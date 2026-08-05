Claiming the Betfair’s Sign Up Offer - How to get involved

Betfair are giving all new customers £50 in free bets today, and you can grab your share through this page.

The Betfair sign up offer drops £50 in bet credits into your player account when you deposit £10 or more and gamble on sports. When your first wager results, you’ll get the bonus.

You can use your £50 free bets to gamble on all your favourite leagues, teams and players using your laptop or mobile device. It’s fast, secure and easy.

Follow the steps below to create an account at Betfair and claim the bonus.

Click any link on this page to Betfair Select the Sign Up button at the top of the homepage Complete the registration form, adding your details Deposit £10 or more and place a £10 bet on any sportsbook market with odds of 2.0 or higher When your first bet results, you’ll get the £50 in free bets Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 30 days

This Week's Footballing Action with Betfair

Wednesday and Thursday belong to European qualifying. The Champions League third qualifying round opens the programme on Wednesday with Fenerbahçe against Sturm Graz at 20:00 CET and Aarhus against Sabah, before the Europa and Conference League ties follow a day later. Six British and Irish clubs are involved on Thursday: Hearts at Benfica, Rangers at Jagiellonia Białystok, Motherwell away to HJK in Helsinki, Hibernian hosting Shkëndija, Shelbourne at Ajax and Bohemians facing Midtjylland. All are first legs, with returns on 11 and 13 August and a play-off round beyond that for a place in the league phase.

The Women's Champions League runs second-round mini-tournaments on the 5th and 8th, with semi-finals followed by finals and third-place play-offs.

From Friday the emphasis shifts to domestic football. The Carabao Cup first round opens England's season a fortnight before the Premier League, which starts on 21 August; 70 clubs are drawn on a regional basis and play across three days, each tie decided on the night. Middlesbrough host Wrexham, West Ham face Portsmouth, Plymouth meet Exeter and Preston's tie with Huddersfield has been moved to Goodison Park. Scotland's Championship also begins on Friday, alongside Germany's 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga, with Ligue 2 following on Saturday.

The senior divisions in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany have all been pushed later into the month by the summer's World Cup.

Scotland provides the weekend's league fixtures. Dundee host Aberdeen and St Mirren face St Johnstone at three on Saturday, then matchday two of the Premiership concludes on Sunday with Kilmarnock v Celtic at 1.30, Hearts v Dundee United and Motherwell v Falkirk at three, and Rangers v Hibernian at four — Derek McInnes's first league fixture at Ibrox since his appointment.

Running throughout is a friendly schedule spread across four continents. Arsenal meet Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 7.30pm on Wednesday and host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. Chelsea face Juventus at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong and then AC Milan in Jakarta, while Aston Villa play Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday. Manchester City are in Seoul on both Wednesday and Sunday, against a K-League All-Stars selection and Atlético Madrid respectively. Manchester United meet Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg and Valencia host Newcastle at the Mestalla on Saturday, with Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield on Sunday.

Squads across all of these remain incomplete, several players still on extended breaks following the tournament.

Betfair's Offer of the Week - Beat the Drop

Free-to-play games rarely ask much of the player. Betfair's Beat the Drop is the exception, and that is precisely what makes it worth ten minutes of a sports fan's day.

The premise is elegantly simple. You start with a full prize pot and face twelve questions, each with two possible answers. Before every question you decide how to distribute your balance between the two options. Whatever sits on the correct answer carries forward; whatever sits on the wrong one is gone. Reach the end with money intact and you keep it, up to £1,000 from a single game in the free version.

What elevates this above the usual daily spin-and-hope mechanics is that the interesting decision is never the prediction — it is the staking. Confident about a question? Commit everything and preserve your pot in full, accepting that one error ends the run. Genuinely uncertain? Split the balance and survive either outcome, at the cost of carrying less forward.

Twelve rounds of that produces something closer to a proper strategic puzzle than a promotion, and every question forces a real judgement about the difference between what you think and what you know.

The pacing is generous too. Games remain live for up to 14 days between answers, so there is no pressure to sprint through twelve decisions in one sitting. You can sit on a question, look into a fixture, and return when you have made your mind up. That is a rare courtesy in a market built around urgency, and it rewards the sort of player who actually enjoys thinking about sport.

Questions span a range of events, with football well represented — match goals and similar outcomes are typical fare. The remaining pot is displayed clearly after each round, so you always know exactly what is at stake and can recalibrate accordingly.

Practical notes: one free game per day rather than unlimited entries, identity verification may be required before any payout, and an unfinished game expires as a loss once the window closes. Betfair also reserves the right to suspend the game. Verdict: one of the most genuinely enjoyable things any bookmaker gives away.

It costs nothing, it rewards knowledge and nerve in roughly equal measure, and £1,000 is a serious sum to be playing for on a free entry. If you like testing yourself against the sport rather than simply backing a price, this is the daily habit worth forming.

Analysing the Betfair Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

The Betfair new customer offer is not only competitive in a fierce industry but also sets the standard for many UK best betting sites.

The Betfair welcome bonus offers a higher free bet for a lower stake than much of the competition. They give value for money, and customers appreciate that.

Betfair’s marketing team ensure you can join and try their sports betting service for a £10 stake. You’ll get £50 worth of betting, which is more than enough to get used to the bookmaker’s layout and target a win.

The terms and conditions attached to the new player bonus are clear and simple, meaning you’ll spend less time reading and more time browsing thousands of markets on hundreds of games worldwide.

Check the table below for an introduction to other deals available today at major online sportsbooks in the United Kingdom.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. Betfair Bet £10, get £50 5 00% No Code 2. bet365 Bet £10, get £30 300% No Code 3. Unibet Bet £10, get £30 3 00% No Code 4. Paddy Power Bet £10, get £50 5 00% No Code

2. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Full T&Cs

Betfair Exchange

Betfair’s Exchange offers users a brand new way of playing, not against the house but also against other bettors.

Using a system of ‘Back’ or ‘Lay’, Betfair allows users to compete and bet against each other and get the most accurate odds around.

Basics of the Exchange

The Betfair Exchange follows the rough model of a stock exchange, but replaces stocks with and trading with betting odds on sporting events.

In any market, there are two sides to any bet: ‘Back’ and ‘Lay’, with the exchange connecting these two sides of the bet.

A mutually agreed price is reached on whether an event will or won't happen. This is influenced by the amount of ‘Backers’ or ‘Layers’ each side of the market has and how much each of these groups stake.

This method means users can get far better odds on markets than they could going through traditional bookmakers given you're playing against other people and not the house.

Backing on the Exchange

When betting on an exchange, you are either placing a ‘back’ bet or a ‘lay’ bet.

Placing a ‘back’ bet means you are betting on something to happen, be this a horse to win or a player to score.

You do this against other players, which allows you to receive better odds than bookmakers as other players back their own predictions on things.

When placing a ‘back’ bet, you choose your odds and the stake to want to bet, This then needs to be matched by another player. If this occurs you can win up to and according to the odds you specified and your stake.

Laying on the Exchange

Placing a ‘lay’ bet means you’re betting against an event happening, be this a particular horse to not win or a team to lose, this can be any result other than the thing you have specified in your ‘Lay’.

You set the odds and stake amount, but you must make sure you have enough money in your account to pay out the full amount of your ‘lay’.

If your ‘Lay’ odds are 10/1 and you place a stake of £50. You must have £500 in your account to ensure you can act as the bookie and can pay out the full returns to your opponents if your bet loses.

Laying is significantly more complicated than backing, however, the odds are, in theory, in your favour as you're betting on every other outcome.

For instance, if you ‘lay’ Real Madrid to win, they could lose or draw, whereas if you placed a ‘back’ bet, you’d need them to win.

Betfair Sign Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons £50 free bets for new customers Smaller market provision Low deposit required Free bets are restricted 30 Day expiry window

What are the pros and cons of joining Betfair and landing the welcome bonus? I’ll focus on a few points in this section of my Betfair new customer offer review.

The most obvious advantage of joining Betfair is the ability to gamble from anywhere. You can bet on football from your sofa or collect a price boost during your lunch break at work. You have everything ready to enjoy on your Android or iOS device.

Another great reason to join Betfair is the welcome bonus. For a low deposit of £10, you’ll get £50 in free bets to use on the next round of football fixtures that catch your eye, including this weekend’s Premier League games.

The free bet tokens are added to your account balance shortly after your qualifying bet results. You can then use the bet credits to bet on a range of bet builders, accumulators or multiple.

Remember that the qualifying bet for your Betfair new customer offer must have odds of 1/1 or higher. If the odds of your first bet are lower than 1/1 or you cash out, it won’t count towards your welcome bonus.

What sports can I bet on with Betfair?

28 sports can be bet on via Betfair's sportsbook, with these ranging from more popular options such as american football and darts to more niche sports such as cucling and athletics, with these sports, and everything else in between, listed here:

American football

Athletics

Aussie Rules

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Esports

Football

Futsal

Gaelic Games

Golf

Greyhounds

Handball

Horse Racing

Ice Hockey

MMA

Motorsports

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Winter Sports

Our Experience with Betfair

I regard Betfair as one of the best online bookmakers in the United Kingdom and have no issues promoting it to my readers.

The welcome bonus is generous and better than you’ll find at most of the competition. You can join using your laptop or mobile, deposit £10, place a qualifying bet and secure £50 in free bets. It’s quick, secure and hassle-free.

Another attraction of the Betfair betting service is the ability to switch between the sportsbook and betting exchange. Bet against the “house” at fixed odds or click on the exchange and wager against other players or create markets. Betfair offers an exciting and unique way to gamble on sports.

The odds offered by Betfair traders are also worth a mention. If you check a betting odds comparison app, you’ll see that Betfair hold their own against the competition. You’ll get strong odds on the markets you love most.

Betfair is big on football, but you can also gamble on the best fixtures from horse racing, boxing, formula 1, American football, basketball, rugby, MMA, politics, reality TV and lots more. Join today and start betting.

Betfair Payment Methods

Betfair customers enjoy fast and secure payment methods. You can instantly deposit funds to your betting account using the options below.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £5 Varies Instant Skrill Free £10 Varies Instant Neteller Free £12 Varies Instant

If you’ve earned a profit, you can withdraw your winnings quickly. Here are some options.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time VISA Free £1 Varies 1-3 days Skrill Free £1 Varies Under 24 hours Neteller Free £1 Varies Under 24 hours

Betfair Sign Up Offer Summary

Betfair has everything you could want from an online sportsbook, including generous odds and a stunning welcome bonus.

The Betfair new customer offer is stunning. It gives players £50 worth of betting for a £10 stake. Bet credits can be used on football, horse racing, greyhounds, tennis, boxing, and all major sports covered by the website and app, however they must be accumulators, multiples or bet builders.

The marketing team at Betfair deserves enormous credit for creating a crowd-pleasing offer and keeping things simple. You can join now using your mobile device or desktop computer. It takes just a few minutes.

Add funds to your Betfair account using a debit card or e-wallet and gamble knowing your details are protected by the latest security measures. You can withdraw your funds with a click if you've earned a profit.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, get £50 Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.5) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5

Top 3 Betfair Existing Customer Football Offers

The Betfair new customer offer is the bookmaker’s flagship promotion and the best deal created by the marketing team. But it’s not the only offer you’ll find at Betfair today.

Betfair isn’t a company that promises you free bets to sign you up, only to move on to attracting the next new face. Instead, they treat their existing players to a long list of deals, including free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boosts, extra places each way and more. There’s something for everyone.

Click the promotions tab on the Betfair website or best betting app today to find the latest deals. You can also access the terms and conditions attached to each offer. It’s essential to read the T&Cs, as it will increase your understanding of the offer.

The more you know about how the Betfair new customer offer works, the better your chances of using it to bag a profit on your sports bets.

Check out my pick of three excellent offers available to Betfair customers, new and old.

Substitution Guarantee

Bet on a player in several interesting pre-match markets, and Betfair will void your bet and refund your stakes if they fail to complete the opening ten minutes.

The Betfair Substitute Guarantee ensures that you get a run for your money. If your player is taken off inside ten minutes, you’ll get your money back and can have another bet.

Refer and Earn

If you sign up and discover you love what’s on offer at Betfair, you may wish to share the news with a friend. Betfair makes spreading the word pay with their refer and earn.

Encourage a friend to join Betfair, and you’ll get £10 for every referral. Your friend will also receive the welcome bonus £20 bet, so everyone’s happy.

The terms and conditions state that you can refer up to five friends, and you’ll get the £10 bonus once they make their first deposit and wager.

Free Spins

Betfair customers benefit from a long list of recurring deals. You’ll get extra places on major golf events and free bets on high-profile horse racing festivals. The best way to check the current deals is to visit the Betfair promotion page.

Betfair also offers sportsbook customers an opportunity to try the business's casino arm. Hit the casino tab on the website, deposit £10, and get 50 free spins on a popular slot. Enjoy Betfair sports and casino using one account.

Betfair Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I get a free bet at Betfair?

Create an account at Betfair, deposit £10 or more and gamble on sports. Satisfy all qualifying steps to secure £50 in free bets on sports.

Can I use my free bet on the Premier League?

Yes, the Betfair welcome bonus of £50 free bet is available for all upcoming games from the English Premier League, including the match-winner market.

How do I pay for my bet?

You can securely deposit funds into your Betfair account using a debit card or e-wallet, such as VISA, PayPal, or Skrill.

How do I claim my winnings?

Profits are paid into your betting account, and you can withdraw back to your payment card or use the funds to cover more bets.

Can I swap my free bet funds for the cash value?

No, free bet tokens don’t have a cash value and must be used to gamble on football and sports at Betfair.

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