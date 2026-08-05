Smarkets Promo Code and Sign Up Offer: June 2023

Claiming the Smarkets promo code - How to Get Involved

Smarkets is unlike most other online sports betting apps. It’s a gambling exchange where you bet against other members rather than the house.

Exchange betting often creates better and more accurate odds as the “house” doesn’t take a percentage from all bets. Instead, Smarkets charges a small commission on winning bets, leaving the rest of the winnings for the players.

New customers joining Smarkets through this page today can claim the Smarkets promo code and enjoy 60 days of zero per cent commission.

That means every penny of the profits from winning bets goes to your pocket for the first two Aprils of gambling at Smarkets. Ready to create an account? Follow the steps below.

Click any link on this page to Smarkets Select the Create Account button at the top of the home screen Complete the registration form and add your details Create a username and password Add the Smarkets promo code and deposit funds Enjoy commission-free betting on football and sports Commission free trading expires after 60 days

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use Smarkets Zero Commission offer on

Somewhere in Białystok on Thursday evening, a Rangers defender will win a header worth rather more than it looks. That is the charm of early August — consequences arriving before anybody feels ready for them.

Consider what is actually available to be won this week. An autumn of European football, for a start. Four Scottish clubs go out on Thursday: Hearts to Lisbon, Rangers to Poland, Motherwell to Helsinki, with Hibernian at home to Shkëndija. Shelbourne visit Ajax the same night. These are third qualifying round first legs, decided the following week, and progression means league-phase football, guaranteed revenue and a set of October evenings that redefine a season. Few nights in the calendar offer a smaller club so much for ninety minutes' work.

A cup run is also on the table. The Carabao Cup first round opens the English season from Friday — the Premier League does not appear until 21 August — with 70 clubs drawn regionally and every tie resolved on the night. Wrexham travel to Middlesbrough, Plymouth meet Exeter in a Devon derby, and Preston face Huddersfield at Goodison Park, which is the sort of quirk the competition throws up and nobody should complain about. For a League Two side, the right draw is the best lottery ticket in football.

Points, too, though only just. Scotland's Premiership reaches its second matchday, and Sunday is the day to clear: Kilmarnock host Celtic at lunchtime before Derek McInnes takes charge of his first league match at Ibrox, against Hibernian. Watching a manager begin is one of the sport's underrated pleasures, and few begin under a brighter light. And then the best-value football of the week, if you know what you are looking for. The friendlies are where new signings get their first touches, where a 17-year-old is handed half an hour, where a system is tested while the cost of failure is still zero. Arsenal have Real Betis in Dublin on Wednesday and Borussia Dortmund at home on Sunday; Chelsea are in Hong Kong against Juventus; Manchester United meet PSG in Gothenburg.

Full grounds, serious opposition, and a first honest look at where the summer's money went.

The Women's Champions League contributes second-round mini-tournaments on the 5th and 8th, with places in the competition proper on offer.

Analysing the Smarkets Promo Code Offer - How Does it Compare?

It’s slightly unfair to compare an exchange’s betting offer with a sportsbook's welcome bonus. While most UK sportsbooks offer new players a welcome bonus free bet, risk-free bet or enhanced odds, exchanges give commission free.

Open an account at Smarkets and gamble on all the best sports, football leagues and markets at excellent odds. If your picks win, you land the profits and don’t pay any commission on your earnings for 60 days. You can use that time to build a healthy balance.

Sportsbooks of a similar size and standing to Smarkets offer risk-free bets, cashback and bet credits. Join Bwin, for example, by depositing £20 and gambling on sports. If your bet wins, you keep the profits. If your bet loses, the traders keep your stake.

The Smarkets promo code and commission-free welcome bonus are more useful than the free bets offered by sportsbooks as they increase the amount you can win.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. Smarkets 0% commission ∞% COMMFREE 2. Bwin £20 risk-free bet 100% No Code 3. Fafabet 50% losses back 50% No Code 4. Bzeebet Bet £10, Get £10 100% No Code

Use code COMMFREE to trade with 0% commission for 60 days. New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Instant Banking. Full T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs 18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply Full T&Cs 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org 18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. GambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply.

Smarkets Promo Code Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Enjoy higher odds and profits New customers only 0% commission on bets for 60 days Minimum £10 deposit required

Smarkets’ promo code offer gives players access to an entirely unique offer that can then be used to maximise their potential winnings when using their betting exchange.

No other bookmakers or even betting exchanges offer this impressive bonus, which makes this more than worthwhile, especially if you are a fan of exchange betting.

What's more is that this exemplary 0% commission bonus lasts for 60 days which is quite a lengthy period of time, and will allow you to maximise your potential earning from this.

Sadly, this welcome offer does not offer any free bets many other bookmakers normally provide, and this does mean you miss out on the risk-free bets and higher value off of the initial stake.

Smarkets offer all new customers a welcome bonus, but is the promotion worth collecting? In this section of our Smarkets promo code review, I highlight the main pros and cons of Smarkets, covering the main points in detail.

Join Smarkets today as a new customer, deposit £10 and gamble on your favourite sports. You’ll qualify for the welcome bonus and can gamble with zero per cent commission for the first 60 days. That means there’s nothing to pay on winning picks from the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, World Cup and other major competitions.

In addition to a generous and valuable welcome bonus, Smarkets offers higher odds than most established sportsbooks. Visit the top football betting markets and note the odds of the most popular selections. Then, you can visit any respected betting odds comparison app where you’ll see the price at Smarkets is often the best offer available.

The welcome bonus is worth claiming today, but it’s not the perfect deal, and there are a few points from the terms and conditions you should be aware of before joining. The welcome bonus - as the name suggests - is for new players only. A £10 deposit and wager on sports are required to qualify for the welcome bonus.

For the first two Aprils of gambling at Smarkets, you’ll keep 100% of your winnings before the betting exchange starts to add commission to successful bets after 60 days.

What sports can I bet on with Smarkets?

Smarkets are one of the best betting exchanges around, with this being backed up by the fact they have 27 different betting markets covered via their site, with all of these noted here:

Football

Horse Racing

Greyhound Racing

Tennis

Cricket

Golf

Cycling

Darts

Boxing

Mixed Martial Arts

Formula One

Ice Hockey

Basketball

Baseball

American Football

Rugby Union

Rugby League

Snooker

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Handball

Esports

Motorsports

Australian Rules

Politics

TV and Specials

Our Experience with Smarkets

As a football gambler, I have accounts at a mix of high-profile sportsbooks, the best of the emerging talent, and the top betting exchanges. Many professional gamblers hold accounts at several betting apps, increasing their chances of getting the best odds and giving them access to the best promotions. They’re always within touching distance of a great bet.

Smarkets is one of the exchanges I use for gambling in the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League. The Smarkets platform makes it easy to offer markets or place bets. With such a vast and imaginative selection of pre-match betting markets, you’ll find a unique way to beat the bookies or a market that increases your chances of making a profit.

I’m also a fan of the user-friendly betting platform at Smarkets. You can gamble from the comfort of your home or bet on the move using your Android or iOS device. Smarkets customers can wager on the favourite of the next race or a first scorer in tonight’s live fixture from the Premier League in seconds. You control what you bet on, the size of your stake, and where you wager.

If you’re looking for a secure place to bet on football and sports markets you may not have tried before, Smarkets delivers. If you’re after higher odds on the classics, like match-winner and the handicaps, Smarkets is your best bet. It’s fast, secure, user-friendly and makes gambling on sports fun again.

Smarkets Payment Methods

Smarkets customers can deposit funds instantly and withdraw winnings quickly through several secure payment methods. I have selected some of the most popular options below and added helpful information.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £10 £10,000 Instant PayPal Free £10 £200 Instant Skrill Free £10 £3000 Instant

And their withdrawal methods following.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Bank Transfer Free £10 £100,000 1-3 days Mastercard Free £10 No limit 1-3 days Trustly Free £10 No limit 1-3 days

Smarkets Summary

You have arrived at the end of my Smarkets promo code review. I hope you found the article informative and useful. If you decide to join Smarkets and enjoy the welcome bonus, simply click any link to the betting exchange on this page to begin registration.

Betting on an exchange often gives the player access to higher odds and a greater return when picking a winner. That’s why the Smarkets 0% commission for 60 days offer is so valuable. You can spend the first two Aprils familiarising yourself with the platform, finding bets, and keeping 100% of your profits.

Joining Smarkets and claiming the welcome bonus couldn’t be simpler. I am a big fan of the exchange for keeping things basic and streamlining the registration process. Gambling with an exchange can feel like a new and strange experience after years of betting with a sportsbook.

Smarkets keeps things basic, removing any bells and whistles to focus on competition-crushing odds on the best football matches and sports fixtures. You can join using your laptop or smartphone; registration takes less than five minutes. After joining, you can gamble anytime and on any major sports market.

Bookmaker Offer 0% commission for 60 days Qualifying Odds None Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5

Top 3 Smarkets Existing Customer Football Offers

As already mentioned, Smarkets is a betting exchange in direct competition with other exchanges rather than sportsbooks. As the sportsbook betting market is ultra-competitive, the leading apps must offer bonuses and free bets to attract new players. But exchanges like Smarkets don’t allow themselves to be dragged into a promos war.

That’s why you won’t see much in the way of recurring bonuses and promotions at Smarkets. Instead, you’ll find unique ways to gamble on the top fixtures from across Planet Football, enjoying better odds and higher payouts.

The 0% commission offer ensures Smarkets remains competitive and relevant in the sports betting exchange market. Their business model means they don’t require free bets and big bonuses to ensure their long-term future.

Check the Smarkets platform for any unique specials and bonuses available on today’s sports fixtures or the next huge game from the UEFA Champions League.

Smarkets FAQs

How do I claim my Smarkets welcome bonus?

Join Smarkets as a new customer, deposit £10 or more and gamble on sports to enjoy 0% commission for 60 days.

Which football leagues can I gamble on at Smarkets?

The Smarkets trading team offers pre-match and in-play betting odds on all the top leagues and competitions. Bet on a long list of eye-catching markets, including match-winner, score and win, half-time/full-time, and more.

How do I collect my profits?

If you’ve backed a winner at Smarkets and made a profit, you can withdraw the funds back to your payment card, such as your VISA account.

What’s the legal age to bet at Smarkets in the UK?

To gamble on sports, collect the welcome bonus and enjoy Smarkets, you must be 18 years old or above.

Can I collect the welcome bonus on my mobile device?

Yes, Smarkets customers can gamble using their mobile or desktop computer using a modern website and user-friendly mobile site.

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