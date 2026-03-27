Where to watch Columbus Crew today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1994, Columbus Crew were one of the first-ever Major League Soccer franchises and have been a cornerstone of the sport in the USA ever since.

Home to starts like Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Brian McBride, they have built a proud legacy that includes multiple MLS Cups and a dominant title run in 2023.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Columbus Crew soccer game live.

Upcoming Columbus Crew TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream MLS soccer

Where to watch Columbus Crew for free

Throughout the course of the year, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass offer one month free trials for new customers to test out the service before committing to a subscription.

Occasional MLS games are also shown on FOX's linear channels which can be live streamed on platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV who also offer new customers free trials.

Where to watch Columbus Crew worldwide

Worldwide rights to Major League Soccer are exclusive to Apple TV.

Get Apple TV's MLS Season Pass here.