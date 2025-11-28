Where to watch NFL RedZone channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the NFL RedZone channel?

NFL RedZone is a sports television channel owned and operated by NFL Network. Launched in 2009, it is named after the term "red zone", the part of the football field between the 20-yard line and the goal line. It broadcasts special game-day exclusives on NFL regular-season Sundays. RedZone provides "whip-around" simulcast coverage of all Sunday afternoon games airing in progress on CBS and Fox.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the NFL RedZone channel through the leading streaming services but it's not included in any standard plans.

While Fubo and DirecTV offer five-day free trials, you will still need to pay for the add-on.

Sling TV and YouTube TV also carry it but only as a paid add-on too.

YouTube TV has it included in their YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket plan, but at a four-month add-on cost.

How much does it cost?

NFL RedZone is available on select packages of premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NFL RedZone content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

