Where to watch NFL RedZone channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the NFL RedZone channel?
NFL RedZone is a sports television channel owned and operated by NFL Network. Launched in 2009, it is named after the term "red zone", the part of the football field between the 20-yard line and the goal line. It broadcasts special game-day exclusives on NFL regular-season Sundays. RedZone provides "whip-around" simulcast coverage of all Sunday afternoon games airing in progress on CBS and Fox.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can access the NFL RedZone channel through the leading streaming services but it's not included in any standard plans.
While Fubo and DirecTV offer five-day free trials, you will still need to pay for the add-on.
Sling TV and YouTube TV also carry it but only as a paid add-on too.
YouTube TV has it included in their YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket plan, but at a four-month add-on cost.
How much does it cost?
NFL RedZone is available on select packages of premium streaming services.
|Provider
|First month
|Monthly cost
|Fubo Sports (More Sports with NFL RedZone add-on)
|From $45.99 + $9.99
|From $55.99 + $9.99
|DirecTV (Sports Pack add-on)
|From $49.99 + $14.99
|From $89.99 + $14.99
|Sling TV Select (Sports Extra add-on)
|n/a
|From $29.99 + $11
|YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket
|$72.99 + 4 x monthly $12
|$82.99 + 4 x monthly $12
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NFL RedZone content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
