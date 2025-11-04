Major League Soccer is one of the fastest-growing soccer leagues in the world. Soccer fever has been on the rise in the US, and MLS is right at the centre of it all. Stars like Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller and Son Heung-Min ply their trade in the league, drawing the world's attention.

The 34-game regular season, followed by the knockout MLS Cup, is a hit formula and has helped the league grow by leaps and bounds. With another thrilling season underway, you do not want to miss out on any action.

GOAL tells you where to watch and live stream Major League Soccer this season.

Upcoming Major League Soccer fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch & stream MLS games on TV & Online

The MLS's rising popularity saw Apple TV sign a bumper 10-year deal with the league, making it the exclusive broadcaster around the world. A simple MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will give you access to every single MLS regular season, including the MLS Cup. It even gives you access to some of the Leagues Cup games.

Each matchday, an MLS game is available on either FOX or Fox Sports 1, making it easy for fans who rely on traditional cable or streaming services to follow the league.

Where to watch MLS with Spanish commentary

The games available on national channels like FOX or FS1 are available with Spanish commentary on FOX Deportes. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with MLS with Spanish commentary.

Where to watch MLS around the world

Apple TV is the exclusive source of MLS around the world. With an MLS Season Pass, you can watch the league from anywhere around the world.

US TV Channel & Stream MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / FOX/ FS1 / FOX Deportes / Fubo Canada TV Channel & Stream MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / TSN Rest of the World MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Highlights Apple TV

Where to watch MLS for free

Select matches that feature on national TV are available for free on the Apple TV app. Select games are available on Apple TV+ at no additional cost (you will not a MLS Season Pass to watch these games). Another safe bet is watching the game available for free on the weekend on FOX Sports.

