DraftKings Promo Code June 2025: Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly

This week's DraftKings promo code offers new players a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly, simple to claim when able to wager on any sport.

The DraftKings promo code offer allows users to access a top offer: Bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets instantly!

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

New users with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer receive one of the top offers in the industry: bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, comfortably topping most other sportsbook bonus bets in the US right now.

You will find everything you need to know about DraftKings promo codes, eligibility, and terms and conditions here. Make sure to read each section carefully so you can take full advantage of what DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer and maximize your betting experience.

DraftKings Sportsbook is recognized for its user-friendly platform, deep betting markets, and standout promotions. Whether you are new to betting or have experience, you’ll find a wide range of sports, competitive odds, and features like live betting and dynamic parlays to enjoy, and of course a wealth of bonus bets to kick us off.

💰 DraftKings Promo Code Not Needed 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Bonus Bets Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 🌎 Eligible States AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY 📝 Terms and Conditions New Customers Only – 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, NH, WY) 💲 Minimum Deposit $5 📱 DraftKings Sportsbook Platforms/Apps Website, iOS & Android 🤓 Expert Analysis By Cody Stelluto

How to Use the DraftKings Promo Code - Get $150 in bonus bets

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and easy process. For those looking to claim their DraftKings promo code here’s how to claim your sign-up offer and make the most of your experience from the beginning.

In order to claim the Bet $5 Get $150 in bonus bets instantly, simply:

Visit the DraftKings Sportsbook website or download the app for your device. Click “Sign Up” and enter your personal details as prompted. DraftKings sportsbook accounts do not require a promo code, making it easier than ever Make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet of $5 or more with odds of -500 or longer. Bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets instantly Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash Bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Key Terms & Conditions of the DraftKings Promo Code

You must be within a legal state to place bets and claim offers.

You must be at least 21 years old to have a DraftKings Sportsbook account in most states; however, users in Kentucky, New Hampshire, Washington D.C., and Wyoming can participate starting at age 18.

Geolocation Required: You must enable geolocation on your device to verify your physical location within a legal state before placing any bets.

Players must bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets

The $5 wager must have odds of -500 or greater

There is no DraftKings promo code right now

Notes: Follow these suggestions to claim your bonuses smoothly and enjoy a hassle-free experience on the platform. You don’t want to stress out about the little things when trying to bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets.

Keep your personal information accurate to avoid verification delays. DraftKings may ask for ID to confirm your identity before allowing withdrawals.

DraftKings Sportsbook Soccer for your bet slip

The midweek is brightly lit up with Premier League friendlies, paving the way for some captivating MLS action in the evening. These games keep us entertained through the sparse weeks leading up to the European domestic seasons' return, especially football's riveting start in August.

Accrington Stanley squares off against Everton on Tuesday at 2:45pm ET. The Toffees are rejoicing the addition of winger Thierno Barry and are anticipated to dominate, though with Everton's adventures on the road, anything can happen.

Aston Villa will welcome Walsall to Villa Park on Wednesday. Following their success in reaching Champions League standings last season, the Villans aim to replicate that form and deliver a display to remember.

MLS action continues Wednesday evening when FC Cincinnati hosts Inter Miami. With kickoff at 7:30, Messi’s men must deliver more impressive performances than seen in their swift Club World Cup departure.

Saturday’s matchup sees NY Red Bulls hosting the Herons. Despite trailing Miami by eight points, the Red Bulls have a chance to climb into finals spaces. Gaining points here is crucial for New York.

Finally we have the rivalry coming out of Los Angeles, as LAFC battles LA Galaxy. Despite being the force for some time Galaxy have seen their star fall, dismally sat bottom of the west right now. Whilst Galaxy may have little left to fight for, they could pip LAFC for pride, if not points.

Top DraftKings Sportsbook Promotions

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook means you’ll always have access to a fresh lineup of promos and bonuses, on top of their Bet $5 Get $150 in bonus bets instantly promo code offer.

Whether you’re building parlays, chasing boosted odds, or just inviting friends, there’s always a way to add more value to your betting experience. Here are some of the most popular DraftKings promotions available right now:

Same Game Parlays & Odds Boosts

DraftKings makes multi-leg betting even more rewarding with parlay and odds boost offers, letting you amplify your potential payouts on tonnes of their betting markets.

How it works:

Place a parlay or Same Game Parlay (SGP) with 3 or more legs.

Apply a profit boost token to increase your winnings—sometimes up to 100% on select promos.

Key Terms & Conditions:

Minimum Odds: Each leg must typically be -500 or longer (e.g., -450, +200, etc.).

Number of Selections: Minimum 3 legs for most boosts; more legs may be required for higher boosts.

Max Stake: Maximum eligible bet amounts apply (often $20–$25).

Boost Tokens: Must be applied before placing the bet and are single-use.

Expiry: Boost tokens and bonus bets usually expire within 7 days.

Eligibility: Some boosts are only available in certain states or to select users.

No-Sweat Bets

DraftKings’ No-Sweat Bets are a popular way to bet without the sting of a loss, offering a safety net if your wager doesn’t hit.

How it works:

Place a qualifying bet (often a Same Game Parlay or select market).

If your bet loses, you’ll receive a refund in the form of a bonus bets, up to a set maximum of $25.

Key Terms & Conditions:

Qualifying Bets: Applies to specific bet types or markets as outlined in the promo (commonly SGPs or featured games).

Max Refund: Bonus bets capped (e.g., up to $10 or $25 in bonus bets).

One-Time Use: Usually limited to one qualifying bet per promotional period.

Bonus Bet Expiry: Refunded bonus bets must be used within a set timeframe, often 7 days.

Eligibility: Must opt-in and meet state/location requirements; only available to select users1.

Premium Content/Subscription Bonuses

DraftKings subscription bonuses let you unlock premium content by wagering a small amount. For example, wager $5 on DraftKings and receive a free MLS Season Pass subscription—perfect for soccer fans who want to stream matches while betting on the action.

How It Works:

Opt in to the DraftKings subscription bonus promotion.

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on eligible markets.

After your bet settles, receive a code or link for a free subscription (e.g., MLS Season Pass).

Redeem your subscription and enjoy premium access.

Key Terms and Conditions:

Only available to users who opt in to the promotion.

Minimum qualifying wager: $5, placed with real money (not bonus bets).

Eligible markets and bet types may vary by promotion.

Subscription offer is limited to one per user and may have an expiration date.

Full terms are listed in the promotion details; always check before participating.

Refer-a-Friend - DraftKings Bonuses

DraftKings reward you for bringing friends into the fold with their refer-a-friend bonus.

How it works:

Share your unique referral link with friends.

When your friend signs up, deposits, and places a qualifying wager, both of you receive up to $100 in bonus bets.

Key Terms & Conditions:

Bonus Amount: Scales with your friend’s deposit and varies throughout different locations.

Eligibility: Both you and your friend must meet qualifying criteria and be in eligible states.

Playthrough: Both parties must place qualifying bets to receive the reward.

Max Referrals: Up to five friends per year ($500 total bonus cap).

Expiry: Bonus bets must be used within a set timeframe, usually 7 days.

Daily Fantasy & Cross-Program DraftKings Promotions

DraftKings encourages you to explore their full suite of platforms with cross-promotions for Daily Fantasy, Pick6, and DK Horse.

How it works:

Get free entries or bonus bets when you deposit a minimum of $5 and make a wager on another DraftKings platform such as pick6.

Key Terms & Conditions:

Deposit Requirement: Minimum $5 deposit to qualify.

Eligibility: Offers may be targeted and vary by user and state.

Expiry: Free entries or bonus bets must be used within a specified period.

Tip: DraftKings’ promotions are always changing, so check the “Promos” tab in the app or website daily for the latest offers and full terms. Whether you’re stacking parlays, referring friends, or just looking for a quick bonus, there’s always a way to boost your bankroll at DraftKings.

DraftKings Sports Betting Markets

DraftKings Sportsbook offers one of the widest selections of sports and markets in the US and with the DraftKings promo code, setting new players with a Bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets instantly, there could never be a better time to check out their most popular betting markets:

NBA for basketball bettors

NFL for football bettors

MLB for baseball bettors

NHL for hockey bettors

Premier League for soccer bettors

MLS & European Soccer for soccer bettors

PGA Golf

Tennis

UFC/MMA and Boxing for combat sport bettors

NASCAR and F1 for Racing bettors

College Sports (where legal)

Horse Racing

With deep markets and competitive odds, there’s something for every bettor, truly making the word “off-season” non-existent. Although I recommend sticking to your comfort zone when betting, DraftKings offers a wide range for when you want to get in on the action at any time.

Beyond traditional bets, DraftKings offers exotic markets like prop bets on player stats, game milestones, and even play-by-play wagers. Yes, you can literally get instant gratification by picking something such as “next basket to be a 3-pointer” while you are enjoying a game.

Live betting is a highlight, allowing you to place bets as the action unfolds with constantly updating odds. You will need to make quick decisions when live betting. I advise loading the account with a deposit, as live bets can disappear quickly.

Same Game Parlays are a bettor's playground. They let you combine multiple bets from one game, increasing potential payouts while keeping your stake low. Same game parlays can include multiple games as long as two bets within the parlay are from the same event.

DraftKings was one of the early adopters of the Same Game Parlay (SGP). One example of a same game parlay you can bet on is Lionel Messi to score, Inter Miami to win, and the total goals to go over 2.5—all in one ticket.

Futures markets let you bet on season-long outcomes, such as MVP winners, championship winners, or team win totals. Getting these at the right time can be beneficial, as these also offer cashout options as the season progresses.

DraftKings also offers horse racing on a separate app DK Horse, which is a separate app created by DraftKings that can be found within the sportsbook app, taking you there with the click of a button.

With bet $5 get$150 in bonus bets in your back pocket, courtesy of DraftKings promo code offer anything is possible.

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) at DraftKings: More Ways to Play

DraftKings Sportsbook also features daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests, letting you draft teams for a single day or week and compete for cash prizes. DFS covers all major sports, with many free contests available. It’s a fun way to test your skills without sports betting on traditional odds.

Classic DFS contests remain the most popular, challenging you to build a roster under a salary cap for a shot at cash prizes. DraftKings offers free-to-play contests for NFL, NBA, NHL, PGA, MLB, MMA, and racing, providing excitement and the chance to win at no cost.

Best Ball contests let you draft once and automatically optimize your lineup throughout the season, no weekly management needed. 50/50 contests guarantee that half the field wins, making them a safer option for beginners.

DraftKings Pick6 is a peer-to-peer fantasy sports app where users select two or more athletes and predict whether each will go over/under a specific stat projection. Correct picks compete against others for a share of cash prizes, with real-time tracking and flexible entry fees.

Pick6 blends DFS and traditional betting by letting users make over/under picks on player stats, similar to prop bets, but within a DFS contest pool. Unlike betting against the house, payouts depend on how your picks perform against other users, creating a hybrid experience.

Overall, daily fantasy sports offer a less stressful way to join the action, allowing you to risk much less while still having the chance to win big if you finish near the top. Even with an average performance, you often break even or earn a small profit.

The DraftKings promo code offer, bet $5 Get $150 in bonus bets instantly is not available for those playing on their daily fantasy site, this is only available for sportsbook customers.

DraftKings Online Sportsbook Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t available in every state, like some many others in the sports betting industry so always check if your state allows it before downloading the app. Age requirements also differ by state—most require you to be 21, but some are lower.

Confirm your state’s rules and verify your age before signing up for the DraftKings promo code, bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Currently, DraftKings is legal and live in the following states:

Arizona (AZ)

Colorado (CO)

Connecticut (CT)

District of Columbia (DC)

Illinois (IL)

Indiana (IN)

Iowa (IA)

Kansas (KS)

Kentucky (KY)

Louisiana (LA)

Massachusetts (MA)

Maryland (MD)

Maine (ME)

Michigan (MI)

North Carolina (NC)

New Jersey (NJ)

New York (NY)

Ohio (OH)

Oregon (OR)

Pennsylvania (PA)

Tennessee (TN)

Virginia (VA)

Vermont (VT)

West Virginia (WV)

Wyoming (WY)

Note:

In some jurisdictions, like Washington DC, online sports betting faces strict regulations.

The app may only function within specific zones, such as near sports venues or at licensed in-person DraftKings booths.

Users must verify their physical location, and access outside permitted areas is restricted, even if betting is legal

DraftKings Sportsbook Mobile App Review

DraftKings sports betting app is one of the best in the sports betting industry. The interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to find your favorite sports and markets. Navigation is fast, bet slips update in real-time, and live betting is seamless. The app is available on both iOS and Android, and the bonus code can be used during mobile sign-up.

DraftKings does a great job with cashout options, allowing you to take a profit or minimize a loss with the click of a button. Cashouts constantly update throughout the game and are almost always present. It’s almost a whole other form of gambling on top of gambling!

Another amazing feature that appears to be exclusive to DraftKings is social betting groups. You are able to invite friends and family to a betting group and automatically share bets with the group after placing them. You can even tail the bets with one click.

The app’s neat, yet modern design makes navigation simple, even for new users. Sports betting markets are easy to find. Bet slips update in real-time, showing potential payouts and allowing quick edits. Live betting is seamless, with fast odds updates and easy access to in-play markets.

The sports betting app supports multiple accounts and payment methods, making deposits and withdrawals hassle-free and convenient. Many users appreciate that you can link PayPal, allowing you to avoid entering your full bank information directly into the app, which enhances both security and ease of use.

Many users notice that, although the desktop website works well, the design and features seem tailored mainly for mobile use. As a result, the desktop platform can feel less important, and some users sense it receives less attention compared to the mobile version’s smoother experience

Fear not anyone though as you will not miss out on any bonus bets, with the DraftKings promo code offer still available on their app, new players still able to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets.

Platform App Store Rating iOS 4.8/5 (843k Ratings) Google Play 4.7/5 (5m+ Downloads

Looking for more on the DraftKings sportsbook app? Our betting apps compared article has the lowdown

Experts’ View on DraftKings App - Cody Stelluto

DraftKings Sportsbook was founded right here in Massachusetts, and as a Boston native, it’s great to see a hometown company become a nationwide leader. There’s real pride in knowing DraftKings is respected both in New England and across the U.S. for its innovation and reliability.

As a huge Boston Bruins fan, NHL betting is a favorite of mine. I especially enjoy building anytime goalscorer parlays, combining my top Bruins players with stars from around the league. DraftKings makes it easy to follow the action and find great value on hockey bets.

Having claimed the DraftKings promo code offer myself I know how easy their bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets is to claim. The bonus bets were in my account in minutes, and I was ready to play on the DraftKings app with cash in hand.

User Experience That Delivers

DraftKings app stands out for its user-friendly characteristics, wide range of sports, and generous promotions. Signing up is quick, and the welcome bonus delivers real value. Fast payouts are a huge plus—I’ve always received my winnings within minutes, which is exactly what bettors want when online sports betting.

Betting Variety and Sister DraftKings Apps

The variety of sports betting options is impressive. Being able to wager on hundreds of markets, from classic moneylines to creative props, is a game-changer. I love mixing it up with their sister apps—DK Horse, Pick6, and the fantasy sports platform—so there’s truly something for every sports fan.

Fast, Friendly, Customer Support

Customer support at DraftKings is top-notch. The app’s design makes managing your account and tracking bets simple. On the rare occasion I’ve needed help, support has always responded quickly—usually within hours—which really builds trust and confidence in the platform.

Constant Flow Of Promotions and Bonuses

The bonuses don’t stop after you receive your sign-up bonus. DraftKings treats existing users well, allowing them to constantly get a taste of generous promotions and bonuses every day, no matter the season or sports betting calendar.

I make sure each morning I check the app and opt in on all available bonuses and promos, even if I might not be using all of them, this ensures that I don’t miss out. Many of the promotions such as parlay boosts are typically available for 24-72 hours.

DraftKings Sportsbook Payment Methods

Our DraftKings Sportsbook review found a variety of deposit and withdrawal options for users. The tables below offer a detailed overview of each payment method, outlining any fees, minimum deposit amounts, typical processing times, and other important details to help you choose the best option for your needs.

DraftKings Deposit Methods

Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Visa/MasterCard Free $5 Instant PayPal Free $5 Instant Online Banking Free $5 1-5 days Venmo Free $5 Instant Wire Transfer Free $100 1-5 days Play+ Prepaid Card Free $5 Instant

DraftKings Withdrawal Methods

Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time PayPal Free $10 24 hours Online Banking Free $10 1-5 days Play+ Prepaid Card Free $10 24 hours Check Free $15 5-7 days

Withdrawals are usually processed quickly, with most methods delivering funds within 24 to 48 hours. I prefer using PayPal or online banking, as these methods have often returned my withdrawals on the same day, making the process fast and convenient.

Some tips I recommend in my DraftKings sportsbook review would be that you use instant deposit methods like Visa, PayPal, or Venmo to start betting quickly. Plan withdrawals ahead, as some methods, like online banking or checks, take longer. If you are fine with being patient, checks can be written.

Keep your account information accurate and up to date to avoid any delays in processing withdrawals or deposits. Always review available deposit bonuses or promotions tied to specific payment methods before making a transaction. To avoid surprises, withdraw small amounts first to test processing times and ensure everything runs smoothly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Customer Service

Service Option Details Live Chat Yes (24/7) Email Yes Phone N/A Help Center Extensive FAQ

DraftKings sports betting app and site offers around-the-clock customer support via live chat and email. While phone support isn’t available, the help center is packed with answers to common questions. You can access support directly from the website or app, making it easy to get help when you need it.

Live chat is the quickest way to resolve most issues, connecting you with a representative 24/7. For more complex matters or when you need to share documents, email support is a solid choice. Both options are designed for fast, efficient assistance, day or night.

The help center features extensive FAQs on topics like account setup, deposits, withdrawals, and betting rules. If you’re stuck with promo codes or bonus offers, customer service can walk you through the process or troubleshoot any problems you encounter.

Having your account details ready speeds up the support process. Be prepared to provide your username or email, describe the issue clearly, and mention any troubleshooting steps you’ve tried. This helps agents resolve your problem quickly and minimizes back-and-forth.

DraftKings Promo Code Summary

DraftKings Sportsbook stands out in online sports betting, offering a robust platform, deep betting options, and standout promotions. New and experienced bettors enjoy a wide range of sports, competitive odds, and features like live betting, dynamic parlays, and regular bonus opportunities.

New users can bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets. Register, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager to qualify. Bonus bets are awarded instantly and can be used across a variety of sports betting markets.

To claim this offer, you must be a new user, at least 21 years old, and located in a state where DraftKings is legal. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and only winnings are returned. Full terms and eligibility requirements apply to all DraftKings promotions.

Bookmaker Offer Bet $5 Get $150 in bonus bets Legal States 20+ Minimum Deposit $5 New Customer Offers 5/5 Sportsbook Odds 5/5 Promotions 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5 Customer Service 4.5/5

Full DraftKings Promo Code T&C's