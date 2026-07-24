Thierry Henry next? France legend would ‘love’ to follow World Cup-winning team-mates Didier Deschamps & Zinedine Zidane into international management

He did that at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, guiding the host nation to a final showdown with Spain. Extra-time heartache was endured there, with silver medals - rather than the golden variety - being hung around the necks of Michael Olise and Co.

Henry has also spent a brief spell in the dugout at former employers Monaco, returned to MLS with the Montreal Impact, and worked alongside Roberto Martinez in the Belgium national team set-up.

The 48-year-old is keeping his options open for now, having headed back into the world of punditry, and appears to be in no rush to step onto the touchline. Enticing offers will, however, always be considered.

Taking the reins with France would hold obvious appeal, with a couple of fellow 1998 World Cup winners being allowed to head down that path. Deschamps is walking away from a 14-year tenure that delivered a global title in 2018 and UEFA Nations League glory.

Ballon d’Or winner Zidane is next up - in his first role outside of Real Madrid - and more trophy challenges are expected while working with a star-studded squad that includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.