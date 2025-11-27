This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Where to watch CNBC channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the CNBC channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is the CNBC channel?

CNBC is a business news channel owned by Comcast. The network broadcasts live business news and analysis programming during the morning, daytime trading hours, and early evening hours, with the remaining hours filled by documentaries and reality television documentaries.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the CNBC channel through the free five-day trial of leading streaming service DirecTV.

It's also on paid-for subscriptions, like Sling TV's News Extra add-on and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

The CNBC Channel is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Choice$59.99$94.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99
Sling TV (News Extra add-on)n/aFrom $45.99
YouTube TV$72.99$82.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming CNBC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel at the end of a billing cycle and start a new one or sign up for the combined Orange & Blue subscription to get the most out of the service.

DIRECTV monthly charges vary, depending on the package you select. The price range is between $79.99 and $154.99, for either the Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate or Premier package. Additonal add-ons are available for extra monthly costs.

In summary, Orange is the most stripped down, with less channels. Sling Blue has more channels, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if they’re available.

The two subscriptions can be combined with the more expensive package Sling Orange & Blue, which gets you all the channels and features of each subscription for $65.99 per month.

You can get in touch with DIRECTV's customer service on 800-531-5000.

Yes, you can access Sling TV through an Amazon Fire Stick simply by downloading the app to the stick and logging in.

No, DIRECTV does not include Netflix as standard, but can be added onto any package for an additional cost.

Yes, Sling TV is available on a monthly subscription plan, and are billed at the beginning of your 30-day month.

DIRECTV's bundles are in the higher price bracket when it comes to TV providers but it does offer a lot of channels and benefits to justify its price tag.