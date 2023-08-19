Learn exactly how to claim the Betfair sign-up offer and get your hands on £20 in free bets from a £5 stake in August 2023.

Betfair Sign Up Offer August 2023

How to claim Betfair’s Sign Up Offer

Making use of Betfair’s sign up code has never been easier and is a very simple process, with the user being able to claim £20 in free bets from just a £5 stake.

In order to claim your £20 in free bets with Betfair, just follow these steps:

Head to Betfair’s sportsbook Start the account creation process Input your personal details including email, telephone number, and home address Choose your username and password Finalise this process Deposit £5 into your account Placing this on any of their sport betting options with odds of 1.5 or higher Once this is settled your account will be credited with £20 in free bets The free bets will expire after 30 days and cannot be used on the Betfair exchange

Betfair’s Performance at the 2022 Bookmakers Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 12th Market Selection 16th Customer Service 15th Banking 3rd Betting Experience 4th Welcome Bonus 16th Existing Customer Offers 13th Overall 13th

The UK Bookmakers Awards is an industry-led event that helps highlight and celebrate bookmakers’ achievements in certain categories throughout the year.

Betfair performed admirably at the recent Bookmaker Awards, earning themselves a middle of the pack 13th place overall finish, with some impressive performances in important categories.

Placing fourth in ‘Betting Experience’ is an excellent performance, beating out many other sportsbooks to finish this high is a testament to their strong user experience.

They’ve an excellent interface for both website and app that is clear, quick and easy to use, making them deserving of their fourth-placed finish.

They finished third in the ‘Banking’ which is impressive, as a major part of any user’s experience is feeling safe and secure when dealing with your banking details.

Beyond this, Betfair performed well enough in other areas, slightly lacking in a few sections such as ‘Market selection’ and ‘Welcome Bonus’, yet this new sign up offer may act to change this at next year's awards.

Their 13th-placed finish is slightly harsh, but this is mitigated by strong performances in core categories such as ‘Banking’ and ‘Betting Experience’, which are both integral and important parts to any bookmaker.

How does Betfair's Sign Up Offer Compare with Competitors

Betfair’s sign up offer holds up against many of the UK's biggest bookmakers and is well worth looking into for any new customers.

The £20 in free bets, while not the highest amount around, certainly provide excellent value for money, offering a stake to bonus ratio of 400%

This is great for any players who want to receive a decent amount of bonus funds without having to stake too much.

There are some welcome offers around that provide more than £20 in free bets; these often require far higher qualifying bet amounts.

The minimum odds for your qualifying stake is also worth noting at 1/2 (1.50), with this being far lower than most other betting sites. This allows players to reduce the potential risk of their qualifying bet, while also providing some good possible value.

The 30 days expiry is also great, as most other bookmakers only give players seven days to utilise their free bets.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Betfair Bet £5 get £20 400% No Code 2. Virgin Bet Bet £10 get £20 200% No Code 3. bet365 Bet £10 get £30 300% 365GOAL 4. Unibet £40 back as Free Bet 100% No Code

Key Terms and Conditions of the Betfair Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake Betfair £20 £5 Key Terms and Conditions: New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

This offer is only available to new customers with Betfair, with new players able to receive £20 in free bets from a £5 qualifying stake.

Players do not need a promo code to be able to get their welcome bonus, meaning no one can accidentally miss out on claiming this great offer.

Free bets will expire after 30 days and can be staked on any of Betfair’s sports betting markets, with you unable to use these on Betfair’s Exchange.

Betfair Exchange

Betfair’s Exchange offers users a brand new way of playing, not against the house but also against other bettors.

Using a system of ‘Back’ or ‘Lay’, Betfairs allows users to compete and bet against each other and get the most accurate odds around.

Basics of the Exchange

The Betfair Exchange follows the rough model of a stock exchange, but replaces stocks with and trading with betting odds on sporting events.

In any market, there are two sides to any bet: ‘Back’ and ‘Lay’, with the exchange connecting these two sides of the bet.

A mutually agreed price is reached on whether an event will or won't happen. This is influenced by the amount of ‘Backers’ or ‘Layers’ each side of the market has and how much each of these groups stake.

This method means users can get far better odds on markets than they could going through traditional bookmakers given you're playing against other people and not the house.

Backing on the Exchange

When betting on an exchange, you are either placing a ‘back’ bet or a ‘lay’ bet.

Placing a ‘back’ bet means you are betting on something to happen, be this a horse to win or a player to score.

You do this against other players, which allows you to receive better odds than bookmakers as other players back their own predictions on things.

When placing a ‘back’ bet, you choose your odds and the stake to want to bet, This then needs to be matched by another player. If this occurs you can win up to and according to the odds you specified and your stake.

Laying on the Exchange

Placing a ‘lay’ bet means you’re betting against an event happening, be this a particular horse to not win or a team to lose, this can be any result other than the thing you have specified in your ‘Lay’.

You set the odds and stake amount, but you must make sure you have enough money in your account to pay out the full amount of your ‘lay’.

If your ‘Lay’ odds are 10/1 and you place a stake of £50. You must have £500 in your account to ensure you can act as the bookie and can pay out the full returns to your opponents if your bet loses.

Laying is significantly more complicated than backing, however, the odds are, in theory, in your favour as you're betting on every other outcome.

For instance, if you ‘lay’ Real Madrid to win, they could lose or draw, whereas if you placed a ‘back’ bet, you’d need them to win.

Betfair's Offers for Existing Players

Betfair offers some excellent promotions and bonuses for existing customers, ranging from free bets to referral programs.

Free Acca/Bet Builder

Betfair are giving all players a completely free football accumulator or bet builder once a week between £1-£5.

All players need to do is claim this offer from their promotions page. Then create an acca or bet builder. This must have odds of over 1/2 (1.50).

One done Betfair will provide players with a free bet anywhere between £1 and £5. This then must be used on this accumulator created.

Substitution Guarantee

Betfair lets players to void any specific player bets within their accumulators or bet builders if they are subbed off in the first 10 minutes.

This applies to all single-player offerings that cover the likes of shots, bookings and assists.

That specific leg will be shown as voided and the rest of the accumulator will carry on with the odds updated as a result.

This only applies to substitutions in the first ten minutes of the game and can give players a reprieve.

Betfair Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Strong Value Smaller free bet bonus Great initial odds



30 days expiry date





Betfair provides their new customer with some excellent value for money from their sign up offer.

The £20 in free bets from just a £5 stake gives players some great returns of 400%, this being on par with some of the best other sign up offers around.

Their qualifying odds are also strong, allowing players to place their first bet at much lower odds than most other bookmakers.

This then allows users to minimise their potential risk on this initial stake, whilst still being able to claim their free bets.

The 30 days expiry is also much higher than that of most other betting sites' welcome offers. This then gives players more freedom in how they use their free bets without being forced into this by a short expiry date on them.

However, the bonus amount is smaller than some other sportsbooks’ offers, with some providing £30 or £40 in free bets, however these require a £10 initial wager, which is double the amount you need to stake with Betfair.

Personal Experience with Betfair

Having been a bettor for a number of years, I would consider Betfair to be one of the strongest sportsbooks out there for several reasons.

Beginning with the exchange is a great opportunity for any users to bet on a wide array of markets and get better odds than any bookmakers out there.

They bost swift and efficient banking services that not only provide a sense of security that anyone wants when dealing with their bank details, but the speed with which withdrawals are paid out surpass expectations.

Their football bonuses are strong as well, providing you with many free bets through the normal course of betting, providing you remember to opt in.

Betfair has a quick and responsive interface and the user experience is generally good, thus I would recommend them to anyone.

Betfair Sign Up Offer FAQs:

How do I get the Betfair Sign up Bonus?

All new users need to do is create an account with Betfair, deposit and place a £5 qualifying bet on any of their sports betting markets with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

Once this is settled, players will then receive their £20 in free bets, to be able to be used on any of Betfair’s sports markets.

Do I need a bonus code for Betfair

No, new customers do not need a promo or bonus code to be able to claim Betfiar’s sign up offers.

Does Betfair give free bets?

Yes, Betfair has a few promotions that allow users to earn free bets through placing accumulators and bet builders, with Betfair also sometimes providing timely free bets for sporting events.

Does Betfair offer cash out?

Yes, Betfair offers cash out on many of its markets, from singles to accumulators.

These can be suspended by the bookmakers at any time however, leaving some markets unavailable for cash out

How long does it take to get my money out of Betfair?

Betfair, like many other major bookmakers, can take between 1-5 business days to complete any withdrawal requests.

This can vary depending on many factors including a number of players or withdrawal rates.