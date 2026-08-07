Claiming the William Hill Sign-Up Offer – How to Get Involved

Claiming William Hill’s sign-up promotion is seamless; new bettors can sign up, place a £10 bet, and receive £30 in free bets within minutes.

The offer unlocks with a £10 deposit and £10 stake, providing a bonus percentage that rivals some of the most generous sign-up deals in the UK.

Unlike several competitors, all of William Hill’s free bets bonus are eligible for sports markets with the remaining to be used on their casino offerings.

To get involved with their welcome offer, simply follow the steps below:

Access the sportsbook through the offer link provided above Click ‘Join Now’ in the top-right corner of the homepage Fill in your personal details, including your full name, email, and home address Enter code R30 during sign-up Create your login credentials, including a username, password, and security question Agree to the terms and select ‘Agree and Join’ to complete your registration Deposit a minimum of £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of at least 1/2 (1.5) You'll receive £30 in free bets which must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use your William Hill Free Bets On

Manchester United against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg is the pick of a substantial friendly programme, and it arrives on a Saturday that also brings Leeds against RB Leipzig, Brighton against Roma, Newcastle away at Valencia, Everton away at Stuttgart and Bournemouth in Seville facing Real Betis.

Brentford visit Rennes, Hull play Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich host Rayo Vallecano and Coventry welcome Espanyol, with Chelsea in Jakarta against AC Milan, Tottenham meeting Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland squeezing in two games against Lens and Nottingham Forest taking on both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Aston Villa get the weekend underway against Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday, and Sunday finishes things off with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meeting Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea concluding their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Genuine competition arrives via the cups, the Premier League still two weeks away and the EFL not returning until next Friday.

The Carabao Cup first round runs from Friday to Sunday, weighted heavily towards Saturday, and each of the three clubs relegated from the top flight has drawn at home. West Ham face Portsmouth at the London Stadium, Wolves have Port Vale and Burnley meet Notts County. Middlesbrough entertain Wrexham, Swansea play Birmingham, QPR host Millwall and Plymouth take on Exeter in a Devon derby, with Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton also on the card.

Preston's home tie against Huddersfield has been moved to Goodison Park, while Watford and Bradford meet the preliminary round winners.

The Emirates FA Cup begins alongside it with an extra preliminary round of 219 ties spread across the three days, every club involved drawn from the lower steps of the non-league pyramid and needing as many as nine wins to reach Wembley next May.

The National League adds further weight, opening its season on Saturday across all three divisions.

Scotland has league football on all three days. Partick Thistle host Livingston in the Championship on Friday evening, Saturday brings Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone at 3PM in the Premiership plus Dunfermline v Ayr and Queen's Park v Raith Rovers, and Sunday delivers the strongest card of the weekend as Kilmarnock host champions Celtic, Rangers welcome Hibernian to Ibrox, Hearts face Dundee United and Motherwell take on Falkirk.

William Hill's Offer of the Week - Acca Boost

Most accumulator promotions want you reaching for a fourth or fifth leg before they'll give you anything. William Hill's Acca Boost has taken a rather more welcoming approach by opening the door to doubles and trebles, which changes the character of the offer entirely.

Two selections is now enough to unlock a boost, and that makes this relevant to far more punters than it once was.

The mechanics scale beautifully. A double earns you a 3% uplift on your winnings, and from there the percentage climbs with every additional leg you add, all the way to a headline-grabbing 200% for accumulators of 20 or more selections. Tripling your returns on a successful bet is an extraordinary proposition, and even the middle ground is generous — the further up the ladder you climb, the more meaningful the reward becomes. It gives you a genuine reason to be ambitious without ever punishing you for keeping things modest.

Qualifying is refreshingly simple. Build a football accumulator of two legs or more, with each selection priced at 1/5 or greater. That minimum is remarkably forgiving, comfortably accommodating short-priced favourites, so there's no need to inflate your slip with selections you don't actually fancy in order to satisfy the terms. The eligible markets cover 90 Minutes, 2 Up, Both Teams to Score and Over/Under Goals, which between them account for the vast majority of how people build accas anyway.

The ceiling deserves mention too. Maximum boost per bet is set at £10,000, which is comfortably beyond what the overwhelming majority of punters will ever approach and effectively means the enhancement runs unrestricted for normal stakes.

A handful of conditions are worth noting before you get started. Free bets are excluded, so the qualifying wager needs to be placed with your own funds. The promotion is available online to customers registered in the UK and Ireland, and runs through to 30 May 2027, which gives you an entire season to make use of it rather than a narrow promotional window.

That longevity is arguably the best thing about it. This isn't a weekend special to be squeezed in before a deadline; it's a permanent feature of building accumulators at William Hill across the whole campaign. Accessible at the entry level, seriously rewarding at the top end, and available on the bets you were placing anyway.

This Week's Pre-Season Preview with William Hill - Chelsea vs AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek came through the academy at Cobham. Christopher Nkunku spent two years at Stamford Bridge before heading for San Siro. All three could feature for AC Milan at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Saturday, which lends this warm-up rather more edge than the occasion strictly warrants.

Nkunku, in particular, arrives in decent order. It was the Frenchman who dragged Milan level in Perth on Wednesday, winning and dispatching an 83rd-minute penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw with Inter in a Derby della Madonnina staged outside Italy for the first time.

That result extended Ruben Amorim's winless start at the club to three matches, following a 2-2 draw with Celtic in Glasgow, though the Portuguese was reasonably content afterwards, pointing to a strong opening half hour and a much-improved final twenty minutes either side of a difficult middle period.

Amorim has wasted no time imposing the back three that defined his work at Sporting and, less happily, at Manchester United, from where he was dismissed in January.

It represents a clear break from Massimiliano Allegri, whose Milan actually put together Serie A's longest unbeaten run last season at 24 games, only for fifth place to leave them in the Europa League and prompt a change at the top.

Luka Modric, who has extended his stay by a year, played the closing half hour in Perth, while Gonçalo Ramos made his debut off the bench. Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot are both missing from the Asian leg following the World Cup.

Chelsea's tour, meanwhile, has been sliding gently in the wrong direction. Xabi Alonso's side began brightly enough with a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, but Tottenham beat them 2-1 in Sydney and Juventus edged a tight one in Hong Kong on Wednesday, a single goal separating the sides.

Alonso, appointed in May on a four-year deal, inherits a club that finished tenth last season after Enzo Maresca resigned at the turn of the year and Liam Rosenior failed to steady things. That represented a considerable fall from fourth place, a Conference League title and a Club World Cup twelve months previously.

His travelling party has leaned heavily on youth, supplemented by summer signing Marco Palestra. A separate Chelsea squad heads for Malaysia on Sunday to complete the trip. Alonso would rather like something to show for this leg first.

William Hill’s Sign-Up Offer Review: Pros and Cons Explained

In terms of the bonus funds on offer, there are no rival sportsbooks providing a sign-up offer as alluring as William Hill’s. All of William Hill’s free bet bonus can be used on sports, allowing players to sample all areas of their sportsbook

Finding a greater return on a £10 qualifying bet for football markets is troublesome. However, William Hill’s offer isn't perfect; free bets expire after seven days, meaning bettors must strategically decide when to sign up for the generous promotion.

Meanwhile, the promotion is not available to new accounts which funds are paid into by Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal, Kalibra/Postpay, ecoPayz, NETELLER, Neosurf, Apple Pay, Nuvei, William Hill PLUS Card.

Nonetheless, if you’ve not previously participated in a William Hill sign-up promotion, there’s little reason to refrain from the industry-competitive offer.

Pros Cons High Free Bets Returns Free Bets Expire Within 7 Days Limited Payment Options

Our Experience with William Hill

William Hill, first conceived in 1934, is among the British public’s most trusted bookmakers–a sentiment I wholeheartedly share.

Their football markets are extensive; Premier League fixtures each hold tens of dozens of betting options, while tournaments as niche as the Kuwait Federation Cup are accessible, too.

The bookmaker, an ever-present on the British high street, provides a smooth digital presence. William Hill’s desktop website is clean, easily navigable, and colourful, while their best betting app loads seamlessly and shares the same design features.

Existing Sub, a new feature offered by few other sportsbooks, increases reliability on player-specific bets, while Stat Attack is part of my weekly betting routine.

I used the bookmaker’s sign-up offer last year. £30 in free bets stretches far with William Hill; odds are competitive, markets are vast, and additional promotions are beneficial and engaging to equal extents.

To learn more about William Hill's sportsbook and our experience, check out our expert's insightful William Hill review.

Analysing William Hill’s Bet £10 Get £30 Sign-Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

While William Hill’s ‘Bet £10 receive £30’ sign-up offer is generous, it’s common–several competitors provide a comparable joining promotion.

Yet, William Hill’s standout value is found in the bonuses’ terms and conditions: they offer the highest bonus amount out of any of the UK's best bookmakers, especially for those that only require you to bet £10.

BetMGM, Unibet, Boylesports, and Betfred offer similar £30 or greater sign-up promotions, totals that are all equaled by William Hill.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% R30 2. TalkSport BET Bet £40 Get £40 1 00% No Code 3. Paddy Power Bet £5 Get £40 8 0% No Code 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% No Code

What sports can I bet on with William Hill?

William Hill have been around on the UK betting scene for years and are thus one of the more experienced UK bookies. Given this it won't come as a shock to see they offer as many as 34 sports to bet on across their sportsbook, the biggest of which are listed down below:

American football

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Darts

eSports

Football

Golf

Greyhounds

Hockey

Horse Racing

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Table Tennis

Tennis

UFC / MMA

William Hill Payment Options

William Hill makes payments easy by providing a variety of options, including debit cards, e-wallets, mobile wallets, and prepaid cards.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Debit Card, Visa, Mastercard Free £5 £99,000 Instant PayPal Free £5 £5,500 Instant Bank Transfer Free £10 £10,000 1-5 Days

And their withdrawal methods follow suit.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card, Visa, Mastercard Free £5 £33,000 1-3 Working Days Paypal Free £5 £5,000 Within 12 Hours Bank Transfer Free £5 £10,000 3-5 Working Days

William Hill Sign Up Offer Summary

After depositing £10 at William Hill, new customers are eligible for the bookmaker’s sign-up £30 free bets promotion–all of which can be used on sports and casino markets.

The promotion is among, if not, the most enticing sign-up offer for bettors, with users able to try out both sportsbook and casino offerings that William Hill have available.

The offer’s 7-day expiry–while irritating–is industry standard. The short time frame should not discourage punters from trying William Hill’s generous promotion.

Whenever bettors decide to redeem their £30 free bets, the bookmaker’s reputable digital experience, range of markets, and competitive odds ensure the initial £10 qualifying bet is worthwhile.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, Get £30 Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.5) Minimum Deposit £5 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 4.5/5

Top 3 William Hill Existing Customer Football Offers

Existing Sub, a William Hill promotion where player-specific bets are carried over to their replacement in the event of a substitution, is ideal for the beginning of Tuchel’s reign, with chopping and changing anticipated.

Meanwhile, Football Acca Winnings Boost will be best utilised during Thursday and Monday evening’s Nation League play-offs; several of the continent’s elite nations go head-to-head simultaneously.

Stat Attack, a free-to-play game, offers football brainiacs the opportunity to win £20 in free bets upon answering five testing questions correctly.

Impact Sub

When a player-based bet ends abruptly due to an unexpected substitution, bettors can feel cheated. This is particularly relevant during international fixtures, where half-time substitutions are hardly a rarity.

Fortunately, William Hill’s Impact Sub offer ensures that even when a bettor’s chosen player is substituted off, their replacement is eligible to fulfil the bet.

For example, if a bet is placed on Harry Kane to score two or more goals against Albania, but Kane is substituted for Marcus Rashford after scoring only once, Rashford would only need to score once to complete the bet.

The promotion is available on singles, multiple and Bet Builders including selected player markets, such as player to score next, player to score, player to assist, and player to be shown card among several others.

Football Acca Winnings Boost

William Hill offers a promotion that boosts the odds on any football accumulator with four or more selections, where the odds are 3/1 or greater.

To take part, place a real-money bet of up to £20 on a qualifying bet. Each day of the promotion, you can use one Acca Winnings Boost, which will apply to pre-match or in-play football accumulators.

The boost amount depends on the total odds of your selections; higher odds typically receive larger boosts.

However, bets placed with free bets are not eligible for this offer, and the boost must be used in a single stake—any unused portion of the boost will be voided.

2 Up

William Hill are one of the leading bookmakers when it comes to 2 Up promotions, with WH becoming one of the first to offer this promo when they first launched.

The offer itself means that bets placed on either team to win will be settled as winners should the team you've bet on go two-goals ahead at any point.

This can be 2-0 up, 3-1 up or 4-2 up, as long as they are more than one goal ahead at any point that bet is settled as a win.

Users don't need to opt in to this offer to get involved, with 2 Up being offered across a range of leagues and competitions on offer with William Hill.

William Hill Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I claim the William Hill sign-up offer?

To claim the offer, sign up with William Hill, deposit at least £10, place a £10 bet, and you'll receive your £30 bonus.

Are there any restrictions on using the £30 free bets?

Yes, the £30 in free bets must be used within seven days.

Can I withdraw the £30 in free bets as cash?

No, the £30 in free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash; it can only be used for betting on eligible sports markets.

What happens if I place a bet on a player who gets substituted?

With the "Existing Sub" offer, if the player you bet on is substituted, the bet will be transferred to their replacement, who can fulfill the bet.

Are there any payment methods excluded from the sign-up promotion?

Yes, the promotion is not available to new accounts funded via Skrill, PayPal, Apple Pay, or several other e-wallet and prepaid methods.

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