Claiming the CopyBet Welcome Offer - How to Get Involved

CopyBet offers an excellent welcome bonus that is available to everyone who signs up through this page and satisfies the qualification process. Join CopyBet and get a 15% profit boost to use every day.

You can use your CopyBet profit boost to wager on games from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and other major popular competitions. But how do you join CopyBet and secure the bonus? Follow the steps below on your laptop or mobile device.

Click any link to CopyBet on this page Select the ‘I am a new user’ button Add your name, email address and date of birth to the registration form Create a username and password Finish creating your account You'll then get a 15% profit boost to use every single day

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use CopyBet Free Bets on

It is a notable week for Derek McInnes, who takes charge of Rangers for both his first European match and his first home league game at Ibrox, but he is far from the only story as the 2026/27 season quickens with its opening Scottish Premiership round complete and a packed schedule ahead.

Europe provides the midweek focus. The Champions League third qualifying round first legs are played on Tuesday and Wednesday, headed by Sparta Prague against Lyon. Thursday is the big night for the British and Irish sides: Rangers begin their Europa League campaign away to Jagiellonia Bialystok, while in the Conference League Hibernian host Shkendija and Motherwell also feature. The Scottish Premiership's second round then takes the weekend.

Saturday sees Dundee host Aberdeen and St Mirren meet St Johnstone, both at 3pm, before Sunday completes the round: Kilmarnock welcome the champions Celtic at 1.30pm, with Hearts against Dundee United, Motherwell against Falkirk, and Rangers against Hibernian at 4pm. The Scottish Championship, meanwhile, gets under way on Friday as Partick Thistle host Livingston.

English competition returns via the Carabao Cup, whose first round opens on Sunday and runs to the following Tuesday. Among the standout ties are Leicester against Northampton, West Ham against Portsmouth, an all-Championship meeting of Swansea and Birmingham, and a Devon derby as Plymouth host Exeter.

The pre-season friendlies round out the week. Saturday is the pick, with Manchester United facing Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Newcastle visiting Valencia's Mestalla, and Nottingham Forest meeting Udinese and then Barcelona in Udine, alongside Everton against VfB Stuttgart and Sunderland hosting RB Leipzig.

Manchester City, touring Asia, take on the K-League All-Stars on Tuesday and Atletico Madrid on Sunday, while Fulham warm up against Crystal Palace on Friday and Liverpool round off their summer at home to Monaco on Sunday.

CopyBet's Offer of the Week - Acca Boost

CopyBet's ACCA Booster is an ongoing promotion rather than a sign-up bonus, and it is built for punters who like to combine several selections into an accumulator.

The principle is familiar: land a qualifying acca and CopyBet adds a percentage to your winnings, with the enhancement growing as you pack in more legs. It rewards a style of betting many already favour, and it costs nothing beyond the accumulator you were going to place anyway.

Qualifying is refreshingly flexible. Your accumulator needs a minimum of three selections, each priced at odds of at least 1.3 (3/10), and, helpfully, those legs can be drawn from any combination of sports rather than being tied to a single event or competition. The booster also applies whether you bet pre-match or in-play, or mix the two, which gives you plenty of freedom in how you build the bet.

The low 1.3 minimum per leg is particularly punter-friendly, since it lets you include short-priced favourites without falling foul of the qualifying terms.

The potential rewards are substantial. Because the boost is applied to your winnings, longer, higher-odds accumulators stand to benefit most, and the maximum bonus on offer is a hefty £5,000 per bet, high enough that only the biggest wins will ever approach it.

Any bonus is credited within 24 hours of all the events in your acca being settled, so you are not left waiting long at all once the bet lands.

There are, inevitably, conditions to respect. Free bets cannot be used in conjunction with the ACCA Booster, so the qualifying stake must come from your own funds, and, crucially, cashing out voids your eligibility entirely, meaning you have to let the bet run to settlement to keep the bonus alive. As with any accumulator, every selection must win for the boost to apply, so the longer, more lucrative accas are by their nature the least likely to come in successfully.

Overall, this is a well-judged promotion for accumulator fans. Its flexibility across different sports and bet timing, the low minimum odds per leg and the generous £5,000 ceiling all count firmly in its favour, while the exclusion of free bets and cash-out are standard rather than surprising. Just remember that the reward attaches only to bets that must land in full. As with any promotion, the full terms apply, and customers should gamble responsibly and only stake what they can afford.

Analysing the CopyBet Welcome Offer - How Does it Compare?

CopyBet launched as a sportsbook in 2021, making it a relatively new face. After only a few years of trading, comparing CopyBet to the biggest and best sportsbook would be unfair. CopyBet are determined to be a major player in a competitive industry, but that remains a work in progress in that respect.

As you can see from the table below, the CopyBet sign up offer gives a 15% profit boost to use every day.

If you’re after a more generous offer, you may wish to join the Tote or SBK, who offer new customers a bet of £10, get £30 welcome. You can only join a sportsbook as a new customer once, but you can register at as many sportsbooks as you wish. Pick your favourite below or create an account at multiple UK bookmakers, collecting the free bets and bonuses.

Although not quite as impressive as the big names mentioned, the CopyBet sign up offer is worth collecting as it'll allow you to get better odds on one of your bets every day/

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. CopyBet 15% Profit Boost 15% No Code 2. JeffBet Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% No Code 3 LiveScore Bet Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% No Code

CopyBet’s Unique Features

CopyBet is truly breaking the mould in the UK betting industry due to its unique feature, which literally lets players copy betting expert's tips directly into their betslip.

These tips can be found on their homepage or by going to their dedicated tipster section on their sportsbook.

Tips are provided for all of the popular sports betting markets offered by CopyBet, with loads offered for the likes of football and horse racing as well as many other sports.

Players can view any of these tips completely free, and should they see one that catches their eye, this can be added directly into their betslip and placed almost immediately.

CopyBet Welcome Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Use your bonus on the top leagues and games No Free Bets on offer

CopyBet is an ambitious online sportsbook determined to increase its share of the lucrative UK sportsbook market. Handlers rate their product but understand they must stand out from the crowd and encourage you to choose their site over the competition.

To help pave the way for you to join CopyBet as a new player, ignoring the countless other betting apps vying for your business, the promotions team offer their 15% profit boost welcome bonus. Is the deal as good as it sounds?

Based on my experience in the sports betting sphere, the CopyBet welcome bonus is worth collecting.

You can use your profit boost tokens on all the top football leagues, fixtures, teams and players available at CopyBet. Browse upcoming games from the Premier League or use your bonus on the next live fixture from the Champions League. Bet smart, and you could win big off your welcome bonus stakes.

More generous than much of the competition? Yes, but there are a few points from the terms and conditions to remember when using the bonus. The standard welcome bonus is bet £10, get £30 in free bets. CopyBet’s bonus is better, but it’s also more expensive.

What sports can I bet on with CopyBet?

CopyBet have been growing in stature over the last few years, with more money being ploughed into their markets and advertising. Their sportsbook backs up this increased exposure, with 32 sports covered by their markets, a full list of which are listed here:

Football (Soccer)

Horse Racing

Tennis

Basketball

American Football

Baseball

Cricket

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Formula 1 (F1)

Ice Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Darts

Australian Rules Football

eSports

Cycling

Volleyball

Handball

Table Tennis

Badminton

Bowls

Beach Football/Soccer

Beach Volleyball

Bandy

Floorball

Pistol Shooting

Sumo

Surfing

Poker

Pool

Our Experience with CopyBet

During my long career in sports betting, I have seen many sportsbooks come and go. The new arrivals all promise to combine a passion for sports and value with a love for technology. Few last the pace in such a competitive market. But CopyBet is different, and they’re determined to become a major name with a growing membership across the UK.

CopyBet’s football coverage is another area that impressed me. There’s no point having a large bonus if you have nothing to use it on. Thankfully, CopyBet’s coverage of the beautiful game does the sport justice and ensures bettors have plenty to keep them occupied.

You can bet on a midweek accumulator from the Champions League, a weekend single in the Premier League, and lots more. Create an account at CopyBet, and you can wager on football at the touch of a button.

My overriding opinion of CopyBet is that it’s a bookmaker with a great welcome bonus, generous odds, and in-depth coverage of UK, European, and global football.

CopyBet Payment Methods

CopyBet members can deposit funds into their betting accounts and withdraw winnings quickly and securely using their desktop computers or smartphones. The tables below show the payment methods available today:

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £10 £1000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time VISA Free £1 £50,000 1-3 days

CopyBet Welcome Offer Summary

We’re now at the end of my CopyBet sign up offer review. I hope you enjoyed the article, found it helpful, and now have all the information you need to register, claim the welcome bonus and gamble on football.

CopyBet is a bookmaker with great odds, a stunning welcome bonus, and great football coverage. But it’s also a bookmaker you can trust. Legal and licensed with the UK Gambling Commission, every transaction you make at CopyBet is protected by the latest online security measures, including Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology.

Bet on club football from across the United Kingdom, including the English Premier League and the Scottish Premiership. You can also try your luck on the blockbuster leagues across Europe, like the Europa League, Serie A, and Bundesliga.

Does your hunt for value take you a little further? CopyBet accepts bets on football from many nations. There’s also a stacked international football betting scene to enjoy, covering the World Cup, Nations League, European Championships, African Nations and others.

Bookmaker Offer 15% Profit Boost Qualifying Odds 9/10 (1.90) or higher Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5

Top 3 CopyBet Existing Customer Football Offers

In addition to the CopyBet sign up offer, the sportsbook runs several recurring deals. While welcome bonuses are for new players only, everything else on the promotions page at CopyBet is available to existing customers.

What can you expect to find when visiting CopyBet promotions? The marketing and trading teams join forces to create eye-catching price boosts, generous cashback offers, extra places each way, and more.

It’s worth checking the promos page before placing each bet, as there may be a deal that increases your chances of winning or protects your stake.

Prediction Challenge

CopyBet’s free-to-play Prediction Challenge allows all members to predict the result of pre-selected games. If you call the outcome correctly, you’ll win a free bet worth £50 or a football shirt. It’s simple, fast and exciting. Will you follow the predictions of the CopyBet tipsters or trust your picks?

Here’s how to play. Find the latest CopyBet predictions post, comment with your score pick, and hope you’re one of up to three winners.

Profit Boost

No two words are sweeter to an online football gambler than “free bet”, but “profit boost” certainly finishes as a close second. CopyBet’s Profit Boost promo entitles members to a boost of up to 15% on their winnings daily.

Available to all users daily on any single, you must access your betting account and click on the Profit Boost icon. Select the boost that catches your eye, and apply the promo to your bet on any sport. CopyBet rewards their winning football bettors, ensuring they keep using the site and betting.

Acca Booster

Another extremely popular recurring promo and another that increases the returns for profitable sports bettors. The Acca Booster allows you to multiply your returns, and the more legs included in your acca, the higher the boost.

CopyBet’s Acca Booster is capped at 20% in real cash. CopyBet know football bettors love to place accumulators, targeting a big win off a small stake. They want to ensure you’re placing accas on their site, and the Acca Booster is an added incentive.

CopyBet Welcome Offer FAQs

Can I get a profit boost at CopyBet?

All new players qualify for a daily 15% profit boost when you claim the Copybet welcome offer.

What leagues can I use my CopyBet sign up offer on?

You can wager on an impressive list of football competitions and markets, including all games from the Premier League.

Can I withdraw any bonuses as cash?

You must use your welcome bonus to gamble on sports. The bet credits have no cash value and can’t be withdrawn.

How do I deposit funds?

You can instantly deposit funds from your debit card or e-wallet to your CopyBet account using the website or mobile site.

How do I withdraw winnings?

If you’ve backed a winner and wish to withdraw the funds, you can visit the member’s area and request the balance be sent to your card or account.

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