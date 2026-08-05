Claiming the LiveScore Bet welcome offer - How to Get Involved

LiveScore Bet welcomes new customers to their sports betting service with a generous welcome. Join LiveScore Bet through this page, deposit and gamble £10 on sports to qualify for £30 in free bets. Your LiveScore Bet bonus code is ready and waiting.

Claiming your share is quick, simple, and secure. You can join LiveScore Bet using your laptop or mobile device, including an Android or iOS smartphone. Bet at home using the website or gamble from anywhere in the country with their betting app.

Ready to join LiveScore Bet and secure the welcome bonus? Follow the steps below.

Click any link on this page to LiveScore Bet Select the Join button at the top of the homepage Complete the registration form and add your details Create a username and password that’s secure but memorable Deposit £10 or more and wager on sports The welcome bonus free bet will appear in your balance You can use the £30 free bet tokens to wager on football Free bets cannot be withdrawn for cash, and will expire after 14 days

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use LiveScore Bet Free Bets on

The week opens on Wednesday 5 August with the first legs of the Champions League third qualifying round, Fenerbahçe hosting Sturm Graz at 20:00 CET and Aarhus meeting Sabah, while Arsenal face Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 7.30pm, Chelsea play Juventus at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong and Manchester City meet a K-League All-Stars selection in Seoul; the Women's Champions League also begins its second-round mini-tournaments the same day.

Thursday brings six British and Irish clubs into third qualifying round first legs, with Hearts travelling to Benfica and Rangers to Jagiellonia Białystok in the Europa League, Motherwell going to HJK in Helsinki and Hibernian hosting Shkëndija in the Conference League, and Shelbourne away at Ajax while Bohemians face Midtjylland — second legs follow on 11 and 13 August, the winners advancing to a play-off round for a place in the league phase.

Friday marks the start of the English season, not through the Premier League, which waits until 21 August, but the Carabao Cup first round, involving 70 clubs drawn regionally across three days with every tie settled on the night; Germany's 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga begin the same evening, as does the Scottish Championship, and Aston Villa meet Bayern Munich in Hong Kong.

Saturday carries the bulk of the cup programme, among it Middlesbrough v Wrexham, West Ham v Portsmouth, Plymouth v Exeter and Preston v Huddersfield, the last of those switched to Goodison Park, alongside the resumption of Scotland's Premiership with Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone at three, the opening of Ligue 2, and friendlies pairing Manchester United with Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg and Valencia with Newcastle at the Mestalla.

Sunday closes with Kilmarnock v Celtic at 1.30, Hearts v Dundee United and Motherwell v Falkirk at three and Rangers v Hibernian at four, Derek McInnes's first league fixture at Ibrox since his appointment, while Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool welcome Monaco to Anfield, Chelsea meet AC Milan in Jakarta, Manchester City face Atlético Madrid in Seoul and the Women's Champions League mini-tournaments conclude with finals and third-place play-offs. Squads remain incomplete throughout, several players still on extended breaks following the World Cup, which likewise explains the delayed starts in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, leaving a week that spans competitive football in four countries, three UEFA competitions and friendlies on four continents.

LiveScore Bet's Offer of the Week - 2UP Early Payout

LiveScore Bet's 2UP Early Payout is among the small handful of bookmaker features that genuinely change the experience of watching a match. Back a team in the Full Time 2UP market and the moment they lead by two goals, the bet is settled as a winner. The remainder of the game becomes entirely academic.

The appeal needs little explanation. Every football supporter has watched a two-goal lead evaporate, and this removes that possibility at the point of placement rather than requiring a decision under pressure later. Conventional cash-out asks you to accept a shortened return in exchange for certainty; 2UP delivers certainty at the full price you originally took. There is no opt-in, no qualifying stake, no free bet to redeem afterwards. The concession is built into the market.

The trade-off is priced in, and this is where clarity matters. Bookmakers do not absorb this risk for nothing — 2UP markets typically carry slightly shorter odds than the equivalent standard match odds. You are effectively purchasing insurance, and the premium is deducted from your price before you stake. Whether that represents value depends on the fixture. Backing a dominant favourite against limited opposition means paying for protection you were unlikely to need. Taking it on a volatile match between attacking sides, where a two-goal lead is both plausible and vulnerable, is where the mechanic earns its keep. Comparing the 2UP price against standard match odds before committing is worth thirty seconds of anyone's time.

Two structural points worth registering. The market covers the match result only, so bet builders, correct score, over/under and player markets fall outside it unless separately advertised. And the two-goal margin must be reached at some stage — a side winning 1-0 throughout, however comfortably, triggers nothing at all. Plenty of matches finish with a single-goal victory and no payout ever becomes available. It is also worth confirming which competitions qualify. Coverage is normally strong across major European leagues and cup football, but early-round qualifiers, lower divisions and pre-season friendlies are frequently excluded — relevant this week, with the Carabao Cup first round and the European third qualifying round both scheduled. Whether cashed-out bets remain eligible is another point to check.

Verdict: one of the better standing features in the market, because it costs nothing to use, requires no admin and removes real anxiety.

Analysing the LiveScore Bet Welcome Offer - How Does it Compare?

The LiveScore bet bonus code is available today, and you can claim your share in minutes. As you can see from the table in this section of my review, LiveScore Bet holds its own against major players in betting.

You can join LiveScore Bet and collect the new customer bonus for a £10 spend, which is better than many other top UK bookmakers. The £30 free bet also aligns with what you’d find at the most famous sportsbooks.

When checking the terms and conditions of the offers listed below, you’ll see LiveScore Bet keeps things as simple as possible. They’ve streamlined the process, meaning you spend less time qualifying for the free bet and more time enjoying it.

Unlike some other bookies, you can use the LiveScore Bet welcome bonus free bet entirely on football markets and other sports.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. LiveScore bet Bet £10, get £30 300% No Code 2. Luckster Bet £10, get £10 100% No Code 3. BetUK Bet £10, get £30 300% No Code 4. Ladbrokes Bet £5, get £20 400% No Code

New members only. £10+ bet on sportsbook (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accept in 7 days, valid 7 days on sportsbook only. 2x£5 Free Bets for Bet Builder only. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+. 18+. UK&IE New customers only. Min. deposit £10. One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. The Free bet can only be used on a coupon with total odds of (4/5)or higher. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee, “Lucky” Bet etc will not be eligible. T&Cs apply. New cust only, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Free Bets cannot be used on e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. 18+. T&C’s Apply. 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

LiveScore Bet Welcome Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons £30 free bet for new players Free bets include 2x £5 Bet Builders Low qualifying stake of £10

LiveScore Bet are confident you’ll love their odds, promotions, free bets and football coverage. But they understand it’s essential to stand out from the crowd in such a competitive market, encouraging you to bet with LiveScore over the competition.

The LiveScore Bet marketing team created a bonus that’s affordable and great value. It costs just £10 to join, deposit and wager on sports. If your first bet wins, you receive the profits and the free bets. You still get the £30 bet credits if your first pick loses.

Gamble £10 and get a £30 free bet. That means you’re gambling with £40 worth of credit for a £10 deposit. That’s more than enough to familiarise yourself with the site, games covered, markets offered and more. Use your free bets wisely, and you can earn a profit.

The LiveScore Bet welcome bonus is generous and appealing but has T&Cs attached. It’s essential to read the small print before accepting the deal.

What sports can I bet on with LiveScore Bet?

36 total sports are covered by LiveScore Bet's extensive range of markets, with this being on par with a number of the UK's biggest and best bookmakers. Users can find a list of all of these down below:

Football

Horse Racing

Greyhounds

Tennis

Basketball

Baseball

American Football

Formula 1

Aussie Rules

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Esports

Floorball

Futsal

Gaelic Football

Gaelic Hurling

Golf

Handball

Ice Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motor Racing

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Specials

Table Tennis

Tennis

Virtual Sports

Volleyball

Winter Sports

Wrestling

Our Experience with LiveScore Bet

Browse the online betting landscape, and hundreds of established bookmakers are battling for your attention. Most claim to be the best in the business, but all sportsbooks are not created equal. You must find the best app for you.

I rate LiveScore Bet as they have everything a football fan needs to profit from gambling on the beautiful game. Join and collect the welcome bonus £30 free bet. You can use the LiveScore Bet bonus code to wager on the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and all major competitions.

I’m also a big fan of how easy LiveScore Bet make joining. You can register using your laptop or mobile in minutes, benefiting from a streamlined process. Nothing is complicated, ensuring the sportsbook appeals to a huge audience across the United Kingdom.

Are you looking for a legal and licensed bookmaker offering a user-friendly website and responsive app? Should it have competition-crushing odds and promotions? You can check out LiveScore Bet today.

LiveScore Bet Customer Reviews

'The weekly free game and squads are also amazing! Withdrawal process is rapid, markets are vast and the site is really simple to use. I now only use LiveScore Bet! 10/10' - Luke, 4th November 2024

'Good range of markets available, fast payouts, within minutes usually & an email address where you receive a ticket number & response. Any issues they deal with effectively' - Neil, 26th July 2024

'Great odds and markets plus instant withdrawals' - Andrew Barlow, 28th October 2021

LiveScore Bet Payment Methods

The tables below show the options available to LiveScore Bet members wishing to deposit funds and withdraw profits securely.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £5 Varies Instant Mastercard Free £5 Varies Instant Trustly Free £5 Varies Instant

And their withdrawal methods.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time VISA Free £10 Varies 1-3 days Mastercard Free £10 Varies 1-3 days Trustly Free £10 Varies 24 hours

LiveScore Bet Sign Up Offer Summary

Congratulations, you’ve reached the end of my LiveScore Bet bonus code review. I hope you enjoyed the article and found it insightful.

As you now know, LiveScore Bet offers a £30 free bet to all new customers to create an account, deposit funds, and wager on football and sports. You can gamble on all the best leagues and teams using your laptop or mobile device.

Use your £30 in bet credits on the winner of this weekend’s feature match from the Premier League. Gamble on the number of goals in a Bundesliga showdown or predict the first scorer in the Champions League final.

Ready to begin? Click any link on this page or website to LiveScore Bet and create an account. In minutes, you’ll be wagering on football using your free bets on the app.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, get £30 Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5

Top 3 LiveScore Bet Existing Customer Football Offer

The LiveScore Bet bonus code is the bookmaker’s most generous deal, and it’s available today. But there’s plenty to satisfy existing customers.

After joining LiveScore Bet, collecting the bonus, and gambling on sports, you can take advantage of every deal on the promotions page. The marketing team regularly updates its offers to ensure they are competitive, generous, and eye-catching.

Check the promos page, and you’ll find free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts and more. Choose your favourites or try something a little different.

Below, I’ve included my pick of three fantastic existing customer football offers. These deals are now available on the LiveScore Bet platform.

Football Money Back Offer

The LiveScore Bet Football Money Back Offer is a real crowd-pleaser. Place a pre-match and in-play bet on any selected football match played this week and get your stakes back as a free bet if your pick loses.

You’ll find more information and a complete list of the offer’s terms and conditions on the LiveScore Bet website.

2 Up - Early Payout

LiveScore Bet offers the 2 Up - Early Payout promotion, which will catch the eye of experienced bettors. Gamble on a football team to win a match, and LiveScore Bet will settle your wager as a winner as soon as your team takes a two-goal lead.

It doesn’t matter if they race into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes or go 4-2 with 75 minutes on the clock. It doesn’t even matter if they go on to lose the game. If your team takes a two-goal lead, you win.

Half-time Heroes

New to the LiveScore Bet promotions is the Half-time Heroes offer. It’s making a splash and attracting the attention of football bettors across the United Kingdom. Place a football accumulator with five or more teams, and LiveScore Bet will settle your acca as a winner if your selections are ahead at half time. Even when you lose, you still win.

LiveScore Bet's VAR Payout Offer - First of Its Kind

LiveScore's Bet brand-new offer for the 2025/26 football season will see them payout on goalscorer bets no matter if the goal gets ruled out via VAR or not.

This counts for all single, multi or Bet Builder pre-match bets placed on a player to score anytime, first or to score two or more, with LiveScore Bet being the first UK bookmaker out there to offer a promotion like this.

The offer is only available for Premier League games, however it applies for all 380 PL games for the 25/26 season.

In the 2024/25 Premier League season, VAR ruled out 50 goals that were given by the on-field referee across all games, with that being 50 goalscorer bet LiveScore Bet would've paid out on.

With VAR seemingly getting involved more and more each season, LiveScore Bet's VAR Payout offer couldn't come at a better time, and it won't be surprising if more and more bookies follow suit by offering a similar offer via their sportsbooks in the future.

LiveScore Bet's Casino Summary

LiveScoreBet Casino offers a well-rounded online gaming experience, featuring a diverse selection of live casino games, an extensive slot library, and a variety of table games. The live casino section includes over 100 tables, providing players with a range of options to suit different preferences and stakes.

Games available encompass classic offerings such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as engaging game show-style games like Deal or No Deal and Crazy Time. These live dealer games are powered by renowned providers, ensuring high-quality streaming and immersive gameplay.

In the slots category, LiveScoreBet Casino boasts a vast library of titles, with over 1,400 games available. The collection includes popular slots from leading software providers, offering a wide range of themes and features to cater to all types of players.

Progressive jackpot slots are also part of the offering, providing opportunities for substantial winnings.

Table game enthusiasts will find a comprehensive selection at LiveScoreBet Casino, with numerous variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat available. These games are designed to cater to both casual players and high rollers, with varying stakes and rules to suit different playing styles.

Overall, LiveScoreBet Casino delivers a well-rounded gaming experience, with a strong emphasis on quality and variety.

The live casino section is extensive, the slot library is expansive, and the table games cater to a broad audience. This combination makes LiveScoreBet Casino a compelling choice for online gaming enthusiasts seeking a diverse and engaging platform.

LiveScore Bet Welcome Offer FAQs

Which leagues can I use my free bets on?

You can use your £30 free bets at LiveScore Bet on an extensive list of leagues, games and markets. Wager on the Premier League, Serie A, and other favourites.

Can I withdraw my free bets?

Free bet tokens are non-transferable, meaning you can’t swap them for the cash value. You must use the bet credits to gamble on football.

Can I cash out my bets?

You can’t cash out your qualifying bet. If you choose to cash out, the bet won’t count towards releasing your £30 free bet.

Can I use my welcome bonus on a Bet Builder?

You can use £10 or more of the LiveScore Bet welcome bonus to create football Bet Builders. Add several picks from the same game to your bet slip, input a stake and confirm.

How do I receive my winnings?

If you’ve profited from a winning bet and wish to withdraw, you can send the money to your debit or e-wallet account.

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