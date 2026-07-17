‘No-one’s ever been able to stop Lionel Messi’ - Why England ‘can’t complain’ about painful lesson in World Cup semi-final masterclass from Argentine GOAT

Asked about succumbing to one of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots, ex-England defender Lescott - speaking in association with Unibet Casino Online - told GOAL: “I don't think it was a whole masterclass in terms of the whole performance, but yeah, I think there's moments. I think he's very aware of where he's at in his career.

“Does he dictate games still? Yes, but in lesser moments, and he just refines those moments and saves it. I think when they went behind, you could just see that he was like, ‘okay, now I need to raise my level’. He just got on the ball a lot more - I think he had the most touches in the last half an hour.

“I think it proves that when players of that ilk decide to decide games, it doesn't matter what tactics you want to have, or what players you want to put on the pitch, they will decide the game.

“It's slightly unfair that we're critiquing performances and tactics and decisions made, then praising the best player that's ever played the game at the same time. I don't know how they mirror off.

“We can't be complaining that we've done something wrong, but then he's just done what he does. No one's ever been able to stop him, no one, in the history of football, no one's ever been able to stop Messi, but we're frustrated that we didn't.”