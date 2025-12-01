Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Get up to $4100+ in Bonus Bets

Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Starting December 1, 2025, a whopping seven Missouri sportsbook promos drop at once, with total rewards worth well over $4,000 for all new MO sports bettors.

Fanatics Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Fanatics Missouri are coming in hot, with their choice of two MO welcome offers, Get up to $2000 in FanCash, or wager $30 and get $300 in FanCash bonuses.

The $2,000 offer: Takes 15 days to claim, MO sports bettors get 10 no sweat free bet tokens, worth $200 each day.

The $300 offer: Takes three days to claim, bettors needing to wager $10 consecutively for three days, receiving $100 each day.

No other sportsbook in Missouri is offering the choice of two welcome offers, and few come close to this level of bonus funds, as Fanatics Sportsbook could be the best place to get started sports gambling in the whole of the Show-Me State.

How to Claim Fanatics MO Sportsbook Promo

Head to Fanatics MO Sportsbook via the above link Scan the QR code to open their app Starting signing up for Fanatics Then, enter the promo code GOALBONUS while making an account Deposit $10 or more and opt into the promo offer Get a daily no sweat free bet token for 10 days Use this to wager up to $200, with odds of -500 every day If you wager loses, your stake comes back as FanCash, up to $200 MO sports bettors can, across the 10 days, claim up to $2000 in FanCash FanCash expire after seven days and cannot be withdraw for real cash 21+ & Residents of Missouri Only

💰 Fanatics Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets FanCash

Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash 🏒 Fanatics Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS - For Both MO Sportsbook Promos 💲 Minimum Deposit $5 💵 Qualifying Wager $10 - $200 - Odds of (-500) or Greater - For 3 or 10 Days 🕰️ Expiry Window 7 Days 🌎 Legal States AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook Promo

BetMGM have a massive Missouri sportsbook promo, with $1,600 in bonus bets up for grabs.

These comes to new MO sports bettors as 20% of their initial deposit. If anyone wants to start off with a massive set of funds to play with, BetMGM MO is the place to be.

How to claim the BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Head to BetMGM MO via the link above Hit 'Sign up' and start creating an account Enter the GOALMAX1600 promo code when prompted Make you're initial deposit 20% of the total will be accredited to players as bonus bets Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days 21+ & Residents of Missouri Only

💰 BetMGM MO Bonus Bets Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,600 in Sports Bonus! 🏒 BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1600 💲 Minimum Deposit $5 💵 Qualifying Wager None needed - Bonuses based of initial deposit 🕰️ Expiry Window 7 Days 🌎 Legal States AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY

FanDuel Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Anyone looking for a handy Missouri sign up bonus, $300 in bonus bets, and the chance to play with one of the US premier sportsbooks, FanDuel has arrived in MO.

Players simply need to bet $5, post signing up, $300 in bonus bets will be credited.

How to get the FanDuel Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Use the link above to go to FanDuel MO sportsbook Start creating an account No promo code is needed for this Missouri welcome offer Deposit and place a $5 qualifying wager $300 in bonus bets will be awarded Bonus bets will expire after seven days and are non-withdrawable 21+ & Residents of Missouri Only

💰 FanDuel Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets 🏒 FanDuel Missouri Promo Code None 💲 Minimum Deposit $5 💵 Qualifying Wager $5 - No minimum odds 🕰️ Expiry Window 7 Days 🌎 Legal States MO Only

DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook Promo

DraftKings are not slacking with their Missouri welcome offer with, $300 in bonus bets on offer.

All from just a $5 wager no less, and bettors get access to the a leading American sportsbook.

How to get the DK Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Use the link above to go the DraftKings MO sportsbook Start signing in via the button in the top right Enter personal information, no DK promo code is needed in MO sports bettors Deposit and place $5 on any sports market with odds of -500 or greater If your bet wins get $200 in bonus bets Bonuses cannot be take as cash and will expire after seven days 21+ & Residents of Missouri Only

💰 DraftKings Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins! 🏒 DraftKings Sportsbook MO Promo Code None Needed 💲 Minimum Deposit $5 💵 Qualifying Wager $5 - Odds of -500 or Greater - Wager must win 🕰️ Expiry Window 7 Days 🌎 Legal States MO Only

Caesars Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Caesars are staying true with their Missouri sign up offer, with $150 in bonus bets up for grabs.

A handy low qualifying wager of just $5 is all that is required, this offer being perfect for a new first time player, as most people in the Show-Me state.

How to get the Caesars MO Sportsbook Promo

Go to Caesars MO sportsbook using the link above Start creating an account, hit 'Sign Up' Enter the Caesars Missouri promo code GOALMAXMO Deposit $10 Place $5 on any market with odds of -500 or greater If this wager wins, get $150 in bonus bets 21+ & Residents of Missouri Only

💰 Caesars Sportsbook MO Bonus Bets Bet $5 Get $150 If Your First Bet Wins 🏒 Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALMAXMO 💲 Minimum Deposit $10 💵 Qualifying Wager $5 - Odds of -500 or Greater - Wager must Win 🕰️ Expiry Window 7 Days 🌎 Legal States MO Only

bet365 Missouri Promo

bet365 are truly breaking the mould with their Missouri Sportsbook Promo, offering $365 as an MO exclusive set of bonus bets.

No one else in the nation can get this bet365 bonus code, but MO sports bettors can, before it disappears.

Missouri players should know also, that these bonus bets are win or lose, unlike most other sportsbooks, who only offer bonuses with winning wagers.

How to claim the bet365

Go to bet365 via the link above Begin creating an account, click 'Sign Up' Enter in all personal information required Deposit and place $5 on any market, with odds of -500 or greater Claim $365 in bonus bets, win or lose Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days 21+ & Residents of Missouri Only

💰 bet365 MO Bonus Bets Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose 🏒 bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET 💲 Minimum Deposit $5 💵 Qualifying Wager $5 - Odds of -500 or Greater 🕰️ Expiry Window 7 Days 🌎 Legal States MO Only

How to Sign Up for a Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Choose your preferred Missouri sportsbook from the list of licensed operators. Visit the sportsbook website or download the official mobile app. Click “Join” or “Sign Up” to begin registration. Enter your personal details, including name, address, and last four digits of your SSN. Set a secure password and verify your email address. Enter the MO sportsbook promo code when prompted Accept the terms and conditions required for Missouri online betting. Use your Missouri sportsbook promo code during sign-up if required. Make a first deposit to fund your betting account. Place your first bet—welcome to legal Missouri sports betting!

What are Missouri Sportsbook Promos & Bonus Bets

Missouri Sportsbook promos are special offers provided by Missouri sportsbooks to attract new bettors and reward loyal players.

The most common type of Missouri Sportsbook promo is the bonus bet, which acts like a free bet credit that lets players place wagers without risking their own money.

Typically, you can claim bonus bets by signing up with a Missouri Sportsbook promo code, making a qualifying deposit, and then placing your first bet, but offers may also include deposit matches or odds boosts.

Bonus bets are a standout feature because they give Missouri bettors a low-risk way to try out a new sportsbook and potentially cash in on a big win.

With bonus bets, any winnings are yours to keep, but the original stake is not returned, so it’s house money on the line. They’re especially popular during major launches since players can unlock hundreds of dollars in value by simply following the basic promo steps when opening a new Missouri Sportsbook account

Missouri Sports Franchises

Kansas City Chiefs

One of the NFL's standout teams, the Kansas City Chiefs are known for their dynamic offense and consistent playoff performances under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid. Initially formed as the Dallas Texans in 1960, they relocated in 1963 to Kansas City, where they've become a dominant force in the AFC West. The 2024 season was exceptional, with the Chiefs finishing with a 15-2 record, securing the top seed in the AFC and dominating their division.

vs. Chargers, Sun, 12/14, 1pm ET

@ Titans, Sun, 12/21, 1pm ET

vs. Broncos, Thurs, 12/25, 8:15pm ET

@ Raiders, Sun, 1/4, TBD

Kansas City Royals

vs. Houston Texans, Sun, 12/8, 8:20 pm ET

Representing Kansas City in Major League Baseball, the Royals play their home games at Kauffman Stadium, carrying a deep local tradition. In 2024, after years of rebuilding, the Royals made significant strides and brought hope to their fans. With a focus on developing young talent, they achieved an 86-76 record, placing them second in the American League Central.

St. Louis Cardinals

This MLB franchise is a cornerstone of sports in St. Louis, Missouri, celebrated for their rich history of championships and a passionate fan base. Playing at Busch Stadium III, the Cardinals are an integral part of the local culture. Though they didn't reach the playoffs in 2024, they improved on their previous season, ending with an 83-79 record in the National League Central.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues represent St. Louis in the NHL and have a Stanley Cup title from 2019 in recent memory. Renowned for their enthusiastic supporters and the famous "Note Worthy" tradition, the Blues had a solid 2023-24 season. Despite not making a deep playoff run, they concluded the season with a 43-33-6 record, totaling 92 points.

2025 Important Matchups:

vs. Anaheim Ducks, Dec. 1, 8:00 PM ET

vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 4, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Ottawa, Dec. 6, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Montreal Canadiens, Dec. 14, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 9, 8:00 PM ET

Types of Missouri Sportsbook Promos

With Missouri sports betting apps and sites finally live, as of 12/1, and nearly everyone being a new player, our sportsbook expert has gone through and broken down the most common types of sportsbook promos, so to help everyone get the most out of their MO bonus bets.

Bet and Get Promos

Bet and Get promos will likely be a staple offer for Missouri sportsbook bonuses. With these, Missouri bettors make a small qualifying bet, often as low as $5, and instantly receive a set amount of bonus bets—commonly $150 or $200—regardless of whether their initial wager wins or loses.

Expect Missouri Bet and Get promos to be incredibly popular for first-time users. They’re simple, high value, and easy for anyone across Missouri to claim, making them perfect for trying out your first legal bet. Bet $5 on any team and get rewarded instantly—win or lose.

No Deposit

No Deposit bonuses may also launch for Missouri players, giving a smaller bonus—such as $10 or $25 in bonus bets—just for registering an account. There’s no need to deposit or bet real money, and Missouri bettors can explore the app and odds at zero risk.

These Missouri sportsbook no deposit bonuses will be ideal for cautious new users wanting to try legal betting without financial commitment. Simply create your account with the required Missouri sportsbook promo code, and free bonus funds will be credited to your account automatically.

Deposit Match

Deposit Match bonuses are another likely option for Missouri sportsbook launches. This promo type matches a percentage of your first deposit—commonly 20% to 100%—with bonus funds, sometimes up to a $1,000 maximum. The more you deposit, the more bonus money you unlock.

Missouri Deposit Match promos are great for sports fans planning to bet bigger from the start. Make an initial deposit and watch your Missouri sportsbook account balance grow instantly, giving you a bigger bankroll to bet on your favorite local teams and leagues.

No Sweat – First Bets Returned

No Sweat or First Bet Returned promos let Missouri players make an initial bet with less fear. If your first bet loses, the Missouri sportsbook refunds your stake (up to $1,500 at some sites) as bonus bets, so you get a second chance to win.

These No Sweat promos are premium for new Missouri users nervous about betting the first time. Place a big bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, and if it doesn’t hit, your stake comes back as bonus funds to use on another Missouri wager.

Referral Bonuses

Missouri Referral Bonuses let you invite friends to try out legal sports betting. When your friend signs up using your unique referral link or code and places a qualifying bet, both of you receive bonus bets—sometimes $50 or $100 each.

These Missouri sportsbook referral promotions are great for growing your betting network. Tell friends about Missouri online betting, share your code, and when they join and bet on the St. Louis Blues or Cardinals, you both enjoy free bonus funds to keep wagering together.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos for All Players

Wait a minute there everyone, new promo offers are not the end of the brilliant sportsbook offerings in Missouri. All sportsbooks also have regular promotions and bonuses for MO sports bettors to take advantage of.

Every player can claim regular promos and unique bonuses suited to their betting style. Missouri online betting sites will feature ongoing offers that reward users every week, including odds boosts, profit boosts, loyalty bonuses, and sports-specific rewards.

Odds Boosts

Odds Boosts raise potential payouts on select bets. For example, BetMGM Missouri might boost the odds for an MLB player such as St. Louis’ own Mason Wynn to hit a home run from +300 to +400, letting Missouri bettors grab bigger wins on popular teams and games.

Odds Boosts are available daily, especially for NBA, NFL, and baseball games. Bettors simply pick a boosted wager, confirm in the app, and enjoy the extra payout if their bet wins.

Profit Boosts

Profit Boosts increase the percentage of possible winnings. On bet365 Missouri, a common promo lets you toggle an “ACCA Boost,” raising returns on your parlays or multi-leg bets for local teams. This can be based on some partnerships, and with bet365 having a partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals, expect some big MLB profit boosts!

These boosts are not limited to bet365, of course, and most Missouri sportsbooks are expected to have their own boosts. Simply create a qualifying bet slip and apply the boost—potential profit goes up instantly. These can apply to NFL, NBA, or MLB wagers, maximizing Missouri parlay wins.

Loyalty Rewards

Loyalty Rewards programs give ongoing perks for frequent play. Many Missouri sportsbooks offer points on every wager, which adds up to bonus bets, odds boost tokens, VIP contest entries, or exclusive apparel offers.

For example, Fanatics Missouri rewards betting with FanCash, or Caesars MO delivers tier credits for every dollar wagered—perfect for regular Missouri bettors seeking value each week.

NFL Promotions

Missouri bettors will see constant NFL promos such as weekly “TD Insurance” with FanDuel Missouri—get your money back if your selected NFL player scores a touchdown but your parlay loses.

bet365 Missouri also delivers enhanced same-game parlays and special Chiefs boosts, like extra bonus bets for every Kansas City win.

NBA Promos

NBA-specific promos are common—like bonus bets for three-pointers, double-double props, or boosted odds for top player performances.

BetMGM MO often adds NBA League Pass with bonus bets; FanDuel MO may feature daily risk-free NBA parlays or featured prop boosts for major matchups.

MLB Bonuses

MLB bonuses for Missouri players may include odds boosts on home run markets, bonus bets for each Cardinals win, or “Hit Insurance”—get your stake back if your selected batter gets a hit but your parlay loses.

bet365 Missouri frequently features “Bet & Get” MLB promos with bonus bets awarded for simple $5 wagers during Cardinals or Royals games.

Missouri Sportsbooks & Responsible Gambling

Legal Missouri sportsbooks are designed with player safety at the forefront, giving everyone tools to bet responsibly.

Missouri betting apps will all let you set deposit limits so you never wager more than you’re comfortable losing; schedule “time outs” to step away if you need a break; or use self-exclusion programs to block yourself from all Missouri sportsbooks for longer cooling-off periods.

Missouri takes responsible gambling support seriously, in large part due to Amendment 2 and rules set by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Each year, millions are dedicated to Missouri’s compulsive gambling fund, and every online sportsbook must promote resources and provide ways to help at-risk players. In-app links to support are a Missouri requirement, and you can always call 1-800-GAMBLER for immediate help.

For extra support, Missouri players can reach out to these trusted resources any time:

National U.S. gambling helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER (available 24/7 for Missouri residents)

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) offers free anonymous counseling and resources at ncpgambling.org

Your Missouri’s responsible gambling resources, managed by the Missouri Gaming Commission: mgc.dps.mo.gov and compulsive gambling info lines

Gamblers Anonymous provides local support meetings—in Missouri and nationwide—for anyone seeking confidential group support

Missouri online betting is supposed to be fun, so take advantage of every safety tool. By using these resources, you can keep your experience positive, stay informed, and make sure your Missouri sportsbook adventure is always safe and in your control.

When Do Missouri Sportsbook Promos Launch?

The official launch date for legal sportsbooks across the state is set for December 1, 2025, giving operators time to secure licenses, build their platforms, and comply with the Missouri Gaming Commission’s regulations.

What Sportsbooks' Promos will be live in Missouri

Missouri’s online sportsbook market is gearing up for a star-studded launch, featuring all the major national brands players would expect. Among the confirmed operators ready for December 1, 2025, are bet365, Fanatics Sportsbook, BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars Sportsbook, ESPN BET, Underdog Sports, Circa Sports

Each sportsbook has secured the required partnerships or licenses to offer legal betting on day one. As a result, Missouri bettors will get access to all these top sportsbook apps the moment the market opens. Expect a smooth and competitive rollout with plenty of nationwide and local operators in the mix.

Sportsbooks Missouri Partnerships: