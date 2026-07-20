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Gabriel Jesus Julian Alvarez Arsenal Atletico Madrid 2025-26Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Not a secret’ - Gabriel Jesus transfer prediction from ex-Arsenal forward as Gunners look to upgrade striking department with ‘amazing’ Julian Alvarez

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Arsenal are expected to see movement on the striker front this summer, with Jeremie Aliadiere admitting to GOAL that it is “not a secret” that Gabriel Jesus is likely to depart. If the Brazil international is offloaded, then funds and squad space will be freed up for reinforcements. The Gunners continue to be heavily linked with Argentine forward Julian Alvarez.

  • Barcelona provide competition in the race for Alvarez

    They are not the only club to have expressed interest in the 2022 World Cup winner, who graced another major final at FIFA’s flagship event this summer as Lionel Messi and Co fell agonisingly short in their bid to defend a global title.

    On the domestic front, Alvarez remains tied to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. He is said to have expressed a desire to take on a new challenge after two years in the Spanish capital. Barcelona would love for the talented 26-year-old to succeed Robert Lewandowski in the goalscoring department at Camp Nou.

    They are, however, continuing to work under strict financial constraints and cannot afford to throw money at another South American superstar - having previously been forced to part company with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

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  • Julian Alvarez Arsenal crestGetty/GOAL

    Price tag: Alvarez could cost a British record transfer fee

    Arsenal do have cash to splash and can see obvious benefits to bringing Alvarez on board. He is Premier League proven, having previously registered 36 goals across a couple of campaigns at Manchester City - forming part of their Treble-winning squad in 2022-23.

    It has been suggested that Atletico will demand €150 million (£127m/$172m) in any deal involving Alvarez, as they are understandably reluctant to part with a prized asset that still has four years left to run on his contract. Those terms would represent a British record transfer deal.

    Arsenal must decide whether it is worth investing so much faith in one individual. They are, however, prepared to let Jesus leave an attacking unit that also includes Swedish No.9 Viktor Gyokeres and German frontman Kai Havertz.

  • Arsenal to offload Jesus & reinforce their attack

    Quizzed on whether he expects movement in the striking department this summer, Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Aliadiere - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I feel Jesus now, it's not a secret, I think the club wants to get some money for him.

    “He probably wants to move on and get more game time as well, which is understandable. And that will definitely leave space for a striker to come.

    “I know Gyokeres has had a successful season, but obviously he's going to need someone else that maybe can play there. I know Havertz can play there. And Mikel loves to play Havertz up there as well in big games.

    “But, for me, if you tell me Alvarez is happy to come to Arsenal, I'll have him tomorrow. I think he's an amazing player and we saw it against England again [at the World Cup]. He's running for himself and for Messi. He does the pressing on his own. And that's the type of player I think I want to see at Arsenal.”

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  • Mikel Arteta Premier League trophy Arsenal 2025-26Getty

    Gunners have alternative targets ahead of 2026-27 campaign

    Arsenal are yet to find a buyer for Jesus, but he is said to have suitors in Europe and South America. He will depart Emirates Stadium having helped to bring the Premier League title back to north London.

    An upgrade is now required, with the Gunners considering several options. Alvarez would be an elaborate purchase, which may lead to Arteta and Co turning their attention towards the likes of Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi - who netted 13 times for the Cherries last season.

    The summer transfer window will remain open until September 1, meaning that Arsenal have time in which to settle on a top target, negotiate a deal and welcome fresh faces on board early in a campaign that will be opened when playing host to newly-promoted Coventry on August 21.

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