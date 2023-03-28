William Hill’s promo code P40 lets you claim £40 in free bets by placing a £10 qualifying bet with their sportsbook.

William Hill Promo Code P40 - March 2023

The bonus amount you’re able to claim is great, with not many of their competitors allowing new users to claim more than the £30 that’s on offer here.

Bettors that sign-up with William Hill via their desktop site can get their hands on £30 in free bets from a £10 qualifying wager, with this requiring promo code R30.

How to use your William Hill Promo Code

William Hill’s welcome offer is very easy to claim, with you just needing to follow the steps listed below in order to claim your £40 in free bets at sign-up with code P40 via their mobile app or site.

Download William Hill’s sportsbook app Head to their sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Join Now’ button in the top right of the home screen Enter your personal details such as full name, email and home address Enter your username, password and security question. Click the ‘add promo code’ section and enter code P40 in the correct box If you’re signing up via their desktop site, enter promo code R30 Hit ‘Agree and Join’ to finish creating your account Make an initial deposit of at least £10 Place a £10 bet on any market priced 1//2 or greater Mobile users will then be able to claim £40 in free bets, whilst desktop users can claim £30 in free bets Free bets must be used within 30 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

William Hill’s performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking Football Odds 19th Market Selection 2nd Customer Service 17th Banking 20th Betting Experience 2nd Welcome Bonus 9th Overall 5th

The UK Bookmaker awards are an event that aims to celebrate bookies that are industry-leaders in certain categories such as odds, market selection and customer service.

William Hill puts up strong rankings numbers in a selection of these categories, with their market selection, betting experience and welcome bonus all placing in the top 10.

Their overall rank is also very good, with the UK Bookmaker Awards naming them as one of the top five best bookmakers in the country.

The £10 qualifying stake needed is another positive for this , with only a few competitors needing you to wager less to claim your bonus, with the bonus on offer with these competitors often less than the £40 available here.

How does William Hill’s Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. Parimatch Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports market (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 3x£10 sports free bets for set markets, which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 16:00 UK time on 21/02/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly

William Hill’s welcome offer proves to be fairly strong when compared to their main competitors, as there aren’t many other bookmakers that have sign-up offers as generous as theirs.

Only the likes of BetFred and BetUK have sign up offers that can compete with William Hill's, as these allow you to claim £40 and £60 in bonuses respectively.

Their welcome offer is very easy to claim, with you just needing to sign-up and enter code P40 (R30 if you're on desktop), make a deposit and place your first £10 bet.

No matter if this bet wins or loses, you’ll be able to get your hands on £40 in free bets, with the fact this bonus comes in the form of 4 x £10 free bets also great.

The fact your bonus is split into multiple different free bet tokens allows you to use your bonus in a number of different markets.

This, in turn, gives you more chances to win than if your bonus amount was issued as just one £40 free bet token.

Key Terms and Conditions of William Hill’s Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Free Bet Amount Minimum Deposit William Hill £40 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

The terms and conditions that accompany William Hill’s sign up offer are very straightforward, with this offer proving very easy to claim once you’ve signed up.

You will need to enter promo code R30 at sign-up in order to claim their welcome offer, with those that sign-up via their mobile app able to claim a different, improved welcome offer with promo code P40.

You will need to place a £10 qualifying stake to be eligible for this welcome offer, whilst this bet must be placed on a sportsbook market with odds of at least 1//2.

Bets placed on virtual sports won’t allow you to be eligible for this offer, with you having 30 days to use your free bets once they’ve been allocated to your account.

You’re able to use your free bets on whichever markets you please, with you able to claim your free bets no matter if your qualifying bet wins or loses.

William Hill Offers for Existing Players

William Hill have a strong range of offers that both new and existing customers can take advantage of every week.

These range from insurance offers that cover both accumulators and build your odds bets, with you also able to claim a range of free bets and odds boosts as well.

Free or 4

William Hill’s Free of 4 offer is one of the strongest ongoing offers around, with you able to claim up to £200 in free bets by simply choosing six games which you think will have three or four goals in them.

Once you’ve submitted your selections, you’ll be able to claim free bets depending on how many games you guess correctly, with you needing to correctly guess at least four to claim any amount of free bets.

Any free bets won from this will expire within 30 days and can be used on any market you please.

Scratch of the Day

Scratch of the Day is another ongoing offer you’ll be able to claim from William Hill, with this allowing you to claim everything from bet boosts to free bets.

To get involved, you simply just need to scratch off six boxes from their scratchcard, and as long as three of these boxes match, you’ll be able to claim whatever offer is shown in these boxes.

You’re able to do this once per day every day, with it taking mere seconds to do as you’re able to scratch off all of the boxes at once.

Acca Freedom

Acca Freedom is William Hill’s version of acca insurance, with this allowing you to either insure your accumulator should one leg let you down, or boost the odds of the bet as a whole.

You’re able to claim up to £20 of your stake back as a free bet if one leg of your accumulator lets you down, with the accumulator needing to contain at least five legs with odds of at least 1/5.

You can boost the odds of your accumulator bets as well, with you needing to have at least three legs in your bet to do this, with you able to bet a maximum of £20 on this boosted odds accumulator.

Build Your Odds Freedom

Build Your Odds (BYO) is William Hill’s take on a bet builder, with this allowing you to combine multiple different selections on the same game.

Their Build Your Odds Freedom offer is very similar to their Acca Freedom offer, with this allowing you to boost the odds of your BYO bet, or insure it should one leg let you down.

A maximum of £20 can be claimed back as a free bet if your insured acca loses, with you needing at least five legs in order to do so and have the total odds of the bet be at least 3/1.

You’ll need to include at least three legs in order to boost the odds of your bet, with the maximum amount for this also being £20.

April's Football Action with William Hill

The Premier League returns to our screens in the first week fo April following the international break, as Man City take on Liverpool in one of the biggest games left this campaign.

Liverpool then face off against Chelsea on the fourth, with Arsenal then up next for the Reds on the ninth.

Man City have a two-legged Champions League quarter-final to attend to this month, whilst Chelsea continue their CL campaign with two games against reigning champions Real Madrid.

April then comes to an end with three pretty huge games in the race for the top four and Premier League title, as Spurs take on both Liverpool and Man United, with Arsenal facing off against Man City on the 26th.

Man United have their two-legged affair against Sevilla in the Europa League, whilst the remaining Champions League games see Inter Milan take on Benfica and AC Milan do battle with Napoli.

The last El Clasico of the season takes place in the first week of the month, with Barcelona and Real Madrid taking on each other in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final.

Latest William Hill News and Updates

William Hill made headlines recently after it was announced by the UK Gambling Commission that the bookmaker has been issued a £19.2M fine for 'widespread and alarming social responsibility and anti-money-laundering failures'.

The news broke on March 28th, with William Hill being ordered to pay a fine that's the highest any bookmaker has been ordered to pay by the UK Gambling Commission.

WHG Ltd, the company which runs williamhill.com, will have to pay £12.5m, Mr Green Ltd, which runs mrgreen.com, will pay £3.7m, whilst William Hill Organisation Ltd have been ordered to pay £3m.

William Hill Promo Code Review

Pros Cons Generous bonus amount Existing customer offers could be stronger Free bets separated into multiple credits 'Build Your Own' markets could be more diverse Low minimum odds for qualifying bet



William Hill offer a generous selection of markets for all major European and UK football leagues, thus you won’t be short of options when using the free bets accrued from their welcome offer.

The £40 bonus amount on offer is strong, with only a handful of competitors able to better or equal the amount you’re able to claim in free bets with William Hill.

In addition, the fact that your free bets come in the form of multiple free bet tokens allow you to use them on a range of bets, with the minimum odds needed for your qualifying bet low at 1//2.

They managed to finish inside the top 10 in the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards for the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category, and deservedly so given how easy it is to claim, as well as the bonus amount offered.

Personal Experience with William Hill

As a very experienced bettor, having been betting for 10+ years, I’m very familiar with a number of bookmakers and the sign-up offers they have for new customers.

Additionally, I also know exactly what makes up a good bookmaker, as well as all the factors a strong welcome offer should possess, given I’ve been writing about betting for multiple years.

From my personal experience, you’ll struggle to find many better bookmakers than William Hill, with their welcome offer easily one of the best around.

The £40 bonus amount is only bettered by a small number of competing bookmakers, with the qualifying stake needed to claim your free bets, £10, also par for the course in terms of welcome offers.

It must be said that they can still improve in some areas of their sportsbook, such as having more existing customers offers available, as well as making their interface more user friendly.

However, when it comes to using your free bets to bet on football, there aren’t many better options than William Hill.

The diverse selection of markets they have to offer, constant range of odds boosts and Build Your Odds offerings are all excellent, with only industry leaders such as bet365 able to better them in these areas.

I originally signed up with William Hill due to the strength of their welcome offer as well as the wide variety of football markets they have to offer, and haven’t looked back since.

William Hill Promo Code FAQs

How do I enter my promo code with William Hill?

You’re able to enter your William Hill promo code during the sign-up process, with you needing to click on the ‘Promo Code’ drop down menu in order to enter it.

You’ll need to enter your personal information, such as your full name, phone number, email address and home address beforehand.

You’ll then be able to input your promo code of P40 and claim your £40 in free bets, with those on desktop needing to enter code R30 to claim £30 in free bets.

Do I need a promo code to claim William Hill’s welcome offer?

Yes, you won’t be able to claim William Hill’s welcome bonus without remembering to enter promo code P40 during sign-up.

Failing to do so will mean you’re ineligible for their sign-up offer, with this meaning that you’ll be unable to claim your £40 in free bets via their mobile app.

Can I withdraw my welcome bonus with William Hill?

No. You’ll never be able to withdraw any free bets as cash with William Hill, with this including the free bets you receive from their welcome bonus.

You’ll need to wager these free bets on the range of football markets they have first, with you then able to withdraw any winnings won from these bets afterwards.

What existing customer offers do William Hill have?

William Hill have a selection of existing customers offers available that both new and current users are able to claim each week.

The strongest of these is easily their ‘Free or 4’ promotion, with this allowing you to claim up to £200 in free bets by correctly predicting six games that’ll have three or four goals in them exactly.

In addition to this, you’re also able to claim a range of odds boosts, flash odds and free bets with their Scratch of the Day feature.

Acca Freedom and Build Your Odds freedom are also offered, giving you the chance to get boosted odds, or insurance, on your accumulator and Build Your Odds bets.

Do William Hill free bets expire?

Yes. The free bets you acquire from their welcome offer will expire within 30 days of being credited to your account.

Other free bets issued to your account from various other promotions, such as Scratch of the Day, Bet and Get and Acca/Build Your Odds Freedom will have shorter expiry dates.

These will usually last no longer than a week at most, thus it’s always important to check and see how long these free bets are available for before losing them for good.