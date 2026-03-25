Where to watch Chicago Fire FC today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Chicago Fire was established on October 8, 1997, to honor the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. They commenced their MLS journey the following year and won the MLS Cup and US Open Cup in the inaugural season.

To date, they have won four Open Cups to date, with their latest triumph dating back to 2006, and in 2003, they also lifted the MLS Supporters' Shield.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the important information regarding Chicago Fire's upcoming matches and broadcasts.

Live broadcast of Chicago Fire FC matches

Where to watch Chicago Fire FC documentaries

There are two prominent documentaries/docuseries made on Chicago Fire. A series named 'Inside the Fire' covers various things about the club and the players. It also has highlights, community work, and analysis. Another documentary named 'No Little Plans' gives its viewers an in-depth coverage of the team. Both are available on the club's YouTube channel.

Where to watch Chicago Fire FC worldwide

Fans in the USA can enjoy Chicago Fire's MLS matches on Apple TV by using the MLS Season Pass. Apple TV brings you all the MLS fixtures. Select nationally televised matches can be accessed through Fox Sports 1.

For the fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters so that you can enjoy your favourite team's matches in the MLS.

Country / Region Broadcaster UK TNT Sports, Discovery+ India Eurosport, Eurosport HD, Apple TV Australia Apple TV Canada TSN, RDS (select games), Apple TV

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Chicago Fire FC with Spanish commentary

The MLS Season Pass on Apple TV offers viewers a Spanish feed, allowing them to enjoy Spanish commentary during games. Select matches will also be available on FOX Deportes.