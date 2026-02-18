Where to watch San Jose Earthquakes today? Live soccer streams & TV channel for upcoming games

Upcoming San Jose Earthquakes schedule
Where to stream San Jose Earthquakes games online
For the 2026 season, the way you stream the Quakes has fundamentally changed. The standalone "MLS Season Pass" has been retired. Now, every single San Jose Earthquakes match, including the regular season, Leagues Cup, and MLS Cup Playoffs, is included with a standard Apple TV subscription.At $12.99 per month (or $99 annually), fans can watch every game live or on-demand without any local blackout restrictions. You can access the action via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. For Android users, the games are available to stream via tv.apple.com.
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes for free
While a subscription is the primary way to watch, there are several ways to catch the San Jose Earthquakes for free in 2026. Every matchday, select MLS games are made available for free on the Apple TV app allowing fans to stream without a paid subscription as long as they have an Apple ID.
If you aren't already a subscriber you can often take advantage of a 7-day free trial of Apple TV to gain full access to the entire league schedule for a limited window. Additionally, marquee matchups, including the highly anticipated California Clasico, are frequently simulcast on FOX or FS1. Fans can access these national broadcasts for free by signing up for trials of live TV streaming services like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.
How to watch and live stream San Jose Earthquakes from anywhere
Because Apple TV holds the exclusive global rights to MLS, you can watch the San Jose Earthquakes from over 100 countries without needing a VPN in most cases. Whether you are in London, Tokyo, or Mexico City, the interface remains the same.
However, if you are traveling in a region where Apple TV’s sports content is restricted, or if you prefer to use your home-based streaming account (like a US-based Fubo subscription for FOX games), you may need a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
- Get a VPN: Sign up for a reliable service like NordVPNor ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a US server: Set your location to a US city (like San Jose or San Francisco).
- Launch your stream: Open the Apple TV app or your preferred broadcaster to watch the game as if you were back at the PayPal Park.