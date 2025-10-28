Super Bowl Odds 2025/26 - NFL Futures Betting

Heading into week 9, we have a slew of teams hot on the Super Bowl trail. Familiar faces lead the betting, but with the Colts and Packers making waves anything could happen.

Team Super Bowl Winner Odds KC Chiefs +450 Detroit Lions +650 Green Bay Packers +700 Buffalo Bills +800 Indianapolis Colts +1000

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Super Bowl Favorites Odds

Kansas City Chiefs

Despite sitting third in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs' resurgence has been impressive enough that they find themselves favorites to win the Super Bowl.

A three-game win streak, raising them from 2-3 to 5-3, was magnanimous, as they sit with the second-highest scoring differential in the league with 83. One cannot count Big Red and Patrick Mahomes out, and those who did at 2-3 are at peril.

Rashee Rice’s return heralds good news, as the speedster caught 2 TDs in his first game back, aiding the Chiefs' already high-flying offense.

They may be third now in the West, but the Chiefs are charging, and those without the forces to muster will fall to Kansas City.

Detroit Lions

Another Championship favorite not leading their division, the Detroit Lions sit 5-2, a loss behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. The Lions already look off the pace for the #1 seed in the NFC, as a week 1 loss to the Packers will be tough to overcome.

Their only other defeats came at the hands of the favorite Chiefs, who won by two scores, but Detroit are no stranger to these victories. In fact, this likely cements them as second in the betting, all their victories so far being by a TD or more.

Convincing wins and unfortunate losses often make Super Bowl-caliber sides, and the health of the Lions cements them as a challenger, also.

Last year’s Lions could barely field a starting defense in the playoffs, and whilst we’re a long way off, the pride look healthy.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay may turn into the shocks of the year, as Jordan Love led the Packers to the top of the NFC North, with a single loss to their name.

Unbeaten in both the division and conference is hardly the worst place to find yourself, either, with a 5-1-1 record, an outlier in the league right now.

Trading for Micah Parsons may have been a stroke of genius as well, as the Pro Bowl edge rusher has revitalized the defense. His counterpart, pass rusher Rashan Gary, seems to be reaping the rewards of his on-field presence, with 7.5 sacks to his name.

The Packers could drop off, and still need to face the rest of their division in some tough clashes, having only beaten the Lions so far. The NFC North holds two Super Bowl favorites right now, and they can’t both win it.

Buffalo Bills

Yet again, we have another side sitting second in their division, hot on the Super Bowl trail supposedly, as Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills battle in the AFC East.

Their 5-2 record is only surpassed by that of the New England Patriots, who have their own star QB, Drake Maye, but the Bills are looking like a football team of old right now.

Averaging 164.4 rushing yards per game, their O-Line has carved a path for James Cook, who is only aided by his 6'5 QB's downhill running style. Yards and TDs have come in droves, 7 for the RB and Allen himself with 12 combined rushing and passing.

Follow through always seems to be the Bills' downfall, ask Jim Kelly, and without a ring, that is all most people will think about the other team in New York. Could this be their year? Again?

Indianapolis Colts

Now we turn to what is statistically the best team in football, the Colts. Led by Daniel ‘Indiana’ Jones, the only 7-win team, and with a +116 point differential, the Blue and White have been blowing out sides left and right.

Do not be confused by their success. Daniel Jones is the second-best QB in the league right now, only behind Dak Prescott in passer rating, and Jonathan Taylor has 12 TDs in 143 carries. That is a TD every 12 carries or so.

The Colts are just a damn good team, keeping it tight defensively as well, allowing less than 20 points per game, adopting a bend-don't-break attitude. Allowing yards but not TDs.

Nothing but praise can come Shane Steichen and Daniel Jones' way. Once thought to be washed up, they rest as the best team in the NFL right now and are worthy Super Bowl contenders.

Betting on NFL Futures

NFL futures are season-long bets placed before or during the year on outcomes like the Super Bowl winner, MVP, Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY), or Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY). Basically, you’re wagering on major milestones beyond any single Sunday and you can use NFL betting promos on these markets as well.

To get started, log into your favorite sportsbook and find their dedicated NFL futures section, typically featured prominently in the football menu. There you’ll find all available markets, from championship odds to individual award races and team win totals—simply scroll and explore what’s on offer.

Select the bet you like, tap its listed odds, then enter your stake and confirm. Placing an NFL future is as easy as betting a game, and most sites keep those tickets neatly organized to track all season. Futures keep every week exciting!