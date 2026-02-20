Key MLS dates: Schedule, calendar & TV info for the 2026 Major League Soccer season

MLS is back for 2026 and fans have plenty to look forward to as the likes of Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union and more duke it out for glory.

Some of the biggest names in soccer will be gracing fields across the United States and Canada this season, including World Cup winner Thomas Muller, South Korean hot-shot Heung-min Son and, of course, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. What's not to love?

Here, GOAL brings you the key dates for the upcoming MLS season and more.

Key MLS 2026 dates & schedule

Date Event March 21-22, 2026 MLS 2026 opening weekend (MLS is Back) April 4, 2026 Inter Miami open Freedom Park May 25-July 16 2026 World Cup 2026 break July 16-17, 2026 MLS 2026 returns July 29, 2026 MLS All-Star Game 2026 November 7, 2026 Decision Day TBC MLS Cup Playoffs TBC MLS Cup

The 2026 MLS season kicks off on March 21 and 22, 2026 and will have regular games until May 25, 2026, when action pauses for the World Cup.

MLS action is scheduled to return on July 16 and 17, 2026 (just before the 2026 World Cup final on July 19, 2026), with games running as normal until November 7 - which is also known as Decision Day.

Dates for the MLS Cup Playoffs 2026 and the 2026 MLS Cup have not yet been confirmed.

When does MLS 2026 pause for the World Cup?

Getty Images

May 25, 2026 - July 16, 2026 (MLS World Cup pause)

There will be a seven-week break in action for the 2026 World Cup starting from Monday May 25, 2026 and concluding on July 16, 2026.

This pause will allow various international players to link up with their national teams for the tournament, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How to watch & stream MLS games live

Every single MLS game is available to stream live on Apple TV, which also provides on-demand service and highlights packages.

Furthermore, FOX Sports will air 34 MLS games live in 2026 (15 on FOX, 19 on FS1), with Spanish-language coverage available on FOX Deportes.

Every MLS team's TV schedule

