Getty/GOAL
Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi for World Cup & Ballon d’Or! Epic battle awaits as ex-Spain international explains why Barcelona wonderkid can get the better of Argentine GOAT
Mbappe & Kane bow out as Yamal & Messi lock horns
That will be the venue for FIFA’s showpiece event on Sunday, with the champions of Europe taking on the kings of South America. Argentina are also World Cup title holders, with that crown being reclaimed at Qatar 2022.
Messi illuminated that tournament in the Middle East, walking away with the Golden Ball, and added an eighth Ballon d’Or to his collection a matter of months later. At the age of 39, the evergreen Inter Miami forward is back in the running for the most prestigious of individual awards.
Several rivals for that prize have fallen by the wayside, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane - the captains of France and England respectively - enduring semi-final heartache on the grandest of stages.
Yamal - fresh from helping Barca to Liga title glory in 2025-26 - remains in the running and could be timing his bid to perfection. He is yet to make a decisive contribution to Spain’s World Cup cause, but can never be written off.
- GOAL
Can Yamal beat Messi to the 2026 Ballon d'Or?
Mendieta believes that the 19-year-old winger is saving himself for the big occasion, with the former La Roja star - speaking in association with football betting site BetVictor - telling GOAL when asked if the 2025 Ballon d’Or runner-up can go one better when polling cards are passed out again: “The World Cup is the decisive point for the Ballon d'Or. For the same reasons Harry Kane might have secured it, Lamine Yamal could still do so. He had an amazing season despite injuries and was very important for Barcelona. He remains vital for Spain.
“If Spain wins, we must look at their squad for candidates. Mikel Oyarzabal is another fantastic player people have discovered. If Argentina win, Messi will win it.”
Yamal learning how to deal with Messi-esque attention
Messi made the difference for Argentina in their last-four showdown with England, as he registered two assists and turned a dramatic contest in Atlanta on its head. The Barcelona legend has learned down the years how best to deal with the attention that he attracts.
Yamal is still working on that, with the obvious threat that he poses meaning that opponents can double up on him - sometimes sending three or four players in his direction. The youngster thrives under pressure, and likes nothing more than dancing beyond defenders, but must also do his bit for the collective cause - with the focus on him ensuring that team-mates become free.
Mendieta added: “Lamine Yamal often has two, three, or even four players closing in on him. He hasn't been at his absolute best level recently, but reaching the final will boost his confidence. He is a different kind of weapon for Spain.
“He attracts defenders whenever he has the ball, which creates space and time for teammates elsewhere on the pitch. We have utilized this with Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella going forward. It is important to utilize Lamine even when he is not at his best.
“Even if he isn't scoring, he had a goal disallowed against France, his presence gives the team confidence. He wants to be the best player on the pitch in the final.”
- (C)Getty Images
Yamal nursing knock ahead of 2026 World Cup final
Yamal has been nursing an untimely knock, with a pre-World Cup final training session being sat out while sporting strapping on his thigh. While no risks are being taken on his fitness at this stage, the expectation is that he will make Luis de la Fuente’s starting XI.
He will come face-to-face with Messi on the outskirts of New York - the man that famously filled the No.10 shirt that he now dons at Camp Nou - with it likely that the exploits of two left-footed superstars will determine the final outcome in the greatest show on turf.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting