Getty/GOAL
Is Bruno Fernandes a Man Utd great? Steven Gerrard forms part of discussion regarding Red Devils captain & his standing at Old Trafford
Fernandes has made Premier League history with Man Utd
Opportunities to head down that path have already been presented, with Fernandes revealing in the not too distant past that United were open to the idea of sanctioning a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.
Said interest was ultimately shunned, allowing the classy playmaker to move beyond 300 appearances for the Red Devils, but he does have less than 12 months remaining on a lucrative contract at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
Extension talks are said to have been held, with United now understandably keen to retain the services of a man that collected FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season honours in 2025-26.
Fernandes made history last season when posting 21 assists in English top-flight competition, and has moved beyond 100 total goals of his own for the team that snapped him up from Sporting in January 2020.
The Portugal international has been a model of consistency for United, taking the captain’s armband and being named the club’s Player of the Year on five occasions. He has taken in FA Cup and Carabao victories, while gracing a couple of Europa League finals.
- Getty
Does Fernandes need to win the Premier League or Champions League?
The biggest of prizes have, however, remained elusive at home and abroad. Quizzed on whether one of those crowns will be required in order for prince Fernandes to become a king in Manchester, former United defender Silvestre - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “He's a key player and I was happy that he decided not to go to Saudi and stay with United, stick with the club in a difficult moment in the transition.
“He's been here for a number of years, but despite the adversity, he delivered and he was the best player of the league last season. So it's very important that he stays and continues to help the team progress.
“Steven Gerrard is a great at Liverpool, he's never won a Premier League title. He has won the Champions League. It would be nice, but his footprint at United is already big.
“I would say that he needs to have a title, whether it's the league or the Champions League, to become something really special for the supporters, for the history of the club. It's something to be part of a club in a successful time, but you have to win titles.”
Will Fernandes be remembered at Old Trafford as a Man Utd great?
Another ex-Red Devils star, Lee Sharpe, has previously told GOAL when asked if Fernandes - given all that he has achieved - will take up a standing alongside the immortals at Old Trafford: “I think he will always be remembered as a great player at United. The winning trophies bit is the bit that has been missing.
“If you start picking an all-time Man United XI, would he get in it because he hasn’t won much? But the goals he has created, the goals he’s scored and the games he has won on his own have been incalculable. An unbelievable player for the club, but just lacking in the number of trophies.”
- Getty Images
Man Utd discussing new contract with captain Fernandes
There is still time for Fernandes to lift the silverware that would make him a legend. Many are of the opinion that United - with more recruitment business to come - can come back into contention for the Premier League title in 2026-27, having not enjoyed domestic dominance since 2013 and Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign at the helm.
Head coach Michael Carrick has also delivered a return to Champions League competition, meaning that another continental quest will be enjoyed, with the Red Devils eager to see their talismanic skipper sign up for a few more as fresh terms are thrashed out.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting