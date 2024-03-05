AK Bets Sign Up Offer & Promo Code: March 2024

Learn how to claim the AK Bets sign-up offer and get your hands on a free bet worth up to £100 in March 2024.

AK Bets Sign Up Offer

How to claim the AK Bets Sign Up Offer

AK Bets’ sign-up offer is fairly easy to understand, with users able to claim an extra £100 profit on their first 4+ leg accumulator in the form of a free bet via this.

In order to get involved and claim AK Bets’ welcome offer, simply follow the steps below:

Head to AK Bets’ sportsbook via the offer listed above Begin creating your account Enter your email and Address Remember to enter code AKFOOTBALL100 when prompted to Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit Place a 4+ leg football accumulator The profit made from this bet will be boosted up 25% up to £100 £100 boost issued in the form of a free bet Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expires after seven days

How does the AK Bets sign-up offer Compare with Competitors

In terms of the bonus amount on offer, AK Bets’ sign-up offer stands out amongst the crowd, with no other operator allowing users to claim anywhere near the £100 free bets that’s on offer here.

Most competitors will go as high as £50 when it comes to their free bets offerings, which is much less than the total offered with AK Bets.

However, this does come in the form of a 25% profit boost, with users therefore needing to stake a lot more than they would with other offers to claim the full bonus amount here.

This does increase the risk factor of this offer, however the reward on offer is far superior than anything offered by competing UK betting sites.

Operator Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code AK Bets Free Bet up to £100 N/A AKFOOTBALL100 BetMGM Bet £10 Get £60 600% N/A bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% N/A

Key Terms and Conditions of the AK Bets sign-up offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit AK Bets £100 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code AKFOOTBALL100. Place your first Football bet as an Accumulator (minimum four selections) and AK Bets will boost the return by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Full T&Cs

AK Bets’ sign-up offer is fairly straightforward, with you only needing to jump through a few hoops in order to claim your £100 free bets.

It’s important to remember to enter code AKFOOTBALL100 when signing-up, as this means you’ll then be eligible to claim their new customer offer.

Once done and your account has been fully set-up, make your initial deposit and place your first 4+ leg football accumulator bet.

25% of the profit won from this bet will then be issued to you in the form of a free bet, with the maximum amount allowed for this being £100.

There’s no restrictions when it comes to using your free bet, however you are unable to withdraw it as cash.

In addition, your free bet will expire seven days after it was first attributed to your account, with your free bet expiring should you fail to use it within this time frame.

AK Bets Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Huge bonus amount Very high initial stake needed Complete control over free bets Qualifying bet needs to win to claim bonus

There are a handful of positives when it comes to AK Bets’ sign-up offer, with the main positive being the fact that you’re able to claim up to £100 in free bets.

This is easily the highest bonus amount around when it comes to bookmakers in the UK, with only a handful of competitors able to get anywhere near the bonus amount that’s on offer with AK Bets.

In addition to this, there are no restrictions when it comes to using your free bets, with users able to use them on any market at any odds, which isn’t always the case when it comes to offers of this ilk.

There are no minimum odds for your qualifying bet either, although this does have to be a 4+ leg football accumulator.

It must be said that you’ll need to stake a fair amount in order to claim the maximum bonus amount, with the offer itself giving users 25% of the profit made on their first bet in the form of free bets up to £100.

Your qualifying bet does need to win in order for you to claim your free bets, however given there’s no minimum odds for this bet, you can include legs that have odds that are extremely short, increasing your chances of claiming your free bets.

AK Bets Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the AK Bets sign-up offer?

AK Bets’ sign-up offer allows new users to get a winnings boost of up to £100 on their first 4+ leg football accumulator, with this being paid out in the form of free bets.

What can I use my AK Bets bonus on?

The free bets you’re able to claim from the AK Bets sign-up offer don’t come with any limitations or restrictions in terms of the markets you can use them on, meaning you have free reign to use them as you please.

Do AK Bets have an app?

Yes. AK Bets does offer a sportsbook app that can be downloaded via iOS or Android, with this proving to be extremely similar to their desktop site across the board.

Are AK Bets reliable?

Yes. AK Bets are completely safe and reliable, with their sportsbook being regulated and licensed by the UK Gambling Commision.

This means AK Bets are checked regularly to ensure they’re operating within UK guidelines, with AK Bets also being issued a gambling licence, something they wouldn’t have if they were licenced and reliable.