Sportsbook Promos and Bonus Bets US - May 2025

Check out the best US sportsbooks for May 2025. US bettors can use our informative betting manual to get the best sportsbook promos and bonus bets.

Our experts 2025 breakdown provides a new selection of sportsbook bonuses from the best US betting sites, regardless of your level of experience.

This guide reviews the best sportsbook promos currently available, including bonus bets, deposit matches, and more, all designed to add value as you bet on NBA playoffs, NFL, college basketball, and major soccer leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and MLS.

We’ve compared the top betting site promos based on their value, ease of use, and app experience and compiled everything here to help you choose the right one for you.

US sportsbook promos & bonus bets - Contents:

Best Sportsbook Promos - Reviewed for the US

Below you’ll find in-depth reviews of the best sportsbook promos available in the US for 2025. We've ranked them by the quality of their offer, how easy they are to claim, and the unique advantages each site provides.

Let’s dive right into the top betting site promos this month.

1. bet365 Sportsbook Promo

bet365 has one of the most user-friendly and rewarding promos in the market this May. There are some offers available for the bet365 Sportsbook Promotion. Here are some of the offers available to new users.

These two separate offers make bet365 one of the most flexible sportsbooks for new users. The low minimum bet and the win-or-lose payout mean you're not relying on a risky wager to get started.

Why We Like It:

This promo does not require a losing bet.

You get the bonus win or lose.

It also has a low deposit of $5, which makes it easy to start, and it covers NBA, college basketball, and all major soccer leagues. The bet365 app has been rated as one of the best mobile app experiences on iOS and Android.

bet365: Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose! Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Bonus Code GOALBET GOALBET Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA Bonus Verified Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 Minimum Deposit $5 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.7/5 Verified By: Samuel Odera

2. BetMGM Sportsbook Promo

BetMGM offers one of the most enticing sportsbook promos for 2025, especially for those who want to dive into sports betting with solid value.

These promotions are tailor-made for new users looking to make a quick buck. The deposit match ensures that your first deposit makes you some extra funds, and the $150 in bonus bets can be used on any major sporting event, including NBA playoffs, MLS, and Premier League matches.

Why We Like It:

High payout potential for all sports, especially basketball and soccer

Smooth and intuitive app experience for both iOS and Android users

While the deposit match is generous, some bettors may find the terms for withdrawing bonus funds a little stricter. But with BetMGM’s reputation and easy-to-use platform, it’s a top choice for many.

3. Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook is a new player in the market, but it offers a solid sportsbook promo for new users in May 2025.

Fanatics provides some safety net bet wagers up to $1000 for new players, meaning that if your initial wager is unsuccessful, you will receive your money back in bonus bets. Additionally, they provide a $300 bonus for a $30 wager, which is a fantastic way to get started with no risk.

But their standout offer is available in most legal states in the US right now, meaning any and everyone should be eligible for it, It sees you able to land £250 in bonuses, from a spend of just $50.

The truly best feature about the Fanatics' sportsbook promo, must be that there are no promo codes. This means everyone could claim any of their offers, hassle free. No one can miss out on one of their brilliant sportsbook promo.

Why We Like It:

Low minimum bet for the $300 bonus, making it accessible to many players

Simple process to claim without needing complex promo codes

User-friendly interface that’s easy to navigate for beginners

However, Fanatics Sportsbook is still expanding its state availability, so coverage may be limited depending on where you are located. But it’s a good option for those who live in available states.

4. Caesars Sportsbook Promo

When it comes to sportsbook bonuses, Caesars consistently ranks among the top due to its attractive offers and solid customer support.

Caesars’s brilliant set of profit boost tokens, ten to be exact. which can be used on popular sports like the NBA and Premier League soccer. This then allows for bettors to try and capitalize upon their sportsbook promo rewards, and turn these tokens into a boatload of winnings.

Why We Like It:

Access to exclusive sports events and unique betting markets

Tier credits for rewards — perfect for regular bettors

Very straightforward process for claiming

However, some users may find the minimum deposit requirement for full access a bit high. But considering the quality of the Caesars app and the bonus value, it's well worth it.

Caesars: Sportsbook Promo Bet $1+, Get 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens! Bonus Code GOALMAXDYW Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, ON, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Verified Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.6/5 Verified By Samuel Odera

5. DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

DraftKings remains one of the top choices for US bettors in May 2025, offering some of the most rewarding sportsbook promos available today.

DraftKings provides a great offer: the $5 bet, get $300 bonus, plus an extra $50, is one of the larger sign-up bonuses offered among the US sportsbooks. The low minimum bet makes it easy for anyone to start, while the extra bonuses helps new users maximize their betting potential.

Why We Like It:

$300 bonus with just a $5 bet—easy to claim and access

Excellent app ratings and a long history of reliable payouts

Wide sports coverage, including NBA, college basketball, Premier League, and MLS

While the sportsbook promo is generous, it’s worth noting that there are certain wagering requirements attached to the bonus, but this is typical for most sportsbooks, but the lack of any bonus code should make your lives that much easier.

DraftKings: Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + a $50 Bonus Bet on First Deposit! Bonus Code N/A Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Bonus Verified Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 Minimum Deposit $5 iOS App Rating 4.9/5 Android App Rating 4.75 Verified By Samuel Odera

6. ESPN Bet Promo

ESPN Bet, another newcomer, offers solid promotional value for May 2025, especially for sports fans who already follow ESPN’s coverage.

ESPN Bet offers bonus bets up to the hundreds of dollars, giving users peace of mind while they explore the app. The $100 bonus after placing a $10 bet combined with 30 free days also one of the more generous offers on the market, allowing player multiple sets of rewards , both the cash and the TV access.

Why We Like It:

Solid $100 bonus to start betting quickly

Easy-to-use interface for both beginners and experienced users

The trusted ESPN brand provides credibility and reliability

Offers great coverage of the NBA, soccer, and college sports

Despite the quality of the offer, some users might find that the site still lacks some advanced features offered by older sportsbooks. However, it’s an excellent choice for those already familiar with ESPN’s content and looking for a solid promo.

ESPN Bet: Sportsbook Promo Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets + 30 days of ESPN+! Bonus Code GOALNEWS Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, TN, DC, VA, WV Bonus Verified Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 Minimum Deposit $20 iOS Ap Rating 4.6/5 Android App Rating 4.5/5 Verified By: Samuel Odera

7. FanDuel Sportsbook Promo

Although FanDuel is renowned for providing strong promotions and an outstanding user experience, the specifics of their 2025 deal are still unknown. FanDuel regularly modifies its bonuses and rewards, so keep an eye out for any new offers.

The best sportsbook promotions for 2025 are now complete! Each of these operators offers unique benefits, whether you’re looking for a betting site bonus, a first deposit match, or other exciting promos to boost your bankroll.

How to claim your sportsbook promo

Claiming your sportsbook promos and bonus bets in the US is easier than ever. Whether you're a first-time bettor or switching to a new betting site, most platforms have simplified the sign-up process so you can start claiming your sports bonuses in just a few steps.

But while the process is quick, it’s important to follow each step carefully—especially when bonus codes or specific requirements are involved. Below, we’ll walk you through exactly how to unlock betting site promos and what to expect after registration.

Step-by-Step: How to claim sportsbook promos

1. Choose a legal sportsbook in your state

Before anything else, make sure the sportsbook you’re choosing is legal in your state. Not every operator is available nationwide. A good place to start is our “Legal US States” section, where we outline where each operator is licensed.

You must be 21+ in most states (or 18+ in Kentucky)

Geolocation is required—make sure your device has location permissions turned on

Tip: Use our sportsbook comparison tables to find the best offer available in your state this month.

2. Register for an account

Once you’ve selected a sportsbook, go to their website or open their app, then tap “Sign Up” or “Join Now.” The form will usually ask for

Full name

Email address

Home address

Last four digits of your SSN (for ID verification)

Phone number

Date of birth

Tip: All sportsbooks must verify your identity by law. Double-check your information to avoid delays.

3. Enter a promo code (If required)

Some sportsbook bonuses require a promo code during registration or deposit. You’ll usually see a field labeled “Promo Code,” “Referral Code,” or “Bonus Code.”

Examples:

GOALBET for bet365

BETMGM for BetMGM’s first bet offer

GOALMAXDYW for Caesars

If no promo code is needed, the offer might be auto-applied when going through a link on this page, or be visible on your account dashboard.

Warning: Failing to enter a required code can mean you miss out on bonus bets—always check the operator’s offer page first.

4. Make a qualifying deposit

Most sportsbook promos require a minimum deposit ranging from $5 to $50. Some offers may also need an initial wager. Common deposit methods include

Debit/credit cards

PayPal

Bank transfer (ACH)

Prepaid cards

Venmo (available on select sites)

Example Requirements:

DraftKings: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

BetMGM: Deposit $10 to try for a $150 bonus

Tip: Use a deposit method in your name that matches the account name to avoid failed payments.

5. Place a qualifying wager

Some promos activate after your first real-money bet is placed. The wager must often meet certain criteria, like

Minimum odds (e.g., -200 or longer)

Eligible markets (NBA, soccer, college basketball)

Qualifying bet must settle (win or lose) before the bonus is issued

You’ll usually see the promotion terms outlined in a separate “T&Cs” section of the sportsbook’s offer page.

6. Wait for your bonus to arrive

Bonus bets are usually automatically credited 24 to 72 hours after your initial wager settles. Winnings from bonus bets are real money; however, they are typically non-withdrawable. Some bookmakers divide the bonus into smaller wagers (for example, four $50 bonus wagers rather than a single $300 wager).

For instance, you can get eight $25 bonus bets to use on various games if you take advantage of DraftKings' "Bet $5, Get $300" promotion.

7. Follow bonus terms & expiry windows

Every bonus bet comes with its terms and conditions, which you should review before wagering. Key points to check:

Expiration date: Many bonus bets expire within 7 to 30 days

Minimum odds: Your bonus bet must be placed on odds like -150 or longer (check site rules)

Playthrough requirements: Some winnings must be wagered again before they’re eligible for withdrawal

Pro Tip: Set a calendar reminder for your bonus expiry to avoid losing your unused bets.

8. Start playing!

With your bonus bets in hand, you’re now free to explore the sportsbook and bet on your favorite sports.

Here are some popular markets to use bonus bets on:

NBA Playoffs: Spread bets, same-game parlays, player props

Soccer: Premier League, La Liga, and MLS moneylines or totals

College Basketball: Futures, game lines, and over/under bets

Bonus Codes are a great way to try out a new betting strategy or explore unfamiliar markets—without dipping into your cash balance.

Extra tips for a smooth bonus claim:

Always use a trusted link or verified promo page to ensure your offer is eligible

Enable notifications from the app to be alerted to bonus drops and promos

Keep screenshots of promo terms during signup—just in case you need to contact customer support

Use live chat if your bonus isn’t credited within 48 hours

Bonus activation checklist

Step Details 1. Legal State Check if the sportsbook is licensed in your state 2. Promo Code Entered? Enter the correct bonus code during sign-up or deposit 3. Qualifying Deposit? Use the right payment method and meet the deposit minimum 4. Qualifying Wager Placed? Bet on the correct odds/markets as outlined in the promo terms 5. Bonus Credited? Usually within 24–72 hours after the wager settles 6. Terms Met? Meet playthrough, odds, and expiry requirements 7. Ready to Bet? Use bonus bets before they expire!

Promo Sign Up Overview

Unlocking sportsbook promos doesn’t need to be complicated. With a legal sportsbook, a valid promo code, and a few minutes to sign up and deposit, you can take full advantage of the best betting site promos available today.

If you're unsure which offer to choose, refer back to our promo comparison tables to see which sportsbook offers the best mix of bonus value, app experience, and eligible sports markets.

Get your sportsbook sign-up offer today and start using your betting site bonuses on the games you love.

Best sportsbook promo of the week

With so many betting site bonuses available, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve picked out the sportsbook promo that stands out from the rest this week, making it easy for new players to jump in with confidence.

BetMGM—A top pick for US sportsbook promos

This week, BetMGM takes the crown as our top sportsbook for promotions. Known for its nationwide reach, trusted brand, and competitive odds on both NBA and soccer markets, BetMGM is a strong all-rounder for bettors in legal states. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Widespread availability: Licensed in over 20 states with seamless app and desktop platforms. Top-tier promotions: regular odds boosts, parlay incentives, and ongoing player rewards. Trusted by pros and casual fans, BetMGM offers consistent coverage of the NBA, MLS, Premier League, and more. User-friendly features: quick sign-up, fast withdrawals, and intuitive bet slips.

Get your BetMGM sign-up offer and see why so many users trust them as their go-to sportsbook.

This Week in the NBA

While the Final Four may be something usually reserved for March Madness, all the excitement surrounding the semifinals is still present for the NBA Playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves start us off on Tuesday as they travel to Oklahoma to be welcomed by the Thunder.

Across the regular season, these sides met four times, resulting in a 2-2 record for both sides, leaving little to truly separate them coming into this one. And yet, despite these results, OKC comes into this one as massive favorites at -375.

In reality, we all know why: the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's scoring leader and MVP frontrunner, in the Thunder roster. Few see the Canadian truly able to be shut down by Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, or Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves have their work cut out for them, yet the Playoffs are the haven of upsets, meaning anything is possible.

After the New York Knicks battled their bitter rivals, the Celtics, they are thrown from the frying pan into the fire, welcoming the Pacers for the first two games.

Madison Square Garden will do its best to intimidate an Indiana side that finds itself at the very bottom of the betting, pulling in prices of +800 to take the whole Championship.

The Knicks come in as firm favorites to take the Conference, relying on their crowd and elite squad to surpass the Pacers.

Games 1, 2, and 3 are on the way this week, with fans having to wait until next week to see if their side can complete a sweep.

How we rate our sportsbook promo offers

Not all sportsbook promos are created equal. While a big headline bonus might catch your eye, it’s the fine print and overall structure of the promotion that can make or break your betting experience.

At Goal.com, we look beyond just the size of the offer. Our team evaluates each sportsbook promotion using five key aspects. These factors help bettors, especially new ones, understand which offers provide the best overall value and which ones might come with the proverbial strings attached.

Each part of a sportsbook bonus affects how easy, fast, and worthwhile the offer is for players. Below, we break down each component, explain what to look for, and finish each section with a comparison table that calls out the best betting sites in that category.

Promo offer value

The first thing bettors often ask is, How much can I get? That’s a fair question. The bonus bet value is the headline amount that operators advertise to new users. But here’s where it gets tricky: A $500 sportsbook promo isn’t always better than a $200 one.

You need to balance the value with the qualifying conditions. Some promotions require a large deposit or a higher initial wager. Others may credit the bonus in smaller increments, based on how much you wager. Here is what to look for when picking bonus bets based on the value offered:

Total bonus amount

Required deposit or bet to unlock it

Whether the stake is included in the winnings

Percentage match (e.g., 100% of first bet or deposit)

Evaluation using these parameters matters because it can help you gain a clearer picture of the value of these bonus bets. A more balanced offer gives users flexibility. High-value bonus bets are great, but not if they require big risks upfront.

Best Sportsbook Promo - Bonus Bets Value

Sportsbook Pros bet365 Offers a strong value match with a low qualifying bet requirement BetMGM High ceiling for large bettors, with flexible promo conditions Caesars Great balance between value and accessibility, ideal for new users

Promo Code

Many sportsbooks and betting sites require you to enter a valid promo code during registration to claim the sportsbook bonuses they offer. The catch is that if you miss entering it, you might not be eligible to claim these bonus bets even if you meet the rest of the conditions.

It’s a small step, but an important one. Forgetting to enter a code could mean you lose out entirely on your best bonus bets.

Here is what to look for when dealing with these promo codes:

Check whether a code is required

Check where and when to enter it

Check whether it’s applied automatically (some are built into tracked links)

Simple and visible code application reduces user error. The smoother the process, the better the user experience.

Best Sportsbook Promo- Promo Code Simplicity

Sportsbook Pros DraftKings Code is auto-applied with most tracked links, reducing missed offers bet365 Clear code entry during signup, reminders shown on-site Fanatics No code required; all promos unlocked by default for eligible users

Bonus Expiration Window

When we give advice on betting bonuses, we take into consideration the need to closely monitor expiration dates. Players want time to enjoy and shop around with their sports bonuses instead of being rushed into using them. A short expiration window may lead players to place a wager they don’t fully back or haven’t had time to research.

In an ideal scenario, bonus bets expirations will not exist or would rather last for a long time. Anyhow, we make do with the cards we have been dealt. Here is what to look for when comparing sportsbook promotions' expiration windows:

How many days is the bonus active for

When the countdown starts (signup, deposit, or bet placement)

Whether the offer expires after inactivity

Here’s why it matters:

The longer the expiry window, the better. It gives players the space to strategize, research their options, and make bets with confidence.

Best Sportsbook - Promo Bonus Expiry Window:

Sportsbook Pros ESPN BET Gives users 14 days to use their bonus, more than enough for casual bettors Caesars Offers tiered expiration dates depending on promo type—flexible and user-friendly bet365 Bonus valid for 7 days—Standard of the most sportsbooks

Promo Qualifying Requirements

Most sportsbooks have qualifying requirements written in their fine print for the promotions and bonus bets that they offer. Some of these requirements may include:

Minimum deposit amount

A qualifying wager

Minimum odds restrictions

Limited to specific sports or markets

The more flexible these terms are, the better for users. For instance, a qualifying wager that must be placed on a +300 odds market carries more risk than one that allows -110 or even -200.

To pick the betting sites and sportsbooks that have the least requirements and restrictions, here’s what to look for:

Minimum odds for a wager to qualify

Whether bets must be placed on specific leagues or sports

How soon the qualifying bet must be placed after signup, i.e, the expiration window

This matters because lower barriers and restrictions make sports bonuses more accessible to casual bettors who are not used to playing long odds and therefore may be unwilling to take a big risk.

Best Sportsbook Promo - Promo Qualifying Requirements

Sportsbook Pros Caesers Qualifying bets start as low as $1 BetMGM Flexible terms that apply across sports, including the NBA and soccer bet365 Very low qualifying odds (+100 or greater), appealing to risk-averse players

Promo Registration Process

No one wants to spend 15 minutes jumping through hoops to claim a bonus. The best sportsbook promotions are backed by a smooth, fast, and intuitive sign-up process.

Some sportsbooks streamline this step with automatic geolocation checks, easy identity verification, and optional promo code fields. Others make you dig through small print or send emails to support. To evaluate the registration process for individual sportsbook promotions, simply look at the following factors outlined below:

Time to complete the signup

Steps required to activate the promo

Whether promo details are clear and upfront

A fast registration process helps players claim offers easily and reduces frustration. More time betting, less time registering. It therefore correlates that the best sportsbooks are the ones with intuitive and hassle-free promo registration processes.

Best Sportsbook - Promo Registration Process

Sportsbook Pros Fanatics Extremely user-friendly interface and clear promo details bet365 Quick signup, bonus clearly shown, fewest steps needed BetMGM One of the fastest approval times post-registration

General sportsbook promo T&C's

Claiming any betting site bonus offer should never prove too complicated, but there are some terms and conditions that all new players need to be aware of. Fear not, our sportsbook promo experts have broken down the most common rules so you know exactly what to look out for before signing up.

These apply to nearly all sportsbook promotions across the US and can impact how easily you can unlock and use your bonus bets.

Key sportsbook promo terms to know

Age Requirement: Players must be 21+ to sign up and bet with sportsbooks in the US (except in Kentucky, where the minimum age is 18). Also, all legal sportsbooks require identity verification using government-issued ID and SSN info.

Players must be 21+ to sign up and bet with sportsbooks in the US (except in Kentucky, where the minimum age is 18). Also, all legal sportsbooks require identity verification using government-issued ID and SSN info. Promo Code: Some sportsbook promos require a promo code at sign-up or deposit. If you forget to enter it, you might miss out on the offer entirely.

Some sportsbook promos require a promo code at sign-up or deposit. If you forget to enter it, you might miss out on the offer entirely. Qualifying Wager: Most promotions require a minimum deposit or bet, often starting around $5–$10. This initial bet must usually be settled before any bonus credits are issued.

Most promotions require a minimum deposit or bet, often starting around $5–$10. This initial bet must usually be settled before any bonus credits are issued. Qualifying Odds: Some offers only count if your wager is placed at certain minimum odds, like -200 or longer. This ensures you're taking a reasonable risk before earning your reward.

Some offers only count if your wager is placed at certain minimum odds, like -200 or longer. This ensures you're taking a reasonable risk before earning your reward. Promo Expiration (Qualifying Period): After you register, many sportsbooks require your qualifying wager to be placed within 7–30 days. Miss the window, and your offer may be void.

After you register, many sportsbooks require your qualifying wager to be placed within 7–30 days. Miss the window, and your offer may be void. Bonus Bets Expiration: Once your bonus bets are issued, they often expire within 7–14 days, depending on the operator. Use them quickly or risk losing them.

Once your bonus bets are issued, they often expire within 7–14 days, depending on the operator. Use them quickly or risk losing them. Playthrough/Wagering Requirements: Some promos require you to wager your bonus winnings a certain number of times before they can be withdrawn. Always check if your bonus comes with a 1x, 5x, or higher playthrough condition.

Types of sportsbook promos & bonus bets

There’s no shortage of sportsbook promotions available to new players in the US, but not all offers work the same way. Some promos reward deposits, while others unlock bonus bets with no initial payment needed at all. The key is understanding which type works best for your betting style.

Below, we’ve broken down the most common types of sports bonuses you’ll find at US betting sites. We’ll explain what they are, how they work, and which sportsbook is offering the top version of each right now.

Bet and get promos

Bet and get promos are among the simplest and most popular sportsbook promos in the market. All one has to do is place a qualifying wager (bet) and get a bonus in return, regardless of the outcome. The qualifying wager varies from sportsbook to sportsbook but is usually $5 or $10. It’s an ideal promo type for new bettors who want to test the waters without a large deposit commitment. These bet and get promotions have many advantages, some of which include

Low barrier to entry (often just a $5 or $10 wager)

Rewards are delivered regardless of the bet outcome

Usually split across multiple bonus bets for more flexibility

US Sportsbook Promo #1 Bet and Get Offer bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! T&C's: New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

No Deposit

No deposit bonuses are rare but highly sought after. As the name implies, these betting site promos don’t require you to deposit a cent to receive a reward. Simply signing up may trigger a small amount of bonus bets or site credit. Imagine that! Free bonus bets upon registration. These promos have some of the best advantages when compared to other promos, some of which include

It is a simple way to try betting for first-timers

No deposit or initial wager needed, which means anyone can get these promos

Has no downsides; win or lose, the bettor is playing with house money

These no-deposit promos are incredibly rare, and they are only offered for limited periods of time. These periods may or may not include special events. Also, the size of the bonus bets is usually small, mostly always between $10 and $20. The sportsbooks are running a business, not a charity; hence, the rarity of these kinds of promos.

Indeed, currently, at the time of writing this article, there are no US sportsbooks or betting sites offering this type of promotion.

Deposit match

Deposit match sportsbook promos have become extremely popular, offering new players a sizable return for simply funding their account.

Sportsbook operators will match a percentage of your first deposit, usually between 20% and 100%, and issue sports bonuses accordingly. These offers may come with playthrough requirements, but they offer excellent value if you’re planning to make a sizeable deposit anyway. Deposit match promos provide many advantages, some of which include

High bonus potential, often into the hundreds or thousands

Excellent for players who plan to bet regularly

Helps stretch your deposit further

US Sportsbook Promo #1 Deposit Match Offer BetMGM Get a 20% first deposit match up to $1,600 in sports bonus! T&C's: 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Safety Net / No Sweat first bets returned

These are often advertised as “No Sweat” or “First Bet Returned” offers. You place your first bet, and if it loses, the sportsbook returns your stake as bonus bets.

This offer appeals to cautious bettors who want some safety on their first wager. It doesn’t guarantee a win, but it does reduce the risk of total loss of the wager.

This is particularly great for new players who are still cautious about gambling and don’t want to lose everything on the first try. The returned bonus bets can be used to re-bet multiple times and choose various odds, whether short ones like -120 or long ones like +350. This particular type of promo allows for a large qualifying amount (up to $1,000+).

US Sportsbook Promo #1 No Sweat First Bet Offer bet365 Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! T&C's: New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

Referral Bonuses

Referral sportsbook promos allow existing users to earn rewards by inviting friends. When your referral signs up and places a qualifying bet, both of you receive bonus bets or credits. These aren’t traditional welcome offers, but they’re great for long-term value and community building.

Why they’re great:

Ongoing value even after initial sign-up

Both the inviter and invitee benefit

Encourages platform loyalty

US Sportsbook Promo #1 Referral Bonus Offer DraftKings Sportsbook Refer a Friend—You Both Get $100 in Bonus Bets T&C's: 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please gamble responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the wagering requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH, and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit DraftKings.com for Terms & Conditions.

Summary Table—Best sportsbook promo by type

Legal states with sportsbook promos

After the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, sports betting websites were allowed in the United States. Since then, legitimate online sportsbooks have proliferated all across the nation, providing new users with welcome bonuses, sportsbook promos, and betting site incentives.

Currently, more than 35 states have legalized sports betting in some form, with dozens of operators now live. Our knowledgeable staff has located the top sportsbook promotions and betting site deals for those fortunate enough to live in one of these states, allowing you to start betting with assurance.

Not every state has made the leap yet, though. Before registering, make sure your area permits online sports betting. To ensure that no one is left in the dark, we have put together a comprehensive list of states that are both legal and illegal.

Legal Sports Betting States Online Sports Betting Retail Sports Betting Illegal Sports Betting States Online Sports Betting Retail Sports Betting Arizona Yes Yes Alabama No No Arkansas Yes Yes Alaska No No Colorado Yes Yes California No No Connecticut Yes Yes Georgia No No Delaware Yes Yes Hawaii No No Florida Yes (Tribal) Yes (Tribal) Idaho No No Illinois Yes Yes Minnesota No No Iowa Yes Yes Nebraska No No Indiana Yes Yes New Mexico No Yes (Tribal) Kansas Yes Yes North Dakota No No Kentucky Yes Yes Oklahoma No No Louisiana Yes Yes South Carolina No No Maine Yes Yes South Dakota No No Maryland Yes Yes Texas No No Massachusetts Yes Yes Utah No No Michigan Yes Yes Missouri Yes Yes Montana Yes Yes Nevada Yes Yes New Hampshire Yes No New Jersey Yes Yes New York Yes Yes North Carolina Yes Yes Ohio Yes Yes Oregon Yes Yes Pennsylvania Yes Yes Rhode Island Yes Yes Tennessee Yes No Vermont Yes No Virginia Yes Yes Washington Yes (Tribal) Yes (Tribal) Washington, D.C. Yes Yes West Virginia Yes Yes Wisconsin Yes (Tribal) Yes (Tribal) Wyoming Yes No

Existing users sportsbook bonuses & promotions

Sportsbook promotions in the US aren’t just limited to new users. Many of the best betting sites go above and beyond to keep their current players engaged through ongoing sportsbook bonuses, odds boosts, and loyalty rewards. These promotions are an excellent way for existing users to stretch their bankrolls, earn more on the bets they already planned to place, and unlock perks just for playing regularly.

Whether you enjoy betting on NBA playoff games, Premier League clashes, or a weekly MLS fixture, there’s a constant stream of sportsbook promos designed to reward your continued loyalty.

Below, we break down the key types of sports bonuses available to existing players, complete with real examples from top US sportsbooks.

Sports Bonuses

Bonus bets for existing users are usually offered through targeted campaigns tied to specific matchups or leagues. If you’ve opted into marketing updates, you’ll often see these appear in-app or via email.

What They Look Like:

“Get $5 in bonus bets when you place any NBA wager this weekend.”

“Opt-in and receive a $10 bonus bet if you wager $25 on any soccer match.”

These bonus bets typically require an opt-in and a small qualifying action (like placing a minimum bet), but they offer real value. Since the funds aren’t withdrawn from your balance, it’s a great way to test out riskier picks or live betting strategies.

Best Sports Bonuses Promo:

BetMGM NBA Match Bonus

During marquee games like Warriors vs. Lakers, BetMGM frequently offers $5–$10 bonus bets to existing users who place qualifying wagers on the game.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts are one of the most popular forms of sportsbook promotions for regular users. They work by increasing the payout odds on a pre-selected market, offering more potential profit with the same stake.

Key Benefits:

Enhanced payout without increasing your risk

Usually centered around popular events (NBA, Champions League, MLS)

Often stackable with loyalty points or other offers

Best Odds Boost Example:

BetMGM NBA Token Boosts

An NBA same-game parlay might be listed at +250 but boosted to +375. That’s a big jump in value for anyone confident in their picks.

Profit Boosts

Similar to odds boosts, profit boosts increase your potential return. But instead of changing the odds, the sportsbook calculates your normal payout and then adds a percentage bonus—anywhere from 10% to 100%—on top of it.

Common Usage:

Typically used on parlays or same-game parlays

Often percentage-based, e.g., “25% boost on any 3-leg NBA parlay.”

Applies to both pre-game and in-play markets

Best Profit Boost Example:

Bet365 Soccer Acca Boost

Bet365 runs regular parlay boosts on soccer, especially during weekends. A five-leg parlay involving Premier League and La Liga fixtures might come with a 20% profit boost if it hits.

These profit boosts offer a massive upside for those who like building complex betting slips, particularly during high-action weekends or international fixtures.

Loyalty & Rewards Programs

Long-term profits are one of the most underappreciated advantages of sticking with the same sportsbook over time. With the help of well-designed loyalty programs, a number of reputable bookmakers enable players to earn points or credits for each real-money wager they make.

What You Can Earn:

Bonus bets

Cashback or site credit

Exclusive promotions

Hotel discounts, merchandise, or sports tickets

Best Loyalty Rewards Program:

Caesars Rewards Tier System

Your online wagering is immediately connected to the larger Caesars Rewards network when you use Caesars Sportsbook. This implies that you can accrue Tier Credits and Reward Credits for use on eating, entertainment, and travel benefits at actual Caesars properties.

In-app point systems are also available at other sportsbooks, such as FanDuel and DraftKings. These can be redeemed for betting site bonuses or converted into cash-style credits.

Daily/Weekly Promotions: What's New Every Day?

To keep users coming back, many sportsbooks now offer daily betting site promos tailored to your activity or betting interests. These could be random bonus bets, safety net offers, or sport-specific challenges.

Examples:

“NBA Wednesday Reload: Get a $10 bonus when you wager $25 on any NBA game today.”

“Soccer Saturday: Place 3+ bets and get a $5 bonus regardless of the result.”

These rotating offers are perfect for consistent bettors and may provide quick, low-effort rewards.

Best Daily/Weekly Promotions Sportsbook:

BetMGM NBA/NFL Promos

BetMGM offer their players some of the best timely promos, with special bonuses, for every single big NBA or NFL clash. From primetime clashes to Conference Championships, players should check out BetMGM to see if they have any special promos for them to take advantage of.

Promotions by Betting Style

Operators often customize sportsbook bonuses based on your preferences or betting habits. If you’re a parlay fan, look for same-game parlay safety net. If you favor live betting, some books will offer real-time bonus rewards based on in-game wagers.

Tailored Offers to Look For:

Parlay safety net: Get your stake back in bonus bets if one leg loses

Live Bet Bonus: Bet live during a specific match and unlock a reward

Weekend Reloads: Deposit on Friday and earn a reward to use over the weekend

These tailored sportsbook promotions help deliver ongoing value and encourage repeat engagement with the platform.

Summary: Why These Promos Matter

Existing user promotions are more than just a way to reward loyalty—they’re a powerful tool for maximizing long-term value from your favorite betting sites. By taking advantage of these offers, you can:

Get better odds and higher payouts

Wager with bonus bets instead of your bankroll

Build long-term loyalty rewards

Take part in exclusive contests or boosted markets

If you’ve already signed up with one of the best sportsbooks in the US, don’t overlook the recurring value in these ongoing sports bonuses. Check the promotions tab in your sportsbook app daily to stay in the loop—and don’t miss out on free value waiting to be claimed.

Tip: Turn on app notifications to get first access to new sportsbook promos the moment they drop.

Top Existing User Promos by Sportsbook - 2025

Sportsbook Promo Type Example Offer Key Sports Covered Frequency BetMGM Bonus Bets/Odds Boosts $5 bonus bet on Warriors vs. Lakers NBA, Premier League Weekly Bet365 Profit Boost / Acca Boost Up to 70% parlay boost on soccer bets La Liga, MLS Weekly ESPN Bet Boosted Parlays Enhanced odds on ESPN-featured NBA games NBA, Soccer Weekly Fanatics Weekend Reloads Bet $20 on Friday, get $10 for Saturday College Basketball, NBA Weekly DraftKings Live Bet Bonuses / Daily Missions $10 bonus for betting $25 live on soccer NBA, Premier League Daily FanDuel Parlay Safety Net/Bonus Bets “No Sweat” Same-Game Parlays NBA, MLS Daily/Weekly Caesars Loyalty Rewards Earn Tier Credits toward hotel and merch NBA, Soccer Ongoing

Pro Tip: Use the app's “Promotions” tab daily to discover which sportsbook promotions are currently active for existing users. Most sites update these offers between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET.

Safer gambling for sportsbook promos customers

Although gambling can be enjoyable and lucrative, it's crucial to use caution and moderation. Numerous sportsbooks are aware of their obligation to players and provide a range of resources to assist players in controlling their gambling behaviours. These resources are intended to shield players from possible danger while ensuring that they gamble sensibly and enjoy themselves.

Tools for Responsible Gambling with Sportsbooks

To help gamers gamble responsibly, most respectable sportsbooks provide a range of alternatives. These include:

Deposit Limits

Players can establish daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limitations at a lot of sportsbooks. You may manage the amount of money you put into your account using this tool, which will help you stick to your spending plan. Changing these limitations might be a useful strategy to control your expenditure if you're depositing too much or too often.

Time-Outs

With time-out features, gamers can temporarily stop gaming. You have the option to lock yourself out of your account for a set amount of time, which might be anywhere from a few hours to many weeks. This can assist you in decluttering your thoughts and stop you from making rash bets.

Self-Exclusion

Self-exclusion might be a useful strategy for players who require a longer break. With the help of this tool, you may prevent yourself from using your account for several months or even years. Additionally, several sportsbooks work with self-exclusion programs that, if necessary, might assist you in abstaining entirely from gaming.

Help Organizations and Resources for Gambling Support

Numerous organizations and services are available to offer assistance if you or someone you know is experiencing problem gambling. For people who suffer from gambling addiction, these organizations provide choices for treatment, therapy, and advice.

National U.S. Gambling Helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER

For those with gambling problems, the National Gambling Helpline is open around the clock and provides private assistance. It links callers to nearby counseling and treatment facilities. This is a fantastic place to start if you think your gambling is getting out of hand.

1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) is the phone number.

www.ncpgambling.org is the website.

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG)

One of the top groups devoted to helping problem gamblers is the National Council on Problem Gambling. It provides a wealth of resources, such as access to expert treatment services, internet forums, and instructional materials. Additionally, they want to raise awareness and encourage responsible gaming.

www.ncpgambling.org is the website.

State’s Responsible Gambling Resources

Every U.S. state has a unique collection of tools aimed at encouraging responsible gaming. For information on particular programs offered in your region, check out the websites of your state's gaming commission or municipal gambling authority. Numerous states have self-exclusion initiatives, counseling services, and hotlines.

Gamblers Anonymous

A support organization for those who battle gambling addiction is called Gamblers Anonymous. Like Alcoholics Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous is based on the 12-step program and provides a secure, encouraging atmosphere for people to talk about their experiences and ask for assistance from others who have gone through similar struggles.

www.gamblersanonymous.org is the website.

Final Thoughts

It's crucial to use the tools and resources at your disposal and gamble sensibly. Sportsbooks that provide choices for responsible gambling are dedicated to assisting players in controlling their wagering and maintaining their safety. Keep in mind that you don't have to deal with gambling problems alone and that assistance is accessible.

Do not hesitate to contact one of these resources if you ever feel that you need help or direction. A crucial component of continuing to have a satisfying sports betting experience is safe gaming.

GOAL’s expertise with sportsbook promos

You should trust the most reliable sources for current, accurate information when it comes to sports betting. GOAL enters the picture here. Since its launch in the United States, GOAL has led the way in betting material thanks to years of experience and a thorough awareness of the rapidly changing betting environment in the country.

Our skilled writers are committed to giving you the most dependable and perceptive material; many of them have years of expertise in the field. In order to give our readers the greatest advice, tactics, and information available, we keep up with the most recent advancements in sports betting.

In addition to providing timely and reliable news, GOAL is dedicated to providing daily betting updates and advice that take into account the quickly evolving sports and betting landscapes. We are able to give our readers the most up-to-date and insightful information on sports betting because of this steady stream of new information.

You can access a multitude of information that is updated on a regular basis when you trust GOAL, which will help you make wise choices and maximize your sports betting experience.

US sportsbook promos & bonus bets FAQs

What is a sportsbook promo code?

Users type a brief word or phrase (such as GOALBET) during the sign-up or deposit process to access bonus bets or sports bonuses. While many do, not all sportsbook promos call for a code. Promo codes, such as sign-up bonuses, odds enhancements, or referral prizes, are frequently linked to exclusive campaigns.

Advice: Always review the promotion information before registering. Without the code, you can completely miss out on the deal.

How do I use a sportsbook promo code?

On the website or app of a sportsbook, you will typically notice a field titled "Promo Code" or "Bonus Code" when you register. In the sign-up or deposit phase, just type or paste the code. Some sportsbooks will apply the coupon automatically if you utilize a referral link.

What sportsbook has the best promotions?

Your selections will determine which sportsbook offers are the "best." Here are some well-regarded choices:

BetMGM is excellent for continuing NBA promotions and match bonuses for first deposits.

DraftKings — Known for Bet $5, Get $300-style introductory bonuses

FanDuel: Easy low-entry promotions and sweat-free parlay deals

With parlay bonuses and cheap deposit deals, bet365 is the best option for soccer enthusiasts.

Every betting site promotion has advantages; some are easier to claim, while others provide more value.

Which sportsbook offers the highest bonus?

With a $5 stake, bet365 gives $150 in bonus bets.

Read the rules before registering because big bonuses or larger deposits typically have greater playthrough requirements.

Can I claim multiple sportsbook promos?

Yes, however, each sportsbook account may only receive one welcome bonus. You may, however, register with several sportsbooks and take advantage of their new user bonuses. For example, you could separately claim a sign-up bonus from BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars.

Necessary: You must use unique information (email, phone number, etc.) and comply with each sportsbook’s terms.

What happens if I forget to enter a promo code?

You might not be eligible for the bonus if the promo code was necessary. While it's not a given, some sportsbooks allow you to get in touch with customer support to add the code after signing up. To prevent missing out, it is recommended to constantly double-check promotional information and use the code when signing up or making a payment.

How do bonus bets work?

You may place a wager utilizing bonus bets without having to use your own funds. You keep the earnings but not the initial stake if your wager is successful.

For instance, you set a $50 bonus wager on a +200 moneyline. You win $100 (2 times your risk) if the wager is successful, but you won't collect the $50 you gambled.

Payout limits may apply to bonus bet winnings, so carefully review the playthrough guidelines.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements, often known as "playthrough" requirements, specify how many times you have to wager your bonus earnings before you may pay them out.

For instance, you have to wager the $100 you earn from a bonus bet with a one-time playthrough once again before you can pay it out.

How long do I have to use my bonus bets?

Generally speaking, bonus bets expire between seven and thirty days, depending on the sportsbook.

Bet365: Bonus wagers have a 30-day expiration date.

FanDuel: 14-day timeframe for bonuses

ESPN Bet: Depends on the deal

To ensure you don't lose your unused sports bonuses, always be sure to verify the promo conditions' expiration date.

Can I cash out a bonus bet?

No. Bonus bets cannot be immediately withdrawn. If your bonus bet is successful, you can withdraw your earnings once you've fulfilled all wagering conditions. While bonus bets are usually not eligible for early cashout, certain sportsbooks do allow it for real-money wagers.

Where can I see my bonus bet balance?

The majority of sportsbooks show the balance of your bonus bet:

When placing a wager, on the bet slip in the "My Bets" or account wallet

In the app's "Promotions" or "Rewards" tab

Enable app alerts to obtain updates when new bonus bets are introduced.

Who can claim a sportsbook promo?

You must be 21 years old (or 18+ in Kentucky)

Be physically located in a state where the sportsbook is licensed

Be a new user for most sign-up promos

Only one promo per person and household is allowed

Returning users can access existing user promotions like odds boosts, reload bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

Can I use VPNs to claim promos in other states?

No, geolocation technology is used by all legitimate US sportsbooks to verify your exact location. Account suspension and terms of service violations may arise from using a VPN. Always wager in a state where betting is legal. States may have different promotions.

Are sportsbook promotions taxed?

Yes, all gains from gambling, including those from bonus bets, are subject to taxes in the United States. You could receive a Form W-2G from sportsbooks if your earnings surpass a specific amount.

Tip: To make tax season easier, keep track of your gains, withdrawals, and deposits.

Can I use bonus bets on parlays or live bets?

In most cases, yes. Many sportsbooks let you apply bonus bets to:

Same-game parlays (SGPs)

Live/in-play wagers

Futures markets like the NBA champions or the World Cup winners

Some limitations may apply—bonus bets might not be valid on long shots or exotic props.

What’s the difference between bonus bets and deposit bonuses?

Bonus Bets: You receive credits to place wagers. If you win, you keep the profit.

Deposit Bonuses: Your initial deposit is matched (fully or partially) with bonus funds, which often come with wagering requirements.

Both types of sportsbook promos offer value, but deposit bonuses are better for long-term bettors who plan to wager more frequently.