Where to watch Orlando City SC today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

After Austin Aztex relocated from Austin, the USA witnessed the formation of a new club in Orlando City SC in 2010. They kick-started their journey in 2011 in the USL Pro going on to win two titles before earning themselves a spot in the MLS.

Nicknamed as 'The Lions', their best achievements include the 2022 US Open Cup and their maiden MLS playoff appearance in 2020.

In this article, GOAL highlights all the necessary information regarding their upcoming matches and the broadcast in the USA and other countries across the globe.

Live broadcast of Orlando City matches

Where to watch Orlando City documentaries

The most celebrated documentary featuring Orlando City is 'For Our City', which focuses on the 2022 season and their run to the US Open Cup trophy. It premiered on their official website in 2023. Another documentary named 'Making History' can be watched on Apple TV. It sheds light on the club's creation and their transition from the USL Pro to the MLS.

Where to watch Orlando City worldwide

Fans in the USA can enjoy Orlando City's MLS matches exclusively on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass. Apple TV brings you all the matches. Select matches, including the playoffs and the MLS Cup, can be witnessed on Fox Sports 1 as well.

For the fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster UK TNT Sports, Discovery+ India Eurosport, Eurosport HD, Apple TV Australia Apple TV Canada TSN, RDS (for select games), Apple TV

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Where to watch Orlando City with Spanish commentary

Orlando City's MLS games have Spanish feeds and can be watched using Apple TV. Selective playoff matches will also be available on FOX Deportes.