAQs

Do I need a bonus code to claim LiveScore Bet’s welcome offer?

No. You will not be required to enter a bonus code when creating your account with LiveScore Bet in order to be eligible for their welcome offer.

This makes their offer a little bit easier to claim, as you don’t need to remember to enter any kind of bonus code at any point during the account creation process.

What is the LiveScore Bet welcome offer?

LiveScore Bet allows new players to claim £20 in free bets from a £10 qualifying stake at sign up.

All you have to do is create an account, make a £10 deposit and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher to claim your free bets.

How long does LiveScore Bet take to pay out?

LiveScore Bet will usually complete any requested withdrawals within 24 hours, with the amount of time it takes depending on the withdrawal method you’re using.

Some payment methods can take between 24 and 72 hours before your withdrawal is complete.

What is the maximum payout on LiveScore Bet?

LiveScore Bet have a fairly generous maximum payout amount on all their bets, with £1,000,000 being the most you’re able to win when betting with them.

What existing customer offers do LiveScore bet have?

LiveScore Bet runs a handful of existing customer offers that both new and current users are able to take advantage of each week.

These allow you to claim both free bets and cash, with you not needing to wager much, or put in much effort, to claim these.