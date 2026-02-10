Where to watch CF Montreal today? Live soccer streams and TV channel for upcoming games

Live broadcast of CF Montreal matches

Where to watch CF Montreal on TV and livestream

For the upcoming MLS season, keeping up with the Le CFM is easier and cheaper than ever before. In a major shift, Major League Soccer is no longer selling a standalone MLS Season Pass. Instead, every single regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included directly in a standard Apple TV+ subscription.

This means that if you already subscribe to Apple TV+ for shows like Ted Lasso or Severance, you can automatically have full access to CF Montreal games without paying an extra fee. Fans can stream matches on any device with the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles (PlayStation / Xbox), and iOS / Android devices.

Can you watch CF Montreal for free?

Yes, there is one way to watch without a paid subscription. First, Apple and MLS offer a selection of "free matches" each week that sit in front of the paywall. You do not need an Apple TV+ subscription to view these; you simply need to sign in with a free Apple ID.

Where to watch CF Montreal highlights and replays

If you miss the live action, you have several options for catching up. Full match replays are available immediately following the final whistle on Apple TV+. You can choose to watch the full 90 minutes or a condensed recap version instead.

For shorter clips, the MLS YouTube channel and CF Montreal official social media accounts post extensive highlight packages, usually within an hour of the game ending. For expert analysis and reaction after the final whistle, keep an eye on GOAL's MLS news section for player ratings and talking points.