Toronto FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch and live stream Major League Soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Major League Soccer game broadcast live throughout the season

Major League Soccer is one of the fastest-growing soccer leagues in the world. Soccer fever has been on the rise in the US, and MLS is right at the centre of it all. Stars like Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller and Son Heung-Min ply their trade in the league, drawing the world's attention.

The 34-game regular season, followed by the knockout MLS Cup, is a hit formula and has helped the league grow by leaps and bounds. With another thrilling season underway, you do not want to miss out on any action.

GOAL tells you where to watch and live stream Major League Soccer this season.

Upcoming Major League Soccer fixtures on TV schedule

St. Louis City vs Charlotte FC
Apple TV
FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United
Apple TV
DC United vs Philadelphia Union
Apple TV
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake
Apple TV
Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls
Apple TV
Austin FC vs Minnesota United
Apple TV
FC Dallas vs Toronto FC
Apple TV
Houston Dynamo FC vs Chicago Fire FC
Apple TV
Nashville SC vs New England Revolution
Apple TV
Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF
Apple TV
San Diego FC vs CF Montreal
Apple TV
San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City
Apple TV
Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew
Apple TV
LA Galaxy vs New York City FC
Apple TV
Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids
Apple TV
Chicago Fire FC vs CF Montreal
Apple TV
New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution
Apple TV
Minnesota United vs FC Cincinnati
Apple TV
Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers
Apple TV
San Jose Earthquakes vs Atlanta United
Apple TV

Where to watch & stream MLS games on TV & Online

The MLS's rising popularity saw Apple TV sign a bumper 10-year deal with the league, making it the exclusive broadcaster around the world. A simple MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will give you access to every single MLS regular season, including the MLS Cup. It even gives you access to some of the Leagues Cup games.

Each matchday, an MLS game is available on either FOX or Fox Sports 1, making it easy for fans who rely on traditional cable or streaming services to follow the league.

Where to watch MLS with Spanish commentary

The games available on national channels like FOX or FS1 are available with Spanish commentary on FOX Deportes. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with MLS with Spanish commentary.

Where to watch MLS around the world

Apple TV is the exclusive source of MLS around the world. With an MLS Season Pass, you can watch the league from anywhere around the world.

US TV Channel & StreamMLS Season Pass on Apple TV / FOX/ FS1 / FOX Deportes / Fubo
Canada TV Channel & StreamMLS Season Pass on Apple TV / TSN
Rest of the WorldMLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Highlights Apple TV

Where to watch MLS for free

Select matches that feature on national TV are available for free on the Apple TV app. Select games are available on Apple TV+ at no additional cost (you will not a MLS Season Pass to watch these games). Another safe bet is watching the game available for free on the weekend on FOX Sports.

MLS tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of MLS tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across The United States. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

MLS kits

 For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official MLS League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Frequently asked questions

Los Angeles Galaxy have claimed the MLS title six times, more than any other club in the league's history. They first triumphed in 2002, and later went on to secure victories in 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024, solidifying their dominance in Major League Soccer.

There are 30 teams in Major League Soccer as of the 2025 season. The league has seen steady expansion since its inception in 1996, when it began with just 10 teams. Over the years, it has added clubs across the US and Canada to reach its current size.

Nick Rimando holds the record for the most MLS appearances, having played 514 matches over the course of his career, which spanned from 2000 to 2019 with clubs like D.C. United, Miami Fusion, and Real Salt Lake.

Chris Wondolowski holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Major League Soccer, with 171 goals to his name. His scoring prowess helped establish him as one of the league's most iconic forwards during his career.

Landon Donovan leads the league's all-time assist charts with 136 assists. His playmaking ability was a key factor in his team's success over the years.

Pat Onstad is the oldest player to have ever featured in Major League Soccer, appearing in the league at the age of 43 years, 2 months, and 22 days. The game was when he featured in goal for DC United.

Cavan Sullivan made history as the youngest-ever player in MLS, debuting for his team at the age of 14 years and 293 days. His introduction to professional football at such a young age has set the stage for a promising future.

Famous players who have played in MLS include stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, David Villa, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andrea Pirlo.

MLS' most famous managers include renowned figures like Bruce Arena, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Frank de Boer, and Tata Martino.

The Bank of America Stadium, originally inaugurated as Ericsson Stadium in 1996, stands as the largest venue in Major League Soccer, boasting an impressive capacity of 75,412 seats. It is home to Charlotte FC.

Argentine World Cup-winning attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is the most expensive MLS signing of all-time. Atlanta United bought Almada from Velez Sarsfield for around $16 million, in 2022.

