Where to watch Newsmax channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Newsmax?

Newsmax TV is a television channel owned by Newsmax. Created by the American journalist Christopher Ruddy, it was launched on June 16, 2014. The network primarily focuses on political opinion-based talk shows. It carries a news/talk format throughout the day and night, with documentaries and films on weekends.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Newsmax channel through the free fve-day trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

It is also available to purchase through a Sling TV plan add-on and via YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

Newsmax is available on all Fubo and DirecTV plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Newsmax content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

