Kylian Mbappe ruled out of contention for 2026 Ballon d’Or as World Cup final-bound Lionel Messi puts himself in the mix for ninth Golden Ball

Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Mbappe appeared to have forced his way into the Ballon d’Or debate after firing his country towards another shot at global glory. His exploits in North America, which delivered eight goals during a run to the semi-finals, underlined his standing as one of the best players on the planet.

Defeat against Spain has, however, ensured that more international glory will fall agonisingly out of reach. At club level, the 2025-26 campaign delivered more frustration on the trophy-chasing front - with Real ending a second successive season without major honours.

Those issues will work against Mbappe as the grandest of prizes - such as Champions League and World Cup crowns - are required in order to top Ballon d’Or polls. With that in mind, Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi could be rising back to the top of the global game

He has guided the Albiceleste to another World Cup final, netting eight goals of his own, and is looking to successfully defend a title that was secured at Qatar 2022. A ninth Golden Ball could be passed in his direction if another talismanic performance is produced against Spain.