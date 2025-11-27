Where to watch CNBC channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the CNBC channel?

CNBC is a business news channel owned by Comcast. The network broadcasts live business news and analysis programming during the morning, daytime trading hours, and early evening hours, with the remaining hours filled by documentaries and reality television documentaries.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the CNBC channel through the free five-day trial of leading streaming service DirecTV.

It's also on paid-for subscriptions, like Sling TV's News Extra add-on and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

The CNBC Channel is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming CNBC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

