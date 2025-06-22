Pranav VenkateshFreelance Writer
Pranav is an avid football fan from India. He is a passionate Liverpool supporter and thanks Steven Gerrard for making him fall in love with the game. He always talks about the game with his friends and plays it as well. Writing about football comes out of an interest in the beautiful game. Outside of football, he loves travelling and exploring new places.
Articles by Pranav Venkatesh
Baller League UK: Format, rules, teams, tickets, players, fixtures & where to watch explained
Know everything about the Baller League UK. From its format to rules to the teams involved along with the famous players, tickets and where to watch.
Know everything about Gerard Pique's Kings League, its format, rules and teams along with the owners and where to watch.
When is the UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Tottenham?
Paris Saint-Germain take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup as both teams look to lift the trophy for the first time.
Premier League Summer Series 2025: Teams, Fixtures, Where to Watch
Everything you need to know about the Premier League Summer Series 2025 in the US.