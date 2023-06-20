The SBK promo code lets you claim £30 in free bets from a £10 stake thanks to their generous sign up offer.

SBK Promo Code June 2023

Get your SBK promo code

How to use your SBK Promo Code

Claiming SBK’s sign up offer is easy and simple, with you being able to claim yout £30 in free bets in mere minutes.

It is worth noting that you’re only able to access SBK’s sportsbook via their app, with you needing to download the app beforehand to claim their sign up bonus.

In order to get involved with their welcome offer, simply follow these steps:

Download the SBK app Hit the ‘Register’ option Enter your personal details such as fill name, phone number, email and date of birth No promo code is required for this offer Finish the account creation process Make a £10 deposit Place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of at least 1/2 (1.5) Once the bet is placed, you’ll be eligible to receive £30 in free bets Free bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after 90 days

Claiming this SBK offer is very easy, with you just needing to head to their sportsbook app, sign-up for an account, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet.

You will need to place this £10 bet on a market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher, with you then able to claim your £30 in free bets.

Your bonus is split into three £10 free bets, with you receiving your £10 bet once your qualifying bet has been settled, with you getting your second and third free bets being accredited to you seven days and 14 days after respectively.

How does SBK’s sign up offer compare with competitors

SBK’s sign up offer allows you to claim £30 in free bets from a £10 qualifying bet, a strong offer that most competitors can’t beat.

Only a few bookmakers allow you to claim more than the £30 in free bets that’s on offer with SBK, with the offer being very easy to claim.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. SBK Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL 3. Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code 4. Unibet Get £40 back if your first bet loses 100% No Code

Key Terms and Conditions of SBK’s sign up offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake SBK £30 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: New UK, IE & Malta customers only. Min £10/€10 first deposit using Debit Card. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 1.5 and get £10. Further £10 credited after 7 days and a further £10 credited after 14 days. Full T&Cs apply.18+. BeGambleAware.org.

SBK’s terms and conditions for their sign up offer are really straightforward, so it shouldn't be too difficult to get involved and claim their welcome offer.

Simply download the app from the app store and sign up, with you then just needing to deposit £10 and place a £10 qualifying bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher.

You’ll then be able to claim your £30 in free bets, with this split in the form of three £10 free bet tokens.

The first of these is issued to you once your qualifying bet has settled, with your second and third being issued to you seven days and 14 days after this bet has settled respectively.

SBK Offers for Existing Players

SBK does not have any permanent offers or promotions for customers to take advantage of.

However, they do periodically update their app with special offers, promotions and bonuses for both current and new users to claim, with these being centred around sporting events.

SBK Sign Up Bonus and Code Review

Pros Cons Excellent bonus amount offered Bonus paid out over extended period Free Bets can be used on all markets Existing customer offers aren’t permanent Strong qualifying stake





The SBK sign up offer is very strong overall, with the qualifying stake required being very good at just 1/2 (1.5), with only a handful of bookmakers offering lower qualifying odds for their sign up offer.

The £30 bonus amount is also great, with only a few competitors such as William Hill and Betfred allowing you to claim more than the £30 that’s on offer here.

The way in which your free bets are credited is fairly unique, with you needing to wait 14 days after your first bet has settled in order to claim the full bonus amount.

This isn’t ideal, with almost all their competitors allowing you to claim your full bonus amount once your bet has settled.

However, you will have 90 days to use these free bets, with this being much better than almost all of their competition, with most allowing between seven and 14 days before your free bets expire.

Personal Experience with SBK

Having recently signed up for SBK, my experience so far has been very pleasant overall.

They’ve a quick and responsive app that boasts an excellent design and is very easy to use.

SBK is arguably one of the strongest sportsbook apps out there because of this, with their loading times also proving to be very fast.

They offer a wide range of markets, covering the usual sports such as football and horse racing to the likes of basketball, baseball and rugby to name a few.

Their sign up offer gives you a strong amount of free bets to use once your account has been set up, with you able to use these on their generous range of markets.

SBK offers a change from the usual bookmakers in the UK market, with their app proving to be very impressive across the board.

SBK Promo Code FAQs:

How do I claim my SBK sign up offer?

SBK’s sign up offer is very easy to claim, with you just needing to download their app, sign-up for an account, deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher to claim your bonus.

What is the SBK Promo Code?

No promo code is required at sign-up with SBK in order to be eligible for their welcome offer, with you just needing to sign up, deposit and place your qualifying bet to get involved.

Does SBK offer ‘Cash Out’?

Yes, SBK does offer cash out, with this being offered for a variety of markets and sports and will be clearly displayed in your betslip.

How long does SBK take to pay out?

SBK like many bookmakers can take up between 1 to 6 business days to pay out your withdrawals, however, this depends on which payment method you’re using.

Is SBK mobile only?

Yes SBK is an app-only sportsbook, with the app itself proving to be quick and easy to use.