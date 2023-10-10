Learn exactly how to claim the CopyBet sign up offer and get your hands on £40 in free bets in October 2023.

CopyBet Sign Up Offer - October 2023

How to Claim the CopyBet Sign Up Offer

All new CopyBet users are able to claim their sign-up offer within minutes of creating their account.

Players merely need to sign up via CopyBet’s mobile betting app to be able to receive their £40 in free bets once their £10 qualifying stake is placed.

To claim the CopyBet sign up offer, simply follow the steps below:

Download the CopyBet mobile app Create an account via this app Input personal details such as email, phone number and home address Create a username and password Finish creating your account Deposit £10 Place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher Once settled you, will receive your £40 in free bets as 4 x £10 free bet tokens Free bets will expire after seven days and must be placed separately

How does CopyBet’s Sign Up offer compare with competitors

CopyBet’s sign up offer holds up extremely well against many other betting sites within the UK, even surpassing many of the bigger bookmakers around.

The £40 in free bets provided is truly exceptional, with very few other bookies allowing you to claim this much in free bets.

CopyBet provides new players with a stake-to-bonus ratio of 400%, with this surpassing the ratios offered by Coral, Ladbrokes and bet365.

A £10 initial bet is par for the course among all bookmaker's sign up offers, with very few requiring less than this.

The qualifying stake minimum odds are also worth noting at 1/2 (1.50), with this being amongst the lowest around, as most others require odds of 1/1 (2.00) or above.

Players also do not need to enter a promo code when claiming the CopyBet sign up offer, with this removing the possibility of users missing out their welcome offer by doing so.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. CopyBet Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code 2. Bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL 3. Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 4. LiveScore Bet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code

Key Terms and Conditions of the CopyBet Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake CopyBet Bet £10 Get £40 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ only. New customers only. For verified UK clients only. The qualifying bet should start at £10 and have 1.5 or greater odds. Following the qualifying bet, you will receive 4 free bets that can be used one after another. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Single bet only. Pre-Match or Live. No Cash-Out. Max payout – £500. T&cs Apply.

This offer is only available to new CopyBet players who sign up and create their account via their mobile betting app.

Players are eligible to receive their £40 in free bets once a £10 qualifying bet has been placed on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50).

The free bets will be credited once the qualifying bet has been settled, with your free bets being issued as four £10 free bet tokens.

The tokens must also be placed in sequence, meaning players must use one of the £10 free bets and have that bet settled before they are able to place the next one, until all four have been placed.

Free bets will expire after seven days, and can only be placed as single bets on pre-match or in-play markets on any sport.

Your free bet amount will not be included in any winnings, with bets in which a free bet is used coming with a maximum payout of £500.

CopyBet’s Unique Features

CopyBet is truly breaking the mould in the UK betting industry due to its unique feature, which literally lets players copy betting expert's tips directly into their betslip.

These tips can be found on their homepage or by going to their dedicated tipster section on their sportsbook.

Tips are provided for all of the popular sports betting markets offered by CopyBet, with loads offered for the likes of football and horse racing as well as many other sports.

Players can view any of these tips completely free, and should they see one that catches their eye, this can be added directly into their betslip and placed almost immediately.

CopyBet Existing Customer Promotions

CopyBet provides their existing players with some great promotions, allowing them to claim free bets and boosted odds as well as a few others.

QPR Free Bet Offer

CopyBet allows all players to get a free bet on every QPR match courtesy of CopyBet’s sponsoring of the R’s, with this offer giving players a £2 free bet to use on any upcoming QPR match.

Simply add your single bet selection for any QPR game to your betslip and choose the ‘We have a Free Bet for you’ option, with this allowing you to place a £2 free bet on this selection.

This can only be used once and is available to all newly signed up and validated customers.

No Deposit Free Bet

Players are able to get a complete free £5 bet, without the need to deposit or place any funds in the first place.

The free bet can only be used on certain promotional games which will be clearly highlighted to users by CopyBet, and can only be placed as a single bet.

Acca Bonus

CopyBet are giving all players the chance to get bonus winnings on their winning accumulator bets.

This bonus goes as high as 20% depending on the amount of legs included, with each selection of the accumulator needing odds of 1/2 (1.50) to be eligible.

The bonus percentages are as follows:

5 Legs - 10% Bonus

6 Legs - 12% Bonus

7 Legs - 14% Bonus

8 Legs - 16% Bonus

9 Legs - 18% Bonus

10 Legs - 20% Bonus

This promotion is automatically applied to any cross game or event accumulators for virtually all of their betting markets, including that of football and horse racing.

Prediction Challenge

CopyBet also provides their players with this free-to-play game whereby users simply need to predict the correct score of a football match, to be in with a chance of winning a free football shirt or £50 in free bets.

Customers simply need to follow CopyBet on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and comment their score prediction for the selected match.

If players get this right, they will be entered into a draw where three winners will be picked at random, with these winners receiving a £50 free bet or a football shirt of their choice.

CopyBet’s Welcome Offer Review

Pros Cons Great bonus amount Seven day expiry limit Strong qualifying odds App Only No promo code needed





CopyBet truly has one of the best sign up offers around in the UK right now, giving players some excellent returns and value for money, with the offer being easy to claim.

The £40 free bets provided is actively one of the strongest amounts around, with many other bookmakers not being able to match this.

Users should also make note of the low qualifying odds provided for the qualifying bet for their welcome offer, with you just needing to stake £10 on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) to be eligible.

The lack of promo code is a handy characteristic of this welcome offer, as it means users can accidentally miss out on claiming their £40 in free bets.

The seven-day expiry date of the free bets forces players to place these free bets fairly quickly, limiting the freedom and choice they get over these.

Players also must remember that this is an app-only offer, and any who sign up via their website are ineligible for this.

Personal Experience with CopyBet

CopyBet are a relative newcomer to the UK betting scene, yet I personally have already used them for a substantial period of time now, thus can say with certainty they are one of the best new betting sites around.

The welcome offer gives players a great start, allowing you to claim £40 in bonuses to be placed on any markets you please.

Their promotions are also very impressive, as I make use of both my QPR free bet and £5 free bet upon sign-up.

The tipster section is also great, giving users ideas for bets, as well as me copying a few of them directly into my betslip, which makes the whole process much easier.

Their online interface and betting app are both excellent, offering among one of the best online betting experiences I’ve come across in the past few years.

CopyBet FAQs

What is the CopyBet sign up offer?

All new players are able to claim £40 in free bets from a £10 initial stake. Players must claim this via their mobile betting app, and can only do so once they have validated their account via email.

What is the CopyBet promo code?

There is no promo code needed to claim CopyBet’s sign up offer, meaning players won’t miss out on claiming their sign up offer when creating their account.

Do CopyBet offer cash out?

Yes, CopyBet does offer cash out on loads of their different betting markets, from football to horse racing.

However, players cannot cash out any bets that have been placed using free bets.

Do CopyBet offer free bets?

Yes. In addition to their welcome offer, CopyBet also offers many other free bet promotions, such as offering a £2 free bet for any QPR game, as well as a £5 free bet that can be claimed without any deposit.