What streaming services show LA Galaxy soccer?

In 2026, the landscape for watching the LA Galaxy has become more streamlined. The absolute primary destination for every single match, from the regular season to the MLS Cup Playoffs, is the Apple TV app. Starting this season, MLS is fully integrated into the standard Apple TV+ subscription, meaning you no longer need a separate "Season Pass" if you're already a subscriber to Apple's streaming service.

Beyond Apple's platform, you can find the Galaxy on major live TV streaming services whenever the team is featured in a national broadcast. Platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream carry FS1 and FOX, which frequently air marquee matchups like El Trafico. Additionally, a new FOX One standalone service has launched, offering a direct way to stream FOX Sports content without a full-cable replacement package.

What other soccer does Apple TV offer?

Away from their MLS offering, Apple has become a premier destination for deep dives into the game's greatest icons. Subscribers get full access to "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend" - a four-part series tracking the GOAT's journey to his 2022 triumph. You can also go behind the scenes of his arrival in the USA with "Messi Meets America". For those who love the drama of the boardroom, "Super League: The War For Football" provides a gripping look at the high-stakes attempt to reshape European soccer.

The cultural phenomenon Ted Lasso returns later this year continuing the blend of heart and humor that made the show a global hit. It's the perfect binge-watch for days when the Galaxy aren't on the pitch.

Lastly, and new for 2026, the viewing experience for MLS fans has been completely overhauled. Among the changes will be the "Shot on iPhone" view which uses dynamic, field level camera angles to give you a true sense of the speed and pressure of the game. Additionally, the "MLS 360" whip-around show remains the best way to watch every goal and every major moment from across the league in real-time on a busy Saturday night.

How to watch LA Galaxy and MLS for free

You don't always need a paid subscription to stay connected with the five-time champs. While the majority of games are behind a subscription, MLS and Apple continue to curate a rotating schedule of "Free Matches of the Week" available to anyone with a free Apple ID. These games are accessible via the Apple TV appon smart TVs, mobile devices, and even web browsers at no extra cost.

Another reliable "hidden" free option is the use of a digital antenna. Since several LA Galaxy games are broadcast on the national FOX network, fans in the Los Angeles area can pick up the local antenna's signal over the air in high definition. Furthermore, keep an eye on Tubi, which often hosts live soccer replays and highlights through its FOX Sports partnership. Finally, if you're a Season Ticket Member, remember that your account includes a complimentary Apple TV subscription as a standard benefit, ensuring that you have access to every live match without paying a monthly fee.