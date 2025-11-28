Where to watch The Weather Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is The Weather Channel?

The Weather Channel (TWC) is a pay television channel owned by Weather Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Allen Media Group. Launched in 1982, the channel broadcasts weather forecasts and weather-related news and even documentaries related to weather.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access The Weather Channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

How much does it cost?

The Weather Channel is available on all Fubo and most DirecTV plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Weather Channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

