Where to watch San Diego FC today? Live soccer streams & TV channel for upcoming games

Where to watch San Diego FC: TV channels & live streams for every 2026 MLS game

For the 2026 season, catching San Diego FC is simpler than ever. Following the league's landmark deal with Apple, every single SDFC match, including the regular season, Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs, is streamed exclusively on Apple TV.

Unlike previous years, you no longer need a separate "Season Pass." All MLS action is now included in a standard Apple TV+ subscription. For fans who prefer traditional cable, select high-profile matches (such as the home opener against CF Montréal or the derby against LAFC) will be simulcast on FOX or FS1 in English, and FOX Deportes in Spanish.

How to watch San Diego FC for free

While the majority of San Diego FC matches are available through a standard Apple TV subscription, budget-conscious fans have several ways to watch without paying a dime.

You don’t always need a paid subscription to see SDFC in action. Every week, Apple TV broadcasts a selection of MLS matches completely free (often called "Matches of the Week"). To watch these, you simply need the Apple TV app and a free Apple ID - no credit card or active subscription required!

For the high-profile San Diego FC games selected for national broadcast on FOX or FS1, you can utilize free trials from major live TV streaming services. This is a perfect strategy for "one-off" big matches like the California Clasico or the playoffs.

Fubocurrently offers a 5-day free trial. They carry FOX and FS1, allowing you to stream SDFC matches in high definition and even record them to their cloud DVR. Similarly, DirecTV Streamalso provides a 5-day free trial. Their "Entertainment" package includes the necessary channels (FOX/FS1) to catch SDFC's nationally televised fixtures.

If you are a San Diego FC season ticket holder, your account includes one complimentary Apple TV subscription for the 2026 season.

How to watch San Diego FC from anywhere in the world

San Diego FC isn't just a local club; with a roster of international stars, the global demand is massive. Because Apple TV holds the global rights, you can stream SDFC in over 100 countries and regions with the same app experience.

Whether you are in Mexico City or London, the login remains the same. However, if you are traveling to a region where Apple TV’s soccer coverage is restricted, or if you want to access your specific home-country broadcast crew, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) like ExpressVPN or NordVPN allows you to virtually relocate your device to the US or Mexico to ensure you never miss a kickoff.