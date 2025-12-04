Where to watch Inter Miami CF today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded and co-owned by global soccer icon David Beckham, the Inter Miami CF story have quickly become one of the most talked about teams in world soccer.

Making global headlines with the arrival Lionel Messi, the player widely regarded as the best soccer player of all time, in 2023, he has since been joined by other leading stars of the European game.

The club has quickly become a symbol of the growth of the sport in the USA and if you want to know where to watch their next game live, GOAL has you covered.

Upcoming Inter Miami TV schedule

Where to watch Inter Miami for free

Apple often have various promotions on their MLS Season Pass including free one month free trials.

Occasional MLS games are also shown on FOX Sports which you can access via streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV, both of which offer new customers free five day trials.

Where to watch Inter Miami with Spanish commentary

All MLS games broadcast on Apple's MLS Season Pass come with both English and Spanish language commentary.

Games shown on FOX are also available with Spanish commentary on their linear TV channel FOX Deportes.

Where to watch Inter Miami worldwide

If you are wanting to watch Inter Miami's next soccer game outside of the USA, not much changes. MLS Season Pass, as well as EA Sports FC, have global streaming rights to MLS.

Country / Region Broadcaster International MLS Season Pass | EA Sports FC Canada MLS Season Pass | EA Sports FC | Amazon Prime Video China QQ Sports Live

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch your favorite streaming platforms uninterrupted, you may want to look into getting a Virtual Private Network (VPN) that allows you to access otherwise geo-restricted content wherever you are.

