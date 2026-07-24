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Thierry Henry next? France legend would ‘love’ to follow World Cup-winning team-mates Didier Deschamps & Zinedine Zidane into international management
Henry coached France at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
He did that at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, guiding the host nation to a final showdown with Spain. Extra-time heartache was endured there, with silver medals - rather than the golden variety - being hung around the necks of Michael Olise and Co.
Henry has also spent a brief spell in the dugout at former employers Monaco, returned to MLS with the Montreal Impact, and worked alongside Roberto Martinez in the Belgium national team set-up.
The 48-year-old is keeping his options open for now, having headed back into the world of punditry, and appears to be in no rush to step onto the touchline. Enticing offers will, however, always be considered.
Taking the reins with France would hold obvious appeal, with a couple of fellow 1998 World Cup winners being allowed to head down that path. Deschamps is walking away from a 14-year tenure that delivered a global title in 2018 and UEFA Nations League glory.
Ballon d’Or winner Zidane is next up - in his first role outside of Real Madrid - and more trophy challenges are expected while working with a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.
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Is Henry a future manager of the France national team?
Whenever the day comes for Zidane to bow out, could Henry keep the class of ‘98 run going? When that question was put to Aliadiere, who also formed part of Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning ‘Invincibles’, the Frenchman - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “Why not? I'm sure Thierry will be delighted to get the job.
“We've seen how patriotic he is and how much he loves France. We saw him during the Olympic Games in 2024 as well. He's had a great tournament there. I'm sure that'll be in the back of his mind and he will love to get the opportunity at some point.
“But I think Zidane in France is something different and now we've touched the gods. Zidane will always be Zidane. So I wish and I really hope that he succeeds and everything goes well.
“Because as much as Deschamps didn't win this World Cup, he's still all the time going to semis, to finals, won in 2018. So you just think it's still going to be a challenge for Zidane to get over the line.
“Because the next step now really for Zidane, he has to win something. He can't just come and then do a semi-final or a quarter-finals. And we know how hard it is to win it. Only one team can. And we know with England as well. They've been in tournaments lately where they are so close but not quite there. So you just start losing patience. Hopefully Zidane can do it.”
Zidane looking to build on the success enjoyed by Deschamps
Pressed on whether France will remain contenders for European Championship and World Cup honours as they work with a golden era of talent that would appear to have several more tournaments left in them as a group, Aliadiere added: “Yeah, 100%. I think so.
“I think as much as people might say that Didier Deschamps has only one World Cup, that is obviously more than a lot of anyone else. But you just think what he's done in terms of leading the team with such a great squad and great talent.
“Zidane's going to come in and he hasn't got a lot to do really. Everything's already set for him to succeed. So yeah, I think you're right. I think the force, the age, the players that we're missing as well that will be back in the team.
“You think a player like [Rayan] Cherki who couldn't get much minutes in there, he'll be in for two years, four years. You think about [Hugo] Ekitike who was injured before it. It's like the names that you've got and the talent you've got, I think Zidane now has just got to put his little magic on it and then make it work.”
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France fixtures: Nations League next after World Cup heartache
France failed to deliver on their promise at the 2026 World Cup, with more disappointment being endured at the hands of familiar foes Spain. A semi-final defeat against La Roja - who went on to land the ultimate prize - was followed by a dramatic loss to England in a 10-goal third-place play-off thriller.
Les Bleus, with Zidane’s appointment set to be confirmed imminently, will be back in competitive action when opening another Nations League campaign in September. They will be facing Turkiye, Belgium and Italy in Group A1.
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