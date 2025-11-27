Where to watch Paramount Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Paramount Network channel?

Paramount Network channel is a basic cable television channel. It is the flagship property of the Paramount Media Networks division of Paramount Skydance Corporation. Launched in 1983, it initially featured programming catering towards the culture of the Southern United States. After plenty of changes in direction, it now caters to all audiences, of all age groups, with original shows and movies.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Paramount Network channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available through paid-for subscriptions to Philo, with Sling TV's Entertainment Extra add-on and YouTube TV's base Plan.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

Paramount Network channel is available on all plans for Fubo, DirecTV, and selected ones for Sling TV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Paramount Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports