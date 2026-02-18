Upcoming New York City FC schedule

How to watch New York City FC: TV channel & live stream guide

For the 2026 season, catching the Boys in Blue has never been simpler. Major League Soccer has fully integrated its broadcasting into the Apple TV app. Unlike previous years, there is no longer a separate "MLS Season Pass" subscription; instead, every NYCFC match, including the regular season, Leagues Cup, and MLS Cup Playoffs, is included with a standard Apple TV subscription.

You can stream the action on any device with the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. For those who prefer the traditional big-screen experience, select high-profile matches are also broadcast nationally on FOX and FS1.

How to watch New York City FC for free

While a subscription is the standard way to watch, fans have a few reliable ways to catch NYCFC for free. Each week, a selection of MLS games is designated as "free" on the Apple TV app, allowing anyone with an Apple ID to sign in and stream without a paid subscription. For games airing on FOX, you can watch for free over-the-air using a digital antenna, while FS1 games can be accessed through free trials of live TV streaming services like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

How to watch NYCFC replays and on-demand highlights

If you can't catch the live kick-off at Yankee Stadium, Apple TV offers extensive on-demand coverage shortly after the final whistle. To find full match replays on the Apple TV app, navigate to the NYCFC team page, scroll down to the "Past Matches" section, and long-press on the match tile to select the "Full Replay" option. For fans short on time, the platform also provides 4-minute recaps and more detailed 7-minute extended highlight packages for every game. You can also explore NYCFC 360, which features exclusive club-specific content, including post-match interviews and "mic'd up" segments available throughout the week.

How to watch New York City FC from anywhere

One of the biggest advantages of the Apple TV partnership is the complete absence of local blackouts. Whether you are in the Bronx, Manhattan, or traveling halfway across the world, you can stream NYCFC without any geographic restrictions.

Because Apple holds the global rights, you can watch in over 100 countries using the same app. This eliminates the need for a VPN for most fans. Simply log in to your account, and you’ll have the same access to live games and replays as if you were sitting in the Five Boroughs.