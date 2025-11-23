NFL on TV Today: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming & Key Matchups

Week 12 slammed the door shut on Monday night with the 49ers handling business against the Panthers, punching their ticket to an 8–4 record and tightening their grip on the NFC playoff picture.

But that was only part of the chaos around the league. Shedeur Sanders made his long-awaited first NFL start and immediately lit a spark, guiding the Browns past the Raiders, a loss that pushed Las Vegas to pull the plug on offensive coordinator Chip Kelly before the dust even settled. Over in Indianapolis, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dug themselves out of an early hole and stormed back for a season-saving victory over the Colts, lifting Kansas City back above .500 and right into the postseason hunt. Meanwhile, the Giants delivered the league's first official elimination of the season, bowing out of playoff contention after falling to the Lions in Detroit.

And just like that, we’ve hit Week 13 — otherwise known as Thanksgiving Week — when football takes over living rooms, remote controls go missing, and every game suddenly feels like it could tilt the playoff scales. Buckle in. The stretch run starts now.

Here's the full rundown of all 14 matchups this week, complete with game dates, kickoff times, broadcast networks, and streaming options, so you don't miss a snap.

No teams have a bye in Week 13, though four teams do in Week 14, closing out the NFL's 2025 bye weeks.

Where to Watch the NFL on TV Today?

NFL Games are broadcast on various channels depending on the day. Through a mix of TV channels and streaming services, you can watch the NFL on TV comfortably. Here's a list of channels and streaming services where NFL on TV Today are available.

Thursday Night Football: NFL+, NBC, Amazon Prime

Sunday Night Football: NFL+, NBC, Peacock

Monday Night Football: NFL+, ESPN, ABC

In-market Games: NFL+, ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC

Out-of-market Games: NFL+, YTTV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

How to Stream NFL Games Live?

In the age of OTT, you can cut the cord happily and still stream the NFL on TV Today. Streaming has never been easier than today because of the wide range of options available. Here are some of the best streaming services for the NFL:

NFL+: NFL+ allows you to stream live games that are broadcast on local channels in your area and nationally televised games like Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football, but only on your mobile devices (smartphones and tablets).

Paramount+: Stream NFL on CBS with Paramount+! Subscribers can watch their LIVE local games across devices all season long.

ESPN+: ESPN+ gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. After you sign up, be sure to log in to your device with your ESPN account to stream on your TV and other devices.

Peacock: Watch Sunday Night Football – Primetime TV's #1 Show – on NBC or stream on Peacock.

Amazon Prime: Watch Thursday Night Football games live on Amazon Prime Video, all included with your Prime membership.

NFL Sunday Ticket: NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to all out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular season games for the 2025 NFL season.

All the streaming services provide a free trial in some capacity, allowing fans to pick the service of their choice. With mobile and smart TV access, you can watch the matches comfortably.

Key NFL Matches Today

Thanksgiving football is serving up a full plate this year, and the NFL isn't easing us into anything.

The holiday marathon kicks off at 1:00 pm ET, with the Packers rolling into Detroit to square up against the Lions, a rivalry that never needs extra spice, especially on Turkey Day with the whole country watching.

Then the afternoon spotlight swings to Arlington, where the 5–5–1 Cowboys open the doors of AT&T Stadium and put out the welcome mat (or maybe the trap) for the 6–5 Chiefs in a 4:00 pm ET showdown. Two desperate playoff hopefuls, two massive fan bases, and a national stage? That's appointment television.

And when the leftovers come out of the fridge and the recliners start claiming victims, the night cap arrives in Baltimore, where the Bengals and Ravens will settle the score under the lights. No better way to end Thanksgiving than with AFC North grudges and bad blood on primetime.

NFL Betting Odds & Predictions

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Lions -2.5

Moneyline: Lions -145, Packers +122

Total: 49

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Chiefs -180, Cowboys +149

Total: 52

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Ravens -7

Moneyline: Ravens -339, Bengals +272

Total: 51.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Moneyline: Eagles -326, Bears +261

Total: 44.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers -161, Cardinals +135

Total: 44.5

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -5

Moneyline: 49ers -237, Browns +194

Total: 38

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Dolphins -6

Moneyline: Dolphins -275, Saints +224

Total: 41.5

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Colts -4.5

Moneyline: Colts -223, Texans +185

Total: 44.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -10.5

Moneyline: Rams -649, Panthers +471

Total: 45

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -6.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -312, Titans +253

Total: 41.5

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Moneyline: Falcons -145, Jets +122

Total: 39.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Seahawks -10.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -637, Vikings +464

Total: 41.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -201, Steelers +166

Total: 47.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Chargers -9.5

Moneyline: Chargers -592, Raiders +427

Total: 41

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Broncos -6.5

Moneyline: Broncos -324, Commanders +259

Total: 43.5

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Spread: Patriots -7.5

Moneyline: Patriots -413, Giants +322

Total: 46.5

What time do NFL games start today?

Thanksgiving football isn't tiptoeing in this year, it's barging through the front door with a full buffet and zero intention of pacing itself.

The feast starts promptly at 1:00 pm ET, as the Packers march into Motown to lock horns with the Lions, a rivalry that rarely disappoints and absolutely won’t on a holiday stage.

Once the early game clears the table, the spotlight shifts to Arlington for a 4:00 pm ET blockbuster. The 5–5–1 Cowboys roll out the carpet, or maybe the trapdoor, at AT&T Stadium for the 6–5 Chiefs. Two playoff-hungry franchises, two enormous fanbases, two teams who can't afford another misstep… that’s not just must-see television, that’s remote-throwing, yell-at-the-TV stuff.

And after the turkey coma starts claiming its annual casualties on couches nationwide, the nightcap kicks in just in time. Baltimore becomes the battleground as the Bengals and Ravens go toe-to-toe under the prime-time lights.

How can I watch NFL games for free?

Select NFL games are picked for free broadcast on TV channels. However, streaming services offer free trials, allowing you to watch NFL games for free.

Which teams are playing on Monday Night Football/Sunday Night Football?

The Broncos, riding high at 9–2 and refreshed after their bye, are packing their bags for a Sunday night showcase on the East Coast, where the Commanders await under the bright lights.

Washington limps into this matchup at 3–8, a stunning fall from grace just a season removed from crashing the NFC title game party, and the outlook doesn't exactly scream "turnaround week." The uphill climb might get even steeper against a Denver team with momentum to burn.

And when that one's in the books, Week 13 wraps up in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, as the Patriots roll out the welcome mat for the Giants at Gillette Stadium. Two proud franchises fighting to stay relevant, one gritty primetime stage, a fitting finale to a wild week in the NFL.

The Bottom Line

