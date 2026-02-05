Finding the right broadcast can be tricky in an era of shifting streaming rights and exclusive platforms. Whether you are looking for the next El Tráfico or a crucial playoff showdown, this guide covers every viewing option, live stream, and TV channel you need to watch LAFC live all season long.

Upcoming LAFC Schedule

How to watch Los Angeles FC on Apple TV+ and how much does it cost?

For the 2026 season, keeping up with the Black & Gold has arguably never been simpler or more affordable for the average fan. In a major shift for the league, Major League Soccer has discontinued the standalone MLS Season Pass subscription. Instead, all MLS content, including every LAFC regular season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, is now fully included in a standard Apple TV+ subscription. This means you no longer need to pay an extra fee on top of your streaming service; if you have Apple TV+, you already have LAFC.

This change significantly lowers the barrier to entry. You can sign up for Apple TV+ for $12.99 per month or commit to an annual plan for $99 per year, which also unlocks Apple's full library of original movies and TV shows. For existing LAFC Season Ticket Members, the benefit remains the same: a complimentary subscription to Apple TV+ is included with your season ticket package, ensuring you don't pay a dime extra to stream away matches. You can access the action via the Apple TV app on virtually any device, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

READ MORE: MLS and Apple end Season Pass, move all matches to Apple TV+ for 2026

Can you watch Los Angeles FC for free?

While the move to a subscription-based model on Apple TV+ means the days of a completely free live stream for every match are largely over, there are still strategic ways to catch the Black & Gold without spending a dime. Select matches, particularly in the Concacaf Champions Cup, may be available on Tubi, Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service, as part of their broader broadcast deal. Additionally, FOX and FS1 will broadcast 34 regular-season MLS matches nationally in 2026, which can be watched for free if you have a digital antenna or via cable packages you already own. For everything else, your best bet is to utilize the seven-day free trial available to new Apple TV+ subscribers, allowing you to test-drive the service and catch a specific weekend of action before committing to the monthly fee.

Upcoming LAFC TV channels and live streams

For the vast majority of the 2026 season, Apple TV+ is your one-stop shop, serving as the exclusive home for every single regular-season and playoff match. However, linear television remains a key part of the landscape for marquee matchups. FOX and FS1 will simulcast select high-profile games, including the massive clash against the LA Galaxy and other big-ticket fixtures. If you are tuning in for the Concacaf Champions Cup, coverage shifts to FOX Sports (FS1, FS2) and their streaming platforms. It is always wise to double-check the local listings each week, as national TV selections can occasionally shift kick-off times.

How to watch Los Angeles FC with a VPN from anywhere

If you are traveling abroad or find yourself in a region where specific broadcasts are geo-blocked, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an essential tool to ensure you never miss a minute of the action. By masking your IP address and routing your connection through a server in the United States, a VPN allows you to access your Apple TV+ or FOX Sports subscription just as if you were back on your couch in Los Angeles. This is particularly useful for fans trying to watch Concacaf Champions Cup matches that might have different rights holders internationally. We recommend services like NordVPN or ExpressVPN for their speed and reliability with live sports streaming.