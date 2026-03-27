Where to watch FC Cincinnati today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 2015, FC Cincinnati has quickly grown from a passionate USL side into one of Major League Soccer's most exciting clubs.

Based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, the team joined the MLS in 2019 and play their home games at the TQL Stadium. After their early struggles, they are now establishing themselves as true contenders.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch FC Cincinnati's next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming FC Cincinnati TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream MLS soccer

Where to watch FC Cincinnati for free

One month free trials are often available on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass. Click here to see if one is currently available.

Occasional MLS games are also shown on FOX Sports' linear TV channels which are available on a number of streaming services that also offer free trials, such as Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch FC Cincinnati worldwide

MLS soccer is shown globally on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass as well as EA Sports FC.